Fractal Overcome

Indicator Description

The indicator shows the breakout of the last fractal in real time. It considers the buy fractals above the balance line and sell fractals below the balance line (according to the Bill Williams' strategy), and also the fractals that are independent of the balance line. The direction and the distance of the fractal level breakout are displayed in real time. When a candle closes outside the suitable fractal, the levels of the specified offset, the distance to the candle closure and the distance to the candle High are displayed on the chart. The arrow of the supposed trend is also displayed. In the case of a false breakout (price returns behind the fractal level), a corresponding arrow is displayed on the chart.

At startup the indicator scans the available memory once. Further operation is performed only on the real time data.





The basis of the strategy of using the indicator:

According to the "Profitunity" strategy of Bill Williams, it is necessary to find the buy fractal first, which must be located above the balance line (Alligator's Teeth, red line). This fractal is the entry level. That is, when there is an upward breakout of this fractal, open a buy position. And while the Alligator is in the hungry state and the market is above the fractal, you may add buy positions using all five dimensions. As the trend develops, there will be new buy fractals on the chart, the level of which can also be used for opening new positions in order to maximize the profit. To sell, it is necessary to focus on the fractals below the balance line.





The indicator settings: