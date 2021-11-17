Fractal Overcome

Indicator Description

The indicator shows the breakout of the last fractal in real time. It considers the buy fractals above the balance line and sell fractals below the balance line (according to the Bill Williams' strategy), and also the fractals that are independent of the balance line. The direction and the distance of the fractal level breakout are displayed in real time. When a candle closes outside the suitable fractal, the levels of the specified offset, the distance to the candle closure and the distance to the candle High are displayed on the chart. The arrow of the supposed trend is also displayed. In the case of a false breakout (price returns behind the fractal level), a corresponding arrow is displayed on the chart.

At startup the indicator scans the available memory once. Further operation is performed only on the real time data.


The basis of the strategy of using the indicator:

According to the "Profitunity" strategy of Bill Williams, it is necessary to find the buy fractal first, which must be located above the balance line (Alligator's Teeth, red line). This fractal is the entry level. That is, when there is an upward breakout of this fractal, open a buy position. And while the Alligator is in the hungry state and the market is above the fractal, you may add buy positions using all five dimensions. As the trend develops, there will be new buy fractals on the chart, the level of which can also be used for opening new positions in order to maximize the profit. To sell, it is necessary to focus on the fractals below the balance line.


The indicator settings:

  • Good Arrow color - color of the trend direction arrow during a fractal level breakout
  • Good Arrow width - size of the trend direction arrow during a fractal level breakout
  • Bad Arrow color - color of the false breakout arrow
  • Bad Arrow width - size of the false breakout arrow
  • Range Start Color - color of the offset zone from the fractal level to the offset level
  • Range Close Color - color of the zone from the offset level to the candle closure level
  • Range High Color - color of the zone from the candle closure level to the candle High level
  • Breakout Shift - offset from the fractal level to the breakout (in points)
  • Must it use the Balance Line? - use the balance line when considering fractals?
    • true - use
    • false - do not use
  • Must it use the Push Notification? - use Push-notifications to the MetaQuotes ID?
    • true - use (the MetaQuotes ID must be specified in the terminal settings)
    • false - do not use
  • Must it use the Alert Notification? - use Alert notifications?
    • true - use (a message with a sound will be displayed))
    • false - do not use
  • Must it use the Mail Notification? - use E-Mail notifications?
    • true - use (the corresponding field must be filled) in the terminal settings)
    • false - do not use
  • Is it used in tester? - is the indicator being used in the strategy tester?
    • true - prices of the strategy tester are used. The Ask price is missing, but the indicator works correctly in the tester. It can be used in real-time quotes, but without the Ask prices
    • false - the Bid and Ask prices from the quotes stream are used. In this mode the indicator will work incorrectly in the strategy tester.
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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AO Patterns
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The indicator displays a formed pattern of the AO (Awesome Oscillator) indicator at the signal bar according to the "Profitunity" strategy by Bill Williams. The patterns differ in colors, location and number. The indicator can notify the user about the appearance of a new pattern. It is important to remember that you must not use the signals of the "АО" indicator until the appearance of the first buy/sell fractal outside the alligator mouth. Types and designation of the patterns Buy 1 - "Saucer
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This is a simple indicator that draws a night range. The start and the end of a working day are specified in hours, color rectangles are adjusted as well. It helps to view the history in search for regularities , excluding unpredictable night time. It can be used to search for a breakthrough of the night range. It is drawn as a background , and does not cover a chart and other indicators .
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The indicator presents reversal points by Fibo levels based on the previous day prices. The points are used as strong support/resistance levels in intraday trading, as well as target take profit levels. The applied levels are 100%, 61.8%, 50%, 38.2%, 23.6%. The settings allow you to specify the amount of past days for display, as well as line colors and types. Good luck!
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The histogram of the difference between upper and lower levels of the Bollinger Bands. Growth of the histogram means the expansion of the range on a trend interval, reduction means the narrowing of the range during corrections. The histogram is colored: the bullish trend areas, the bearish trend areas and corrections areas are displayed with different colors. Like other trend indicators it gives clear signals, but with delay. There is additional information about the color changes (change or end
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Indicators
According to Bill Williams' trading system, the zone is formed by the combination of Accelerator Oscillator (AC) and Awesome Oscillator (AO). When they go up, we are in the green zone. When AO and AC bars are red, we are in the red zone. If one of the bars is red, while another is green, we are in the gray zone. When the current AC and AO histogram bars exceed the previous ones, the indicator is colored in green. If the current AC and AO histogram bars are below the previous ones, the indicator
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Indicators
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