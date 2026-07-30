Dual Swing Breakout System MT5

Product Overview
Dual Swing Breakout System is a dual swing breakout state machine main chart indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. By constructing two completely independent fast and slow swing high/low tracking systems, it transforms market structure into a clear state machine model. When price breaks key swing extremes, the system changes the state line color and triggers trading signals. This indicator helps traders filter market noise, precisely identify short-term momentum explosions and medium-to-long-term trend reversals, and provides a logically rigorous and visually intuitive main chart trend-following solution.
Core Features
Fast/Slow Dual-Track State Lines & Real-Time Price Labels The system draws 4 state lines on the main chart: the Fast line consists of red (bullish state) and green (bearish state), tracking short-term 12-period swing extreme breakouts; the Slow line consists of purple (bullish state) and aqua (bearish state), tracking medium-to-long-term trend structure based on multi-period weighted combination algorithms. Line colors automatically switch based on market state, allowing traders to see the current bull/bear phase at a glance. The system displays orange (fast line) and purple (slow line) real-time key price level numbers on the right side of the latest bar, facilitating stop-loss or pending order placement. The MT5 version additionally features candle coloring, making consolidation and breakout states intuitively presented through candle colors.
Buy Signals
  • Long (Fast Line Long): Triggered when the fast line state switches from bearish (green) to bullish (red), i.e., price breaks above the short-term key swing high, displaying a red upward arrow and "Long" text below the bar's low. This represents the short-term downward structure has been broken and bullish momentum begins to explode, serving as an agile right-side trend-following long or short-term rebound grabbing signal.
  • Buy (Slow Line Long): Triggered when the slow line state switches from bearish (aqua) to bullish (purple), i.e., price breaks above the medium-to-long-term weighted swing high, displaying a purple upward arrow and "Buy" text below the bar (further out than the Long signal). This represents the medium-to-long-term trend structure has fundamentally reversed, serving as a high win-rate, high risk-reward ratio swing entry long signal.
Sell Signals
  • Short (Fast Line Short): Triggered when the fast line state switches from bullish (red) to bearish (green), i.e., price breaks below the short-term key swing low, displaying a green downward arrow and "Short" text above the bar's high. This represents the short-term upward structure has been broken and bearish momentum begins to explode, serving as an agile right-side trend-following short or short-term pullback short signal.
  • Sell (Slow Line Short): Triggered when the slow line state switches from bullish (purple) to bearish (aqua), i.e., price breaks below the medium-to-long-term weighted swing low, displaying an aqua downward arrow and "Sell" text above the bar (further out than the Short signal). This represents the medium-to-long-term trend structure has peaked and fallen back, serving as a clear swing exit or reverse short signal.
Practical Application
In daily trading, Long / Short signals are extremely responsive, suitable for day traders or scalpers to capture short-term price explosions. When the fast line issues a signal, it represents short-term support or resistance has been broken, and traders can immediately follow the trend.
Buy / Sell signals are more stable and lagging, suitable for swing traders or trend traders. When the slow line issues a Buy signal, it usually represents a large-level bottom has been established, serving as an excellent opportunity for heavy long positions; conversely, a Sell signal represents a large-level top has been established, and long positions should be firmly liquidated and reversed to short.
When Long and Buy signals appear in resonance at similar times, it represents short-term and medium-to-long-term trends have reached perfect consensus, and entries at this time have extremely high certainty. It is recommended to use the state lines themselves as dynamic trailing stops—as long as the line color does not reverse, positions can be held continuously.
Parameter Guide
Core algorithm parameters: Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum lookback bars for historical signal annotations.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false breakout signals caused by intrabar price spikes. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.
Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for Long, Short, Buy, and Sell, catering to personalized trading needs.
Usage Notes
This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes, as swing breakout signals on larger timeframes are more stable and practical than on smaller timeframes.
It is recommended to use this indicator as an independent main chart trend-following system. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.
Summary
Dual Swing Breakout System transforms complex market structure analysis into an intuitive state machine model. It is not only a visually clear main charting tool but also a practical trend trading system with dual-track resonance, state filtering, and comprehensive alerts, suitable for traders at all levels to build robust trend-following rules.

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5 (25)
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
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Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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