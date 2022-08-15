Borey

The indicator detects price channels, reversal points and trend direction.

  • All timeframes.
  • No repainting.
  • Channel borders are formed by support/resistance levels.
  • Calculation is done on an active candle.
  • If the red line is above the green one, a trend is bullish. If the red line is below the green one, a trend is bearish.
  • After the price breaks through the green line, the indicator starts building a new channel.
  • The indicator works well with the Forex_Fraus_M15.tpl template https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/703667(in Russian).

Features: When launched on a chart, the indicator starts working withouy a history. After re-opening the terminal, the calculation starts from the first candle. No settings are used.

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
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Pivot Candles
Dmitriy Zaytsev
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The indicator is designed to determine the pivot level for a group of candlesticks and the trend direction. no repainting calculation is done on an active candle if candlesticks are above the main line, the trend is upward if candlesticks are below the main line, the trend is downward breakdown of the main line signals a trend change or a price rebound two display modes, normal and with acceleration (ModeLite) an auxiliary line displays the resistance line Configurations BarsHistory - how many
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Forex Fraus MAD DOG
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus is designed for scalping the EURUSD (for five-digit quotes) and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle When a signal is received, the orders are opened by accumulation using tick data; The robot does not apply indicators and other analytical systems. The signals are calculated using H1 and M1 chart processing results; The EA has three operation modes; Normal : uses the filter for trend trading; Turbo : uses the filter th
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Stock Exchange Channel
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Indicators
Индикатор реализован для определения классического канала движения цены, который используется на крупных биржевых площадках. Не перерисовывается Синий уровень - это уровень поддержки  Красный уровень - это уровень сопротивления  Белый уровень - является Pivot-уровнем  Настройки Period_SEC  - ввод  значения периода . Примечание:  Индикатор определяет уровни только на пятизначных котировках! Метод торговли:  Открытие позиций осуществляется от уровней , именно на их значениях происходит отскок цены
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Forex Fraus Gringotts
Dmitriy Zaytsev
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The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EURUSD M1 (for five-digit quotes) and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys when passing 100% of the bearish candle volume and sells when passing 100% of the bullish candle volume; When a signal is received, the orders are opened by injection, using tick data; Positions are closed by Trailing Stop; Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade; Built-in adjust
Forex Fraus Edelweiss
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.25 (4)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle It buys and sells based on the values of the internal indicator; When a signal is received, the orders are opened by injection, using tick data; Always sets a stop loss; Positions are closed by Trailing Stop; Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade; Built-in adjustable risk management block. Depending on the balance, it m
Neonik
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Indicators
The indicator identifies trends and micro-trends, perfectly suited for those who prefer scalping. It has been developed for working on the M1 timeframe, however it also shows clear trends on the higher timeframes for long-term positions. The indicator does not redraw. The history data of the charts and prices are used for indication. This is the basis for the indicator. If the price is in the blue channel, the trend is bullish. If the price is in the red channel, the trend is bearish. It allows
AntiPhase
Dmitriy Zaytsev
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator identifies the trend change points. Does not redraw. Calculation is done on an active candle. Lines crossing is used as a trend change point. If the price is above the two lines, there is an uptrend. If the price is below the two lines, there is a downtrend. The indicator allows you to accurately enter the market during a trend change. It can also be used in custom strategies on a detected trend. 3 modes of notification on trend changes. Sound, arrows, sending push-notifications. I
Sticky SAR
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Indicators
This indicator is designed for determining the trend direction and price reversal points. This indicator is a heavily modified version of Parabolic SAR. Does not repaint/redraw Calculation on an current candle If the price is above the indicator, trend is ascending. If the price is below the indicator, trend is descending. Trade: If the color and the trend direction changed, open a position and close it by take profit, or hold it until the next trend change. It is also possible to trade rebounds
Leo Fibonacci
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Indicators
The indicator is designed for determining Fibonacci levels. Does not repaint/redraw The blue level shows the zero Fibonacci value (it is also the Pivot level) Red levels show calculated Fibonacci levels (used as a rollback or reversal point) Automatic period detection (periods can be entered manually) Adjustable display calculation method. Settings BarsHistory - the number of bars to be used to display the indicator. Method - method of calculation. AutoPeriod - automated period calculation (true
Forex Fraus Oris
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Experts
Принцип работы Покупает и продаёт на основании показаний внутреннего индикатора; После появления сигнала , выставляет сетку. Встроен регулируемый блок риск-менеджмента. В зависимости от баланса следит за величиной исполняемого ордера, распределяя риски; Не использует стандартные индикаторы. Присутствует блок отправки PUSH-уведомлений на смартфон.(после каждой сделки отправляет сообщение на смартфон с данными о текущем балансе и профите).   Тестирование Скачайте бесплатную копию Forex Fraus Oris
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