Dual Swing Breakout System MT4

Product Overview
Dual Swing Breakout System is a dual swing breakout state machine main chart indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. By constructing two completely independent fast and slow swing high/low tracking systems, it transforms market structure into a clear state machine model. When price breaks key swing extremes, the system changes the state line color and triggers trading signals. This indicator helps traders filter market noise, precisely identify short-term momentum explosions and medium-to-long-term trend reversals, and provides a logically rigorous and visually intuitive main chart trend-following solution.
Core Features
Fast/Slow Dual-Track State Lines & Real-Time Price Labels The system draws 4 state lines on the main chart: the Fast line consists of red (bullish state) and green (bearish state), tracking short-term 12-period swing extreme breakouts; the Slow line consists of purple (bullish state) and aqua (bearish state), tracking medium-to-long-term trend structure based on multi-period weighted combination algorithms. Line colors automatically switch based on market state, allowing traders to see the current bull/bear phase at a glance. The system displays orange (fast line) and purple (slow line) real-time key price level numbers on the right side of the latest bar, facilitating stop-loss or pending order placement. The MT5 version additionally features candle coloring, making consolidation and breakout states intuitively presented through candle colors.
Buy Signals
  • Long (Fast Line Long): Triggered when the fast line state switches from bearish (green) to bullish (red), i.e., price breaks above the short-term key swing high, displaying a red upward arrow and "Long" text below the bar's low. This represents the short-term downward structure has been broken and bullish momentum begins to explode, serving as an agile right-side trend-following long or short-term rebound grabbing signal.
  • Buy (Slow Line Long): Triggered when the slow line state switches from bearish (aqua) to bullish (purple), i.e., price breaks above the medium-to-long-term weighted swing high, displaying a purple upward arrow and "Buy" text below the bar (further out than the Long signal). This represents the medium-to-long-term trend structure has fundamentally reversed, serving as a high win-rate, high risk-reward ratio swing entry long signal.
Sell Signals
  • Short (Fast Line Short): Triggered when the fast line state switches from bullish (red) to bearish (green), i.e., price breaks below the short-term key swing low, displaying a green downward arrow and "Short" text above the bar's high. This represents the short-term upward structure has been broken and bearish momentum begins to explode, serving as an agile right-side trend-following short or short-term pullback short signal.
  • Sell (Slow Line Short): Triggered when the slow line state switches from bullish (purple) to bearish (aqua), i.e., price breaks below the medium-to-long-term weighted swing low, displaying an aqua downward arrow and "Sell" text above the bar (further out than the Short signal). This represents the medium-to-long-term trend structure has peaked and fallen back, serving as a clear swing exit or reverse short signal.
Practical Application
In daily trading, Long / Short signals are extremely responsive, suitable for day traders or scalpers to capture short-term price explosions. When the fast line issues a signal, it represents short-term support or resistance has been broken, and traders can immediately follow the trend.
Buy / Sell signals are more stable and lagging, suitable for swing traders or trend traders. When the slow line issues a Buy signal, it usually represents a large-level bottom has been established, serving as an excellent opportunity for heavy long positions; conversely, a Sell signal represents a large-level top has been established, and long positions should be firmly liquidated and reversed to short.
When Long and Buy signals appear in resonance at similar times, it represents short-term and medium-to-long-term trends have reached perfect consensus, and entries at this time have extremely high certainty. It is recommended to use the state lines themselves as dynamic trailing stops—as long as the line color does not reverse, positions can be held continuously.
Parameter Guide
Core algorithm parameters: Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum lookback bars for historical signal annotations.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false breakout signals caused by intrabar price spikes. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.
Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for Long, Short, Buy, and Sell, catering to personalized trading needs.
Usage Notes
This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes, as swing breakout signals on larger timeframes are more stable and practical than on smaller timeframes.
It is recommended to use this indicator as an independent main chart trend-following system. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.
Summary
Dual Swing Breakout System transforms complex market structure analysis into an intuitive state machine model. It is not only a visually clear main charting tool but also a practical trend trading system with dual-track resonance, state filtering, and comprehensive alerts, suitable for traders at all levels to build robust trend-following rules.

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Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Lachezar Krastev
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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5 (9)
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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