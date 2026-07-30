Dual Swing Breakout System MT4

Product Overview

Dual Swing Breakout System is a dual swing breakout state machine main chart indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. By constructing two completely independent fast and slow swing high/low tracking systems, it transforms market structure into a clear state machine model. When price breaks key swing extremes, the system changes the state line color and triggers trading signals. This indicator helps traders filter market noise, precisely identify short-term momentum explosions and medium-to-long-term trend reversals, and provides a logically rigorous and visually intuitive main chart trend-following solution.

Core Features

Fast/Slow Dual-Track State Lines & Real-Time Price Labels The system draws 4 state lines on the main chart: the Fast line consists of red (bullish state) and green (bearish state), tracking short-term 12-period swing extreme breakouts; the Slow line consists of purple (bullish state) and aqua (bearish state), tracking medium-to-long-term trend structure based on multi-period weighted combination algorithms. Line colors automatically switch based on market state, allowing traders to see the current bull/bear phase at a glance. The system displays orange (fast line) and purple (slow line) real-time key price level numbers on the right side of the latest bar, facilitating stop-loss or pending order placement. The MT5 version additionally features candle coloring , making consolidation and breakout states intuitively presented through candle colors.

Buy Signals

Long (Fast Line Long) : Triggered when the fast line state switches from bearish (green) to bullish (red), i.e., price breaks above the short-term key swing high, displaying a red upward arrow and "Long" text below the bar's low. This represents the short-term downward structure has been broken and bullish momentum begins to explode, serving as an agile right-side trend-following long or short-term rebound grabbing signal.

Buy (Slow Line Long) : Triggered when the slow line state switches from bearish (aqua) to bullish (purple), i.e., price breaks above the medium-to-long-term weighted swing high, displaying a purple upward arrow and "Buy" text below the bar (further out than the Long signal). This represents the medium-to-long-term trend structure has fundamentally reversed, serving as a high win-rate, high risk-reward ratio swing entry long signal.

Sell Signals

Short (Fast Line Short) : Triggered when the fast line state switches from bullish (red) to bearish (green), i.e., price breaks below the short-term key swing low, displaying a green downward arrow and "Short" text above the bar's high. This represents the short-term upward structure has been broken and bearish momentum begins to explode, serving as an agile right-side trend-following short or short-term pullback short signal.

Sell (Slow Line Short) : Triggered when the slow line state switches from bullish (purple) to bearish (aqua), i.e., price breaks below the medium-to-long-term weighted swing low, displaying an aqua downward arrow and "Sell" text above the bar (further out than the Short signal). This represents the medium-to-long-term trend structure has peaked and fallen back, serving as a clear swing exit or reverse short signal.

Practical Application

In daily trading, Long / Short signals are extremely responsive, suitable for day traders or scalpers to capture short-term price explosions. When the fast line issues a signal, it represents short-term support or resistance has been broken, and traders can immediately follow the trend.

Buy / Sell signals are more stable and lagging, suitable for swing traders or trend traders. When the slow line issues a Buy signal, it usually represents a large-level bottom has been established, serving as an excellent opportunity for heavy long positions; conversely, a Sell signal represents a large-level top has been established, and long positions should be firmly liquidated and reversed to short.

When Long and Buy signals appear in resonance at similar times, it represents short-term and medium-to-long-term trends have reached perfect consensus, and entries at this time have extremely high certainty. It is recommended to use the state lines themselves as dynamic trailing stops—as long as the line color does not reverse, positions can be held continuously.

Parameter Guide

Core algorithm parameters: Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum lookback bars for historical signal annotations.

Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false breakout signals caused by intrabar price spikes. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.

Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for Long , Short , Buy , and Sell , catering to personalized trading needs.

Usage Notes

This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes, as swing breakout signals on larger timeframes are more stable and practical than on smaller timeframes.

It is recommended to use this indicator as an independent main chart trend-following system. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.

Summary