Dynamic Trend Follower MT5

Dynamic Trend Follower Main Chart Indicator Deep Analysis: Dual MA Color Change + Cross Markers + Buy/Sell Signals + Trend Reversal + Strong Cross

Indicator Overview

Dynamic Trend Follower is a premium main chart moving average crossover composite signal indicator designed exclusively for the MT4 、5platform . It breaks through the limitations of traditional single moving averages or simple crossovers by integrating a Dual MA Trend Color Change System , Cross "+" Markers with Spread Percentage , Buy/Sell Signal Arrows , Trend Reversal Prompts , and Strong Cross Recognition , combined with MA state determination and multi-layer signal annotation mechanisms, to visually present market trend direction, crossover burst points, and key reversal warnings directly on the main chart. Its core value lies in leveraging multi-dimensional MA algorithm fusion and signal filtering mechanisms to help traders precisely identify high-probability trend-following and reversal opportunities in complex market conditions.

1. Core Signal System

1.1 Dual MA Trend Color Change System

● Short MA — Width 2: Up = Lime Green / Down = Red / Flat = Blue

● Long MA — Width 3: Up = Lime Green / Down = Red / Flat = Blue

● Trading Significance : Visually determine MA direction through color — green represents bullish trend, red represents bearish trend, blue represents consolidation. Both lines same color = clear trend; different colors = transitional or ranging state.

1.2 Cross Marker System

● Golden Cross "+" — Green: Displays green "+" when short MA crosses above long MA, with MA spread percentage annotated below (white small text).

● Death Cross "+" — Red: Displays red "+" when short MA crosses below long MA, with MA spread percentage annotated above (white small text).

● Spread Percentage : Calculated as (Short MA - Long MA) / Long MA × 100%, used to quantify cross strength.

1.3 Buy/Sell Signals

● Buy — Green Arrow + Text: Activated when golden cross triggers AND current close > previous close. Represents a confirmed golden cross valid buy signal , filtering false crosses.

● Sell — Red Arrow + Text: Activated when death cross triggers AND current close < previous close. Represents a confirmed death cross valid sell signal , filtering false crosses.

1.4 Trend Reversal Signals (Trend Up / Trend Down)

● Trend Up — Green Text: Activated when short MA is above long MA currently AND was below long MA in previous period. This is the landmark signal for trend shifting from bearish to bullish .

● Trend Down — Red Text: Activated when short MA is below long MA currently AND was above long MA in previous period. This is the landmark signal for trend shifting from bullish to bearish .

1.5 Strong Cross (Strong GC / Strong DC)

● Strong GC — Yellow Text: Activated when golden cross triggers AND close is above both short MA and long MA. Represents an extremely strong golden cross with price above both lines , indicating abundant bullish momentum.

● Strong DC — Yellow Text: Activated when death cross triggers AND close is below both short MA and long MA. Represents an extremely strong death cross with price below both lines , indicating abundant bearish momentum.

2. Practical Trading Strategies

2.1 Trend Confirmation Filter

● Only adopt buy signals (Buy / Trend Up / Strong GC) when both short and long MAs are green simultaneously .

● Only adopt sell signals (Sell / Trend Down / Strong DC) when both short and long MAs are red simultaneously .

● When MAs show blue (flat) , market is ranging — signal reliability decreases, recommend observation or light positions.

2.2 Multi-Signal Resonance

● When 2 or more buy signals appear on the same candle (e.g., Buy + Trend Up + Strong GC triggered simultaneously), signal reliability increases significantly.

● The indicator supports multi-layer text overlay per candle (Cross marker + Spread % + Buy + Trend Up + Strong GC), facilitating identification of signal-dense areas.

● Key Focus : Strong GC + Buy resonance represents an extremely high-probability trend initiation point.

2.3 Layered Operation Recommendations

● Probe Position (10-20%) : Suitable for early signals like Trend Up / Trend Down, light position probing.

● Standard Position (30-50%) : Suitable for confirmation signals like Buy / Sell, normal position sizing.

● Add Position (50-80%) : Suitable for strong signals like Strong GC / Strong DC, adding positions with the trend.

● Reduce/Take Profit : Begin partial profit-taking when opposing signals appear, retain base position.

● Clear/Reverse : Decisively clear positions or reverse when strong opposing signals appear.

3. Parameter Configuration Guide

3.1 Core Parameters

● Short MA Period : Default 50. Calculation period for the short moving average.

● Long MA Period : Default 100. Calculation period for the long moving average.

● MA Type : Default EMA. Options: SMA (Simple MA), EMA (Exponential MA), WMA (Weighted MA), LRF (Linear Regression Forecast).

● Text Gap ATR : Default 0.35. Distance between signal text and candles (calculated in ATR multiples), automatically adapting to different volatility levels.

● Max Lookback Bars : Default 2000. Maximum number of candles for historical signal annotation; higher values display more historical signals.

3.2 Alert Settings

● Popup Alert : Enabled by default.

● Push Notification : Disabled by default. Note: MT4 push notifications have a frequency limit of approximately 10 per minute.

● Email Alert : Disabled by default.

● Sound Alert : Enabled by default; sound files are located in the MT4 Sounds directory.

● Alert On Bar Close : Enabled by default. Alerts are triggered only after candle close confirmation to avoid intrabar false signals.

3.3 Individual Signal Alert Switches

● Each signal can independently control whether alerts are triggered, including Buy, Sell, Trend Up, Trend Down, Strong GC, Strong DC.

● Traders can enable alerts only for signals of interest based on their trading style to avoid information overload.

4. Signal Color & Arrow Quick Reference

4.1 Buy Signals (Displayed Below Candles)

● Buy — Green Arrow + Text — Confirmed golden cross buy

● Trend Up — Green Text — Trend shifts from bearish to bullish

● Strong GC — Yellow Text — Strong golden cross (price above both lines)

● Golden Cross "+" — Green "+" — MA golden cross marker + spread percentage

4.2 Sell Signals (Displayed Above Candles)

● Sell — Red Arrow + Text — Confirmed death cross sell

● Trend Down — Red Text — Trend shifts from bullish to bearish

● Strong DC — Yellow Text — Strong death cross (price below both lines)

● Death Cross "+" — Red "+" — MA death cross marker + spread percentage

4.3 MA Color Description

● Green Line : MA trending up (bullish direction)

● Red Line : MA trending down (bearish direction)

● Blue Line : MA flat (consolidation state)

5. Source Code Architecture

5.1 Drawing Buffers (8)

● Buffers 0-2: Short MA Up/Down/Flat segments

● Buffers 3-5: Long MA Up/Down/Flat segments

● Buffers 6-7: Buy/Sell arrow signals

5.2 MA Algorithm Implementation

● SMA : Custom MaAt() function for Simple Moving Average

● EMA : Custom EmaStep() function for per-bar Exponential Moving Average recursion

● WMA : Custom WmaAt() function for Weighted Moving Average (decreasing weights)

● LRF : Custom LrfAt() function for Linear Regression Forecast (least squares fitting)

5.3 Text Annotation System

● Drawn using OBJ_TEXT objects, supporting Arial font and multiple font sizes

● Buy signals displayed in three layers below candle low (Buy / Trend Up / Strong GC)

● Sell signals displayed in three layers above candle high (Sell / Trend Down / Strong DC)

● Cross "+" markers include MA spread percentage, spacing auto-adapts via ATR multiples

5.4 Alert System

● Maximum one alert per candle per direction, preventing duplicates

● Bar close confirmation mode checks bar[1] (just-closed candle)

● Supports popup, push notification, email, and sound alerts

● lastBuyAlert / lastSellAlert static variables prevent duplicate alerts on same candle

6. Summary

● Dynamic Trend Follower is a comprehensive MT4 main chart indicator integrating "Dual MA Color Change + Cross Markers + Buy/Sell Confirmation + Trend Reversal + Strong Cross".

● Core Formula : MA color sets direction, cross markers capture timing, multi-signal resonance improves win rate, bar close confirmation filters noise.

● Both lines green → Long bias, focus on Buy, Trend Up, and Strong GC signals.

● Both lines red → Short bias, focus on Sell, Trend Down, and Strong DC signals.

● Multiple signals triggered simultaneously → High-probability trading opportunity, consider increasing position size.