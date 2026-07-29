Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra MT4

Product Overview

Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra is a main‑chart moving‑average bounce trading‑plan generator designed for both the MT4 and MT5 platforms. Built on a multi‑period moving‑average system, it constructs a multi‑dimensional bounce detection model that automatically generates Buy or Sell signals when price touches a moving average and produces a directional bounce. At the moment of signal trigger, it instantly draws a complete trading‑plan panel at the signal candle, including a dynamic stop‑loss level, two take‑profit targets, and a structure‑based risk‑reward ratio. Additionally, the system draws a stop‑loss reference dashed line for several candles after the signal and displays the current trend state and long‑term moving‑average price label in real time on the right side of the chart. Fusing signal identification, plan generation, stop‑loss visualization, and trend‑state monitoring into one tool, it is an ideal main‑chart instrument for building a disciplined trading system.

Core Features

Multi‑MA Bounce Detection and Trend State Determination The system internally calculates multiple simple and exponential moving averages on the main chart, covering short‑term to long‑term trend reference dimensions. The system determines trend state by counting how many moving averages the current close is above or below: when price is below the majority of moving averages, it is classified as an uptrend pullback / dip‑buying state (Up Trend); when price is above the majority of moving averages, it is classified as a downtrend rebound / short‑selling state (Down Trend); otherwise it is classified as a ranging market (Range). The right side of the chart displays a real‑time trend‑state text label (green Up Trend / red Down Trend / gray Range) and the precise long‑term moving‑average price label (blue), allowing traders to grasp the current market environment at a glance.

Trading Plan Panel and Stop‑Loss Dashed Line This is the most distinctive feature of this indicator. Whenever a Buy or Sell signal triggers, the system automatically draws a structured trading‑plan panel beside the signal candle, containing four key data items: Stop (dynamic stop‑loss level, automatically calculated based on the more conservative of a volatility indicator and recent structural extremes), T1 (first take‑profit target based on a fixed risk multiple), T2 (second take‑profit target based on a larger risk multiple), and RR (risk‑reward ratio based on the distance from recent structural extremes to entry divided by risk). The panel uses a color‑coded layout — white title, red stop, green targets, yellow risk‑reward ratio — for instant readability. Additionally, the system draws a red dashed stop‑loss reference line for a specified number of candles after the signal, keeping the stop level persistently visible on the chart to reinforce disciplined execution. The MT5 version additionally supports signal candle color‑coding , coloring candles that trigger Buy signals green and Sell signals red, so that entry timing is shown intuitively through candle color.

Buy Signal

Buy (Go Long): Triggered when the trend state is classified as an uptrend pullback and the bounce detection condition is met (a recent low touched a moving average, and the current candle's close bounces back above that moving average with a bullish close), displaying a green upward arrow with the text "Buy" below the candle and simultaneously drawing a complete long trading‑plan panel. This means price has pulled back healthily to a moving‑average support level within an uptrend, found support, and bounced, making it a classic moving‑average support dip‑buying entry signal suitable for precisely capturing the bounce starting point during a trend pullback.

Sell Signal

Sell (Go Short): Triggered when the trend state is classified as a downtrend rebound and the bounce detection condition is met (a recent high touched a moving average, and the current candle's close bounces back below that moving average with a bearish close), displaying a red downward arrow with the text "Sell" above the candle and simultaneously drawing a complete short trading‑plan panel. This means price has rebounded to a moving‑average resistance level within a downtrend, encountered selling pressure, and reversed, making it a classic moving‑average resistance short‑selling entry signal suitable for precisely capturing the reversal starting point during a trend rebound.

Practical Application

In day‑to‑day moving‑average bounce trading, the core value of this indicator lies in "signal equals plan." Traditional indicators provide only an entry direction, whereas this indicator delivers a complete stop‑loss, take‑profit, and risk‑reward ratio at the moment of signal trigger, allowing traders to execute immediately without manual calculation. It is recommended to use the Stop level in the trading‑plan panel as a hard stop‑loss strictly, T1 as the first partial‑exit target (locking in partial profits), and T2 as the second partial‑exit or full‑exit target (locking in larger profits). The RR value (risk‑reward ratio) can serve as an auxiliary signal‑quality filter: when RR is high, it indicates ample room to the structural extreme and higher signal quality; when RR is low, it indicates limited room above or below, and the signal may be skipped or the position size reduced.

The red dashed stop‑loss reference line persists for several candles after the signal, serving primarily as a visual reminder to prevent traders from arbitrarily moving their stop due to emotional fluctuations during a holding period. It is recommended to synchronize the dashed‑line level with an actual stop order in the trading terminal, achieving "what you see is what you set" disciplined execution. The trend‑state label on the right side of the chart can serve as an auxiliary signal filter: focus only on Buy signals in Up Trend state, only on Sell signals in Down Trend state, and treat both signal types with caution or reduced position size in Range state.

Parameter Settings

Core algorithm parameters: Signal cooldown controls the cooldown period for Buy and Sell signals, effectively preventing repeated signals when price oscillates repeatedly near moving averages, preserving signal scarcity and practical value. Plan line bars controls how long the red dashed stop‑loss reference line remains visible after a signal; a larger value keeps the line displayed longer, suitable for traders with longer holding periods, while a smaller value keeps the chart cleaner for short‑term trading. Max Lookback Bars controls the maximum number of historical candles marked with signals and plan panels, balancing chart cleanliness with backtesting needs.

Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default and is strongly recommended to stay enabled, so alerts fire only after a candle closes and confirms the signal, avoiding false signals caused by intrabar price swings. Popup and Sound are enabled by default, while Push and Email are disabled by default; traders can adjust them flexibly according to their screen‑watching habits.

Per‑signal alert switches: The system lets you independently enable or disable alerts for each of the two signals, Buy and Sell; both are enabled by default, allowing you to receive only the signals relevant to your current strategy and filter out unnecessary noise.

Usage Recommendations

This indicator applies to mainstream instruments such as forex, precious metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, and is fully compatible with the MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended for use on the H1 timeframe and above; moving‑average bounce signals on larger timeframes are more stable, and the stop‑loss and take‑profit distances in the trading plan are more reasonable, effectively reducing false‑signal interference in ranging markets.

It is recommended to combine this indicator with higher‑timeframe trend‑direction judgment. For example, after confirming an uptrend on the daily chart, wait for Buy signals on the H4 or H1 timeframe, achieving "higher timeframe sets direction, lower timeframe finds entry" multi‑timeframe resonance. The RR value in the trading‑plan panel should serve as an important signal‑selection reference: prioritize signals with higher RR and skip signals with excessively low RR. No indicator can guarantee a 100% win rate, so please always set stop losses strictly according to the Stop level in the plan panel, using this indicator as a decision aid and discipline‑execution tool rather than the sole basis.

Summary