Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra MT4

Product Overview
Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra is a main‑chart moving‑average bounce trading‑plan generator designed for both the MT4 and MT5 platforms. Built on a multi‑period moving‑average system, it constructs a multi‑dimensional bounce detection model that automatically generates Buy or Sell signals when price touches a moving average and produces a directional bounce. At the moment of signal trigger, it instantly draws a complete trading‑plan panel at the signal candle, including a dynamic stop‑loss level, two take‑profit targets, and a structure‑based risk‑reward ratio. Additionally, the system draws a stop‑loss reference dashed line for several candles after the signal and displays the current trend state and long‑term moving‑average price label in real time on the right side of the chart. Fusing signal identification, plan generation, stop‑loss visualization, and trend‑state monitoring into one tool, it is an ideal main‑chart instrument for building a disciplined trading system.
Core Features
Multi‑MA Bounce Detection and Trend State Determination The system internally calculates multiple simple and exponential moving averages on the main chart, covering short‑term to long‑term trend reference dimensions. The system determines trend state by counting how many moving averages the current close is above or below: when price is below the majority of moving averages, it is classified as an uptrend pullback / dip‑buying state (Up Trend); when price is above the majority of moving averages, it is classified as a downtrend rebound / short‑selling state (Down Trend); otherwise it is classified as a ranging market (Range). The right side of the chart displays a real‑time trend‑state text label (green Up Trend / red Down Trend / gray Range) and the precise long‑term moving‑average price label (blue), allowing traders to grasp the current market environment at a glance.
Trading Plan Panel and Stop‑Loss Dashed Line This is the most distinctive feature of this indicator. Whenever a Buy or Sell signal triggers, the system automatically draws a structured trading‑plan panel beside the signal candle, containing four key data items: Stop (dynamic stop‑loss level, automatically calculated based on the more conservative of a volatility indicator and recent structural extremes), T1 (first take‑profit target based on a fixed risk multiple), T2 (second take‑profit target based on a larger risk multiple), and RR (risk‑reward ratio based on the distance from recent structural extremes to entry divided by risk). The panel uses a color‑coded layout — white title, red stop, green targets, yellow risk‑reward ratio — for instant readability. Additionally, the system draws a red dashed stop‑loss reference line for a specified number of candles after the signal, keeping the stop level persistently visible on the chart to reinforce disciplined execution. The MT5 version additionally supports signal candle color‑coding, coloring candles that trigger Buy signals green and Sell signals red, so that entry timing is shown intuitively through candle color.
Buy Signal
  • Buy (Go Long): Triggered when the trend state is classified as an uptrend pullback and the bounce detection condition is met (a recent low touched a moving average, and the current candle's close bounces back above that moving average with a bullish close), displaying a green upward arrow with the text "Buy" below the candle and simultaneously drawing a complete long trading‑plan panel. This means price has pulled back healthily to a moving‑average support level within an uptrend, found support, and bounced, making it a classic moving‑average support dip‑buying entry signal suitable for precisely capturing the bounce starting point during a trend pullback.
Sell Signal
  • Sell (Go Short): Triggered when the trend state is classified as a downtrend rebound and the bounce detection condition is met (a recent high touched a moving average, and the current candle's close bounces back below that moving average with a bearish close), displaying a red downward arrow with the text "Sell" above the candle and simultaneously drawing a complete short trading‑plan panel. This means price has rebounded to a moving‑average resistance level within a downtrend, encountered selling pressure, and reversed, making it a classic moving‑average resistance short‑selling entry signal suitable for precisely capturing the reversal starting point during a trend rebound.
Practical Application
In day‑to‑day moving‑average bounce trading, the core value of this indicator lies in "signal equals plan." Traditional indicators provide only an entry direction, whereas this indicator delivers a complete stop‑loss, take‑profit, and risk‑reward ratio at the moment of signal trigger, allowing traders to execute immediately without manual calculation. It is recommended to use the Stop level in the trading‑plan panel as a hard stop‑loss strictly, T1 as the first partial‑exit target (locking in partial profits), and T2 as the second partial‑exit or full‑exit target (locking in larger profits). The RR value (risk‑reward ratio) can serve as an auxiliary signal‑quality filter: when RR is high, it indicates ample room to the structural extreme and higher signal quality; when RR is low, it indicates limited room above or below, and the signal may be skipped or the position size reduced.
The red dashed stop‑loss reference line persists for several candles after the signal, serving primarily as a visual reminder to prevent traders from arbitrarily moving their stop due to emotional fluctuations during a holding period. It is recommended to synchronize the dashed‑line level with an actual stop order in the trading terminal, achieving "what you see is what you set" disciplined execution. The trend‑state label on the right side of the chart can serve as an auxiliary signal filter: focus only on Buy signals in Up Trend state, only on Sell signals in Down Trend state, and treat both signal types with caution or reduced position size in Range state.
Parameter Settings
Core algorithm parameters: Signal cooldown controls the cooldown period for Buy and Sell signals, effectively preventing repeated signals when price oscillates repeatedly near moving averages, preserving signal scarcity and practical value. Plan line bars controls how long the red dashed stop‑loss reference line remains visible after a signal; a larger value keeps the line displayed longer, suitable for traders with longer holding periods, while a smaller value keeps the chart cleaner for short‑term trading. Max Lookback Bars controls the maximum number of historical candles marked with signals and plan panels, balancing chart cleanliness with backtesting needs.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default and is strongly recommended to stay enabled, so alerts fire only after a candle closes and confirms the signal, avoiding false signals caused by intrabar price swings. Popup and Sound are enabled by default, while Push and Email are disabled by default; traders can adjust them flexibly according to their screen‑watching habits.
Per‑signal alert switches: The system lets you independently enable or disable alerts for each of the two signals, Buy and Sell; both are enabled by default, allowing you to receive only the signals relevant to your current strategy and filter out unnecessary noise.
Usage Recommendations
This indicator applies to mainstream instruments such as forex, precious metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, and is fully compatible with the MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended for use on the H1 timeframe and above; moving‑average bounce signals on larger timeframes are more stable, and the stop‑loss and take‑profit distances in the trading plan are more reasonable, effectively reducing false‑signal interference in ranging markets.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with higher‑timeframe trend‑direction judgment. For example, after confirming an uptrend on the daily chart, wait for Buy signals on the H4 or H1 timeframe, achieving "higher timeframe sets direction, lower timeframe finds entry" multi‑timeframe resonance. The RR value in the trading‑plan panel should serve as an important signal‑selection reference: prioritize signals with higher RR and skip signals with excessively low RR. No indicator can guarantee a 100% win rate, so please always set stop losses strictly according to the Stop level in the plan panel, using this indicator as a decision aid and discipline‑execution tool rather than the sole basis.
Summary
Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra perfectly fuses four mechanisms: multi‑MA multi‑dimensional bounce detection, real‑time trend‑state determination, automatic complete trading‑plan generation, and stop‑loss dashed‑line visualization. It is not only a main‑chart moving‑average bounce tool with clear signals and definite direction but also a rare "signal equals plan" practical trading system — every signal comes with a precise dynamic stop‑loss, dual take‑profit targets, and a risk‑reward ratio, enabling traders to achieve full‑process discipline from signal identification to position management. Suitable for traders at every level to build robust moving‑average bounce trading rules, precisely capturing trend pullback and rebound turning points while strictly controlling the risk exposure of every trade through structured plans.

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Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Indicators
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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