GS trendS
- Indicators
-
Aleksander GladkovMy name is Alexander Gladkov, and I am 66 years old. I graduated from the Polytechnic Institute in St. Petersburg in 1979 and worked as a chief specialist in the creation of automated systems. For the last 6 years I have been specializing in the development of effective Expert Advisors, indicators
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 4 March 2025
- Activations: 5
GS trendS is a trend indicator that can be used for any Forex financial instrument.
The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended timeframe H1.
It is possible to select the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low}
The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended timeframe H1.
It is possible to select the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low}
The color indicates the direction of the trend:
- yellow - direction can be SELL or BUY (S_B)
- blue - uptrend (BUY)
- red - downward trend (SELL)
The indicator panel displays trend values of 5 timeframes for the current price level.The value of the trend is fixed by the indicator at the opening of the next candle.
Using
- For visual control of the trend and setting the parameters of advisers or making a decision to open orders manually.
- For use in your own advisors as one of the criteria for making a decision to open an order
#property description "GS test v1.0 - Expert Advisor"
#property description "This EA use for test"
#property strict
#resource "\\Indicators\\GS_trendS.ex4"
extern string Version__ = "-------------GS test v1.0 -------------";
input int NN=10;//Limit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//------------Timer
EventSetTimer(1);
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert Timer function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
{ static int i=0;
if (i>NN) return;
double r=iCustom(NULL,0,"::Indicators\\GS_trendS.ex4",3,i);
Alert("i="+(string)i+": GS trendS Signal = "+DoubleToString(r,5)+((r==1)?" (SELL_BUY)":(r==2)?" BUY":" SELL"));
i++;
}
The Expert Advisor displays the indicator values every second, corresponding to the history from the current candle to the previous ones (the amount is set by the Limit parameter)
Index 3 of the indicator returns values:
1 - SELL or BUY
2 - BUY
3 - SELL