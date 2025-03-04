GS trendS is a trend indicator that can be used for any Forex financial instrument.The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended timeframe H1.

It is possible to select the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low}



The color indicates the direction of the trend:

yellow - direction can be SELL or BUY (S_B)



blue - uptrend (BUY)



red - downward trend (SELL)

The indicator panel displays trend values of 5 timeframes for the current price level.