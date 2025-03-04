GS trendS

GS trendS is a trend indicator that can be used for any Forex financial instrument.

The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended timeframe H1.

It is possible to select the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low}

The color indicates the direction of the trend:

  • yellow - direction can be SELL or BUY (S_B)
  • blue - uptrend (BUY)
  • red - downward trend (SELL)

The indicator panel displays trend values of 5 timeframes for the current price level.

The value of the trend is fixed by the indicator at the opening of the next candle.
    GS smart advisor uses the indicator's algorithm to determine the direction of the trend.

      Using

      1. For visual control of the trend and setting the parameters of advisers or making a decision to open orders manually.
      2. For use in your own advisors as one of the criteria for making a decision to open an order
      An example of the text of an Expert Advisor testing access to an indicator:

      #property description "GS test v1.0 - Expert Advisor"
      #property description "This EA use for test"
      #property strict
      #resource "\\Indicators\\GS_trendS.ex4"

      extern string Version__ = "-------------GS test v1.0 -------------";
      input int NN=10;//Limit

      //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
      //| Expert initialization function                                   |
      //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
      int OnInit()
      {
      //------------Timer
         EventSetTimer(1);   
         return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
        }
      //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
      //| Expert Timer function                                            |
      //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
      void OnTimer()
      { static int i=0;
        if (i>NN) return;
        double r=iCustom(NULL,0,"::Indicators\\GS_trendS.ex4",3,i);
        Alert("i="+(string)i+": GS trendS Signal = "+DoubleToString(r,5)+((r==1)?" (SELL_BUY)":(r==2)?" BUY":" SELL"));
        i++;
       }

      The Expert Advisor displays the indicator values every second, corresponding to the history from the current candle to the previous ones (the amount is set by the Limit parameter)

      Index 3 of the indicator returns values:

      1 - SELL or BUY
      2 - BUY
      3 - SELL



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      Indicators
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      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.67 (12)
      Indicators
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      Guang Jun Huang
      Indicators
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      Oleg Rodin
      5 (15)
      Indicators
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      ReTest Histogram ms
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
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      Vitalii Zakharuk
      Indicators
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      5 (1)
      Indicators
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      5 (6)
      Experts
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
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      5 (1)
      Utilities
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      5 (4)
      Experts
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      5 (2)
      Experts
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      5 (1)
      Experts
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Experts
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
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      5 (1)
      Indicators
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Experts
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Experts
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Experts
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      5 (1)
      Utilities
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      Trade monitoring by Telegram
      Aleksander Gladkov
      Utilities
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      News impact L
      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
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      Aleksander Gladkov
      Utilities
      Multi-currency trading on one chart! Creation and management of positions with trailing and breakeven, risk management and other useful functions. To fix profits, the Target profit parameter is provided; if it is greater than zero, all positions will be closed if the set value is exceeded. All positions and orders have set Stop Loss and Take profit. For multi-currency trading, taking into account the impact of news and switching symbols on the chart, it is useful to use the News impact indicato
      Bars news
      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
      Indicator of news linked to a bar. The published current value of the news has a characteristic impact on the currency it relates to: positive, negative, neutral . The indicator summarizes all these values for the selected period, taking into account the importance of the news: high, medium, low . As a result, a percentage is calculated for the currency pair, which shows the news of which currency is dominant. If the value is positive, then the pair has news pressure towards BUY, if negative - S
      Get news5
      Aleksander Gladkov
      Utilities
      Utility for reading news from investing.com To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab: https://sslecal2.investing.com If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed. The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer. The  INV_week_last.txt   file is recorded on Saturday and saves the news data of the previous week .
      GS trend I
      Aleksander Gladkov
      Indicators
      The trend indicator has the ability to adjust the viewing depth and sensitivity, does not repaint and does not lag. In addition to the current trend, the chart displays trends for 5 more periods with zero trend levels for them. This allows for a comprehensive assessment of the nature of the trend movement. There is a possibility to choose the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low} The trend indicator can be used for any Forex financial instruments. The color s
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