This indicator is different from the conventional indicator by an additional set of parameters. The ADX line changes color depending on the location of the +DI and -DI lines relative to each other.





Indicator Inputs

Period — indicator calculation period;

— indicator calculation period; Method — select the averaging method: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear-weighted;

— select the averaging method: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear-weighted; Apply to — select the applied price: Close, Open; High; Low; Median; Typical; Average Weighted;

By default, the directional lines are colored in the following colors:

Dark green — value of the indicator of the positive price movement (+DI - positive directional index);

— value of the indicator of the positive price movement (+DI - positive directional index); Brown — value of the indicator of the negative price movement (-DI - negative directional index).

The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) line is colored: