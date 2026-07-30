Five Dimension Resonance System MT4

Product Overview

Five Dimension Resonance System is a five-dimensional resonance trading main chart indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. It innovatively integrates 5 independent trading systems—trend following, volatility breakout, range breakout, divergence reversal, and momentum scoring—into one unified framework. Through a strict resonance filtering mechanism, high-probability resonance entry alerts are triggered only when at least 2 out of the 5 systems simultaneously issue signals in the same direction. This indicator helps traders cross-validate market direction from multiple dimensions, filter false signals from single indicators, and provides a complete and highly practical main chart trading solution.

Core Features

EMA Trend Line & ATR Channel The system draws a 20-period EMA trend line on the main chart, automatically changing color based on the price's position relative to the EMA: red for bullish states , green for bearish states . Additionally, the system constructs a dynamic volatility channel (gray dotted lines) based on a 20-period moving average and 2x ATR, defining the normal price fluctuation range and extreme breakout zones. The MT5 version additionally features candle coloring , making trend states intuitively presented through candle colors.

Buy Signals

E (EMA Trend) : Triggered when price crosses above the 20 EMA and the EMA line itself is diverging upward, displaying a red letter "E" below the bar's low. This represents the short-term trend has been established upward, serving as a basic right-side trend-following buy signal.

A (ATR Breakout) : Triggered when price closes above the ATR channel upper band, displaying a red letter "A". This represents price has broken out of the normal fluctuation range and entered a strong breakout state, serving as a momentum explosion buy signal.

D (Range Breakout) : Based on the Dual Thrust algorithm, triggered when price breaks above the dynamic buy line calculated from the extremes of the last 20 bars, displaying a red letter "D". This represents price has broken the recent ranging zone, serving as a classic opening range breakout buy signal.

F (Divergence+Fib) : Triggered when price makes a recent new low but the MACD histogram does not make a new low (bottom divergence), and price is near the 50% or 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 20-period range, displaying a red letter "F". This represents a momentum reversal at a key support level, serving as a high win-rate left-side bottom-picking buy signal.

R (Score) : The system scores across 4 dimensions: moving average bullish alignment, volume explosion (greater than 1.5x average volume), increasing volume, and ATR volatility expansion. Triggered when the total score reaches 80 or above and price crosses above the 10 EMA, displaying a red letter "R". This represents extremely strong bullish market momentum, serving as a high-quality trend acceleration buy signal.

*** Open Long (Resonance Long) : When at least 2 of the above 5 buy signals trigger simultaneously ** , the system displays a magenta asterisk and "* Open Long" text below the bar, drawing an upward arrow. It also prompts "Close Short". This is the highest-level buy instruction after multi-dimensional cross-validation.

Sell Signals

E (EMA Trend) : Triggered when price crosses below the 20 EMA and the EMA line itself is diverging downward, displaying a green letter "E" above the bar's high. Represents the short-term trend has been established downward, serving as a basic right-side trend-following sell signal.

A (ATR Breakout) : Triggered when price closes below the ATR channel lower band, displaying a green letter "A". Represents price has entered a weak breakdown state, serving as a momentum explosion sell signal.

D (Range Breakout) : Based on the Dual Thrust algorithm, triggered when price breaks below the dynamic sell line, displaying a green letter "D". Represents price has broken downward out of the recent ranging zone, serving as an opening range breakout sell signal.

F (Divergence+Fib) : Triggered when price makes a recent new high but the MACD histogram does not make a new high (top divergence), and price is near a Fibonacci retracement level, displaying a green letter "F". Represents a momentum reversal at a key resistance level, serving as a high win-rate left-side top-escaping sell signal.

R (Score) : Triggered when the bearish score reaches 80 or above (bearish MA alignment, volume expansion, declining volume, volatility expansion) and price crosses below the 10 EMA, displaying a green letter "R". Represents extremely strong bearish market momentum, serving as a high-quality trend acceleration sell signal.

*** Open Short (Resonance Short) : When at least 2 of the above 5 sell signals trigger simultaneously ** , the system displays a magenta asterisk and "* Open Short" text above the bar, drawing a downward arrow. It also prompts "Close Long". This is the highest-level sell instruction after multi-dimensional cross-validation.

Practical Application

Single letter signals (E, A, D, F, R) represent trading opportunities from specific dimensions. Traders can selectively focus on specific signals based on their trading style. For example, trend traders can focus on E and R , breakout traders can focus on A and D , and reversal traders can focus on F .

*** Open Long / * Open Short ** is the core value of this indicator. When a resonance signal appears, it represents the market has reached consensus across multiple dimensions including trend, momentum, and volatility, and entries at this time usually have excellent win rates and risk-reward ratios. It is recommended to use resonance signals as the primary basis for position establishment, combined with ATR channels or recent highs/lows for stop-loss placement.

Parameter Guide

Core algorithm parameters: Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum lookback bars for historical signal annotations.

Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false breakout signals caused by intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.

Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for S1 (EMA) , S2 (ATR) , S3 (Range) , S4 (Divergence) , S5 (Score) , and Open Long/Short (Resonance Entry) . By default, only resonance entry alerts are enabled to avoid information overload.

Usage Notes

This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes, as resonance signals on larger timeframes are more stable and practical than on smaller timeframes.

It is recommended to use this indicator as an independent main chart trading system, or combine it with sub-window indicators for secondary confirmation. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.

Summary