Confluence System 6 in 1 MT4

Product Overview

6in1 Confluence System is a multi-indicator resonance sub-window indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. It innovatively integrates 6 classic technical indicators—MACD, KDJ, RSI, LWR, BBI, and MTM—into a single sub-window, displaying bull/bear power comparison in real-time through a visual dot matrix. When all 6 indicators point in the same direction simultaneously, the system issues high-probability resonance signals, helping traders quickly identify trend consensus in complex markets and capture highly certain trading opportunities.

Core Features

6-Indicator Visual Matrix The system draws 6 rows of dot matrix in the sub-window, corresponding to MACD, KDJ, RSI, LWR, BBI, and MTM indicators. The 6 dots for each bar change color in real-time based on each indicator's bull/bear state: red dots represent the indicator is currently bullish , green dots represent the indicator is currently bearish . This design allows traders to see all indicators' consensus at a glance without switching between multiple sub-windows, greatly improving decision efficiency. The right side displays indicator name labels for easy reference.

Buy Signals

All Bull (Full Bullish Resonance) : Triggered when all 6 indicators (MACD, KDJ, RSI, LWR, BBI, MTM) are simultaneously bullish, displaying a red upward arrow and "All Bull" text at the top of the sub-window. This represents momentum, trend, and overbought/oversold states across all market dimensions are pointing bullish, serving as an extremely high-probability right-side entry or position addition signal. The system has a built-in cooldown mechanism (default 10 bars) to avoid repeated signals in strong one-sided markets.

Sell Signals

All Bear (Full Bearish Resonance) : Triggered when all 6 indicators are simultaneously bearish, displaying a green downward arrow and "All Bear" text at the bottom of the sub-window. This represents momentum, trend, and overbought/oversold states across all market dimensions are pointing bearish, serving as an extremely high-probability right-side short-selling or exit signal. The system also has a built-in cooldown mechanism to ensure signal scarcity and effectiveness.

Practical Application

In daily trading, observing the color changes in the dot matrix is the core usage. When red dots gradually increase (e.g., from 2 to 4 or 5), it represents bullish power is accumulating and a trend may be forming. Conversely, when green dots gradually increase, it represents bearish power is strengthening.

When the All Bull signal appears, it represents all 6 indicators have reached complete consensus, serving as the strongest bullish signal. It is recommended to combine with main chart trend indicators or support/resistance levels for confirmation. If the main chart is also in an uptrend, long positions can be decisively established.

When the All Bear signal appears, it represents all 6 indicators have reached complete bearish consensus, serving as the strongest short-selling or position closing signal. If holding long positions, it is recommended to exit immediately or reverse to short.

Parameter Guide

Core algorithm parameters: Cooldown Bars defaults to 10, controlling the cooldown period for All Bull/All Bear signals to avoid frequent resonance signals in strong trends; Max Dot Bars defaults to 500, controlling the maximum lookback bars for the dot matrix (higher values show more complete history but load slightly slower).

Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false signals caused by intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.

Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for All Bull and All Bear , catering to personalized trading needs.

Usage Notes

This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes for more stable resonance signals. 6-indicator resonance performs exceptionally well on H1 and higher timeframes, making it ideal for swing traders and day traders.

It is recommended to use this indicator as a sub-window confirmation tool in combination with main chart trend indicators. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.

Summary