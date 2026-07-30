Color Trend Master MT4

Product Overview
Color Trend Master is a multi-layer WMA smoothed trend line main chart indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Based on the classic MavilimW algorithm, it constructs an extremely smooth yet responsive trend-following system through 6 layers of nested Fibonacci-period Weighted Moving Average calculations. This indicator precisely identifies trend turning points and helps traders clearly grasp trend direction and momentum strength in complex markets through color changes, buy/sell signals, and strong trend markers, while providing comprehensive real-time status monitoring and multi-channel alerts.
Core Features
6-Layer WMA Smoothed Trend Line & Candle Coloring The system employs 6 Fibonacci periods of 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, and 34, performing layer-by-layer nested Weighted Moving Average calculations on closing prices to generate an extremely smooth MAVW trend line. This trend line automatically changes color based on direction: blue for uptrends, red for downtrends, and yellow for sideways consolidation, making trend states instantly recognizable. The right side of the chart shows real-time Rising Trend or Falling Trend status along with MAVW values. The MT5 version additionally features trend candle coloring, making momentum shifts even more intuitive through color changes.
Strong Trend Markers When the trend line direction is upward and the price close is above the trend line, green dots are drawn below the trend line, representing strong bullish control; when the trend line direction is downward and the price close is below the trend line, light red dots are drawn above the trend line, representing strong bearish control. These serve as powerful confirmation signals for trend-following position holding.
Buy Signals
  • Long: Triggered when the MAVW trend line transitions from a falling or flat state on the previous bar to rising (i.e., an upward turning point appears). This represents market momentum shifting from bearish to bullish, with the trend beginning to reverse upward, serving as a classic right-side entry or position addition signal.
Sell Signals
  • Short: Triggered when the MAVW trend line transitions from a rising or flat state on the previous bar to falling (i.e., a downward turning point appears). This represents market momentum shifting from bullish to bearish, with the trend beginning to reverse downward, serving as a classic right-side short-selling or exit signal.
Practical Application
In clear uptrends (trend line displayed in blue), focus on pullback buying opportunities after Long signals. When consecutive green strong dots appear below the trend line, it represents stable bullish control, serving as powerful confirmation for holding or adding positions.
In downtrends (trend line displayed in red), when Short signals appear, it represents potential accelerated downward movement, serving as clear short-selling or position reduction timing. If consecutive light red strong dots appear above the trend line, it represents stable bearish control, and short positions should be firmly held.
When the trend line displays yellow (sideways), it represents the market is in a directionless state, and it is recommended to wait and observe until blue or red trend lines appear before taking action.
Parameter Guide
Core algorithm parameters: Text Gap (ATR) defaults to 0.35, dynamically calculating text-to-candle distance based on ATR to ensure clean layouts across all timeframes; Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum historical signal annotation range. The 6-layer WMA periods (3/5/8/13/21/34) of this indicator are classic Fibonacci sequences embedded in the algorithm and require no additional settings.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false signals caused by intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.
Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for Long and Short, catering to personalized trading needs.
Usage Notes
This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes for more stable signals. The multi-layer WMA smoothing algorithm performs exceptionally well on H1 and higher timeframes, making it ideal for swing traders.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with support/resistance lines or volume indicators. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.
Summary
Color Trend Master perfectly encapsulates the complex 6-layer Fibonacci WMA nested algorithm. It is not only a visually clear charting tool but also a practical trading system with strict turning point recognition, trend state identification, and comprehensive alerts, suitable for traders at all levels to build their own trading rules.

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5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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