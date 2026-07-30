Liquidity Pool Hunter MT4

Product Overview
Liquidity Pool Hunter is a liquidity pool main chart indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Based on institutional order flow theory, it constructs liquidity accumulation zones by statistically analyzing recent highs and lows, precisely identifying sweep, fake break, and true break behaviors in the market. This indicator helps traders view the market from an institutional perspective, recognizing smart money liquidity hunting behavior, thereby capturing high-probability trading opportunities in reversal movements after fake breaks, while providing comprehensive multi-channel alerts.
Core Features
Liquidity Pool Zones & High Liquidity Alerts The system constructs bear liquidity pools (red boundary lines) and bull liquidity pools (green boundary lines) by statistically analyzing the highest and lowest prices within a specified period, as well as the highest and lowest points of candle bodies. These zones represent price bands where stop-loss orders and pending orders are densely accumulated. When price frequently touches a certain zone recently (3 or more times within 10 bars), the right side of the chart displays High Liq Zone or Low Liq Zone alerts, representing large amounts of liquidity waiting to be hunted in that direction. The MT5 version additionally features trend candle coloring, making liquidity sweep behavior even more intuitive through color changes.
Buy Signals
  • Bull Sweep: Triggered when price pierces downward through the bull liquidity pool lower boundary but closes back inside the pool. This represents smart money hunting stops downward then quickly reversing, serving as a classic institutional entry signal suitable for right-side long positions.
  • Fake Break Dn: Triggered when price makes a new low (touching recent lowest point) but closes with a bullish candle. This represents a bear trap has formed, with high probability of price rebound, representing a potential buying opportunity.
  • Strong Buy: Triggered when a downward fake break occurs and the candle body is larger than the recent average body. This is an enhanced version of the fake break signal, representing strong reversal momentum, serving as a high win-rate entry signal.
  • Break Up: Triggered when price closes upward through the bear liquidity pool upper boundary. This represents strong bullish power that has hunted upper bear liquidity and started a new upward wave, serving as a trend-following long signal.
Sell Signals
  • Bear Sweep: Triggered when price pierces upward through the bear liquidity pool upper boundary but closes back inside the pool. This represents smart money hunting stops upward then quickly reversing, serving as a classic institutional exit signal suitable for right-side short positions.
  • Fake Break Up: Triggered when price makes a new high (touching recent highest point) but closes with a bearish candle. This represents a bull trap has formed, with high probability of price pullback, representing a potential short-selling opportunity.
  • Strong Sell: Triggered when an upward fake break occurs and the candle body is larger than the recent average body. This is an enhanced version of the fake break signal, representing strong reversal momentum, serving as a high win-rate short-selling signal.
  • Break Dn: Triggered when price closes downward through the bull liquidity pool lower boundary. This represents strong bearish power that has hunted lower bull liquidity and started a new downward wave, serving as a trend-following short signal.
Practical Application
In ranging or reversal markets, focus on Sweep and Fake Break signals. When price touches a High Liq Zone and a Bear Sweep or Strong Sell appears, it represents upper liquidity has been hunted, serving as an excellent short-selling opportunity. Conversely, when price touches a Low Liq Zone and a Bull Sweep or Strong Buy appears, it serves as an excellent buying opportunity.
In trending markets, focus on Break Up/Dn signals. When price strongly breaks through bear pools or breaks down bull pools, it represents a new trend wave has been confirmed, and positions can be added following the trend.
Parameter Guide
Core algorithm parameters: Lookback Period defaults to 20, controlling the statistical period for liquidity pool boundaries (higher values make zones more stable but slower to react); Text Gap (ATR) defaults to 0.35, dynamically calculating text-to-candle distance based on ATR; Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum historical signal annotation range.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false signals caused by intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.
Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for Bear Sweep, Bull Sweep, Fake Break Up, Fake Break Down, Strong Sell, Strong Buy, Break Up, and Break Down, catering to personalized trading needs.
Usage Notes
This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes for more stable signals. Liquidity pool theory performs exceptionally well on H1 and higher timeframes, making it ideal for swing traders and day traders.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with support/resistance lines or order block indicators. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.
Summary
Liquidity Pool Hunter perfectly encapsulates the liquidity hunting logic from institutional order flow theory. It is not only a visually clear charting tool but also a practical trading system with strict sweep recognition, fake break filtering, and comprehensive alerts, suitable for traders at all levels to build their own trading rules.

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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
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