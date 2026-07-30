Ultimate Signal Hub MT4

Ultimate Signal Hub Main Chart Indicator Deep Analysis: MA60 Trend Baseline, Momentum Ignition & Multi-Layer Resonance Trading Guide
Indicator Overview
Ultimate Signal Hub is a premium main chart composite signal indicator designed exclusively for the MT4/MT5 platform. It breaks through the limitations of traditional single moving averages or oscillators by integrating a multi-dimensional nested architecture comprising the MA60 Trend Baseline, MACD Variant Ignition Algorithm, KDJ-Type Oscillator, and Breakout/Chase Pattern Recognition, combined with trend state determination and multi-layer signal filtering mechanisms, to visually present market trend direction, momentum burst points, and key reversal warnings directly on the main chart. Its core value lies in leveraging multi-dimensional algorithm fusion and signal cooldown mechanisms to help traders precisely identify high-probability trend-following and reversal opportunities in complex market conditions.
1. Core Signal System
1.1 Trend Baseline (MA60)
● Draws a 60-period Simple Moving Average (white dashed line) to define the primary market trend direction.
 Trading Significance: When price is above MA60, prioritize buy signals; when price is below MA60, prioritize sell signals. MA60 serves as the "Direction Anchor" of the entire indicator system.
1.2 Momentum Ignition Signals (MACD Variant Algorithm)
 Ignite — Lime Green: Triggered when the modified MACD histogram difference crosses above 15. Represents the starting point of explosive momentum, typically accompanied by large bullish candles, making it one of the earliest trend initiation signals.
 Start — Cyan: Triggered when the KDJ-type oscillator forms a golden cross below 22. This is an early reversal signal, indicating that bearish momentum is exhausted and bulls are gaining strength, offering a high safety margin.
 Rise — Light Green: Triggered when the oscillator crosses above 30 with the fast line above the slow line. Indicates uptrend confirmation and the market entering an acceleration phase, serving as a confirmation signal following Start.
1.3 Trend Following & Breakout Signals
 Buy — Magenta: Triggered when the second KDJ-type group forms a golden cross below 25. This is a low-position buying opportunity, suitable for left-side traders.
 Chase — Yellow: Triggered when MA10 forms a golden cross with MA5 after a previous death cross, with MA5 > MA30 and MA10 > MA30. This is a trend continuation confirmation signal, indicating bulls have regained control after a brief pullback.
 Bull — Lime Green: Triggered when the 5-period EMA crosses above the smoothed 90-period EMA threshold. This is the landmark signal for mid-to-long-term bullish trend establishment.
 Strong Buy — Orange: Triggered when a single candle gains over 5% with an upper shadow less than 1%, using a fixed 35-candle cooldown period. This is an extreme bullish signal, typically appearing during large bullish candle breakouts.
 Breakout — Light Blue: Triggered when price closes below the 40-period high average for the previous 5 days and then breaks through with a bullish candle today. This is an effective breakout signal after consolidation.
1.4 Overbought Warning & Sell Signals
 Peak — Gold: Triggered when the oscillator crosses above 65. This is a short-term high warning, prompting traders to consider taking profits.
 Caution — Dark Orange: Triggered when the oscillator crosses above 75. This is a high-risk zone warning where chasing highs can easily lead to being trapped.
 Top — Red: Triggered when the oscillator forms a death cross above 75. This is a major reversal signal, indicating a top has formed.
 Sell — Red: Triggered when the second KDJ-type group forms a death cross above 70. This is a high-position sell signal, suitable for right-side profit-taking or shorting.
2. Practical Trading Strategies
2.1 Trend Confirmation Filter
● Only adopt buy signals (Ignite / Buy / Chase / Breakout) when price is above MA60.
● Only consider sell signals (Peak / Top / Sell) when price is below MA60.
 Counter-trend signals can serve as reference for position reduction or hedging, but are not recommended as primary trading direction basis.
2.2 Multi-Signal Resonance
● When 2 or more buy signals appear on the same candle (e.g., Ignite + Rise + Breakout triggered simultaneously), signal reliability increases significantly.
● The indicator supports up to 8 layers of text overlay per candle, facilitating identification of signal-dense areas.
 Key Focus: Strong Buy + Breakout resonance represents an extremely high-probability trend initiation point.
2.3 Layered Operation Recommendations
 Probe Position (10-20%): Suitable for early signals like Start and Rise, light position probing.
 Standard Position (30-50%): Suitable for confirmation signals like Buy, Ignite, and Breakout, normal position sizing.
 Add Position (50-80%): Suitable for trend continuation signals like Chase and Bull, adding positions with the trend.
 Reduce/Take Profit: Begin partial profit-taking when Peak or Caution appears, retain base position.
 Clear/Reverse: Decisively exit all positions or reverse to short when Top or Sell appears.
3. Parameter Configuration Guide
3.1 Core Parameters
 Cooldown Bars: Default 10. Minimum candle interval for same-direction signals to prevent excessive signal density. Can be reduced to 5 for short-term or increased to 20 for long-term trading.
 Text Gap ATR: Default 0.35. Distance between signal text and candles (calculated in ATR multiples), automatically adapting to different volatility levels.
 Max Lookback Bars: Default 2000. Maximum number of candles for historical signal annotation; higher values display more historical signals.
3.2 Alert Settings
 Popup Alert: Enabled by default.
 Push Notification: Disabled by default. Note that MT4/MT5 push notifications have a frequency limit of approximately 10 per minute.
 Email Alert: Disabled by default.
 Sound Alert: Enabled by default; sound files are located in the MT4/MT5 Sounds directory.
 Alert On Bar Close: Enabled by default. Alerts are triggered only after candle close confirmation to avoid intrabar false signals.
3.3 Individual Signal Alert Switches
● Each signal can independently control whether alerts are triggered, including Ignite, Start, Rise, Buy, Chase, Bull, Strong Buy, Breakout, as well as Peak, Caution, Top, and Sell.
● Traders can enable alerts only for signals of interest based on their trading style to avoid information overload.
4. Signal Color & Arrow Quick Reference
4.1 Buy Signals (Displayed Below Candles)
 Ignite — Lime Green — Momentum burst starting point
 Start — Cyan — Early reversal
 Rise — Light Green — Trend confirmation
 Buy — Magenta — Low-position golden cross
 Chase — Yellow — Trend continuation
 Bull — Lime Green — Long-term bullish establishment
 Strong Buy — Orange — Extreme bullish
 Breakout — Light Blue — Consolidation breakout
4.2 Sell Signals (Displayed Above Candles)
 Peak — Gold — Short-term high warning
 Caution — Dark Orange — High-risk zone
 Top — Red — Top reversal
 Sell — Red — High-position death cross
4.3 Arrow Signal Description
 Up Arrow (Lime Green): Displayed below the candle low when any buy signal is triggered.
 Down Arrow (Red): Displayed above the candle high when any sell signal is triggered.
● Arrow signals facilitate quick chart scanning, remaining clearly visible even when the MT4/MT5 chart view is zoomed out significantly.
5. Summary
 Ultimate Signal Hub is a comprehensive MT4/MT5 main chart indicator integrating "Trend Baseline + Momentum Ignition + Overbought/Oversold + Breakout/Chase".
 Core Formula: MA60 sets direction, ignition signals capture timing, multi-signal resonance improves win rate, cooldown filtering removes noise.
● Price above MA60 → Long only, focus on Ignite, Buy, and Breakout signals.
● Price below MA60 → Cautious on longs, watch Peak, Top, and Sell signals for shorting opportunities.
● Multiple signals triggered simultaneously → High-probability trading opportunity, consider increasing position size.
● Peak/Caution appears → Begin partial profit-taking; Top/Sell appears → Decisively exit.

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