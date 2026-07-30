Black Horse Finder

Black Horse Finder Indicator In-depth Analysis: A Practical Guide to Trend, Support/Resistance, and Multi-Signal Trading
Indicator Introduction
Black Horse Finder is a comprehensive main-chart indicator designed specifically for the MT4 platform. Originating from the classic TongDaXin composite main chart logic, it breaks through the limitations of single moving averages or isolated indicators. It highly integrates trend determination, dynamic support/resistance levels, multiple buy signals (such as Insider and Dark Horse), and divergence detection directly onto the main chart. The core value of this indicator lies in its use of multi-algorithm filtering and a cooldown mechanism to help traders accurately capture high-probability reversal and breakout opportunities in complex market conditions.
Core Signal Explanation
1. Trend and Dynamic Support/Resistance System
The indicator draws core trend lines and dynamic channels on the main chart to define the current market state:
● MA8 and MA12 (Blue Solid Lines): Represent short-term and medium-term price trends. The direction is intuitively judged by their alignment (e.g., MA8 > MA12 indicates a bullish trend).
● Resistance Line (Cyan Line): Dynamically calculated based on the highest price of the past 30 candles, representing the upper resistance level.
● Support Line (Green Line): Dynamically calculated based on the lowest price of the past 30 candles, representing the lower support level.
2. Multiple Buy Signal Detection
The indicator incorporates various high-win-rate buy logics and automatically marks upward arrows (lime color) on the main chart:
● Insider: Triggered when a large bearish candle or specific drop at a low price is followed by a bullish candle engulfing it the next day, accompanied by abnormal volume, indicating potential institutional activity.
● Bullish Divergence (Bull Div): Triggered when the price makes a new low, but the short-term EMA and long-term EMA fail to make a new low and form a golden cross in a low-price zone, signaling exhausted downward momentum.
● Short-Term Buy (ST Buy): Based on the KDJ indicator's J-value oversold (<0) followed by a golden cross reversal, combined with a "Pay Attention to Buy" signal, suitable for capturing short-term rebounds.
● Ready: Based on the MTM momentum indicator's bullish divergence, accompanied by the appearance of a bullish candle, indicating the market is蓄势待发 (poised for a move).
● Dark Horse: Triggered when the trend line breaks above the 0 axis while the Dark Horse line is at a low level (<40), representing potential explosive market conditions.
● 45 Up: Confirms a strong uptrend when a specific moving average angle is greater than 45 degrees and the price is above the moving average.
3. Sell and Bearish Divergence Signals
The indicator prompts potential sell or reversal opportunities through downward arrows (red color):
● Bearish Divergence (Bear Div): Triggered when the RSI indicator crosses downward from the overbought zone (>88) while the price is in a high-price zone. This indicates insufficient upward momentum and serves as a potential signal to sell or go short.
Practical Strategy Suggestions
Cooldown Period Filtering Principle: The indicator sets a default signal cooldown period of 15 candles. In practice, traders should fully utilize this mechanism to avoid frequent trading in the same position, thereby filtering out market noise and false signals.
Combining Trend with Signals:
Long Strategy: When the price runs above MA8 and MA12 (bullish alignment) and buy signals such as "Insider" or "Bullish Divergence" appear, it can be regarded as a strong opportunity to go long in the direction of the trend.
Short Strategy: When the price touches the cyan resistance line and a red "Bearish Divergence" signal appears, it can be regarded as an opportunity to go short in the direction of the trend or to take profit and exit.
Right-Side Status Confirmation: Use the real-time status panel on the right side of the chart for secondary confirmation. Before going long, confirm that the trend is displayed as "Long" or "Break Res" (breaking resistance); before going short, confirm that the trend is displayed as "Short" or "Break Sup" (breaking support). Simultaneously, refer to the RSI's overbought (OB) or oversold (OS) status to enhance signal certainty.
Parameter Settings Guide
Traders can flexibly adjust the following core parameters according to their trading cycle and style:
Cooldown Bars (Signal Cooldown Period): The default value is 15. Used to prevent frequent signals in the same position. If the signals are too dense, you can appropriately increase this value to filter out noise; for ultra-short-term trading, it can be appropriately decreased.
Text Gap ATR (Text Spacing): Automatically adjusts the distance between the annotated text and the candles based on ATR to ensure a clean chart. Usually, no frequent modification is needed.
Alerts (Reminder Settings): Supports pop-up, sound, email, and mobile push notifications. It is recommended to enable the corresponding reminder functions according to personal chart-watching habits to avoid missing key signals.
Summary
Black Horse Finder is a comprehensive analysis tool that integrates "Trend + Support/Resistance + Multiple Signals". Its most robust practical usage is: patiently wait for high-quality signals such as "Insider", "Bullish Divergence", or "Dark Horse" to appear, and trade in the direction of the trend in combination with the MA trend direction and the right-side status panel. Through reasonable parameter settings and strict discipline execution, this indicator can significantly improve traders' win rate and risk-reward ratio in complex market environments.
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