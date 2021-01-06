Imagic06

The indicator represents 2 lines of different periods: one line is short-term (red line), the other is long-term (blue line). Each of the lines is a hard Moving Average, weighted by many parameters. Accordingly, you need to trade according to chart volatility. For convenience, the indicator has been added moving averages of the High, Low, Median ((High-Low) / 2) periods.

Input parameters:

IndicatorPeriod: several periods (general- general period, calculation for all periods; small- short-term period; medium- medium period; long- long period).

AverageCalculation- when calculating, use averaged volumes (you need to remove the dependence on volumes when calculating).

ShowAverageLine- show the middle line between two indicator lines.

!! The indicator is overloaded, so there may be slight freezes on the online chart. To avoid this, you need to partially delete the history of the chart. !!

Tags: Bollinger Bands, Standard Deviation, MA, Moving Average. 


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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An indicator showing volumes with the addition of four moving averages of these volumes. What is this indicator for? When analyzing the Forex markets, metals, indices on the H1, H4 charts, at the beginning of the day and at the end of the trading day according to server time, the volumes are less than in the middle of the day. This indicator was created for this. It will help you compare trading volumes within the day. The indicator is distributed as is. Tags: Volume, Custom Volume, MA, Custom M
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The indicator shows the trend change and how the market is changing. When calculating, many parameters are weighed. Therefore, divergence between the chart and the indicator is possible. Input parameters: IndicatorPeriod: several calculation periods (small - small period, medium - medium period, long - long period). You can trade by divergence, analyzed on the resistance and support lines (and other types of graphical analysis), as part of other indicators. Tags:  Stochastic, Trend.
Imagic04
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Indicator formula: High-Low + Volume; Open-Close + Volume That is, an attempt to bring price and volume to a common denominator. Input parameters: IndicatorPeriod: several periods of calculation (small-short-term; medium-medium; long-long-term). MnojitelLine, MnpjitelLine2 - multiplication of lines for comparison. AverageVolume - averaging volumes for calculation (needed to remove the dependence on volumes). If both the indicator and the chart make a fast jump, then we are waiting for a ro
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The indicator is a tough Moving Average, weighted by many parameters. Accordingly, you need to trade according to the volatility of the chart. For convenience, moving averages of High, Low, Median ((High-Low) / 2) periods have been added to the indicator. Input parameters: IndicatorPeriod (green line): several periods (general-general, calculation for all periods; small- small period; medium- medium period; long- long period) MaLine- indicator smoothing (Moving Average) (blue line). PeriodH
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