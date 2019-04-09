Renko Trade Alarm

5

Renko Trade Alarm  is designed to work on chart with Renko and Mean Renko candles. It generate Buy and Sell signals on the chart and send notifications.

Visualization of signals:

  1. Swing - Formations 123.
  2. Pattern - Double Bottom, Double Top, Triple Bottom, Triple Top, Formations 123 Reverse.
  3. Scalp - Periodic change in the price direction, plus additional filters in the form of oscillators Stochastic and MACD.
  4. Ichi - Signals filtered by the Ichimoku indicator.
For correct operation an offline chart is required on which Mean Renko candles are generated.


For the "Scalp" signal it is possible to include additional filters in the form of "Stochastic" and "MACD" oscillators.

Reviews 1
K C
38
K C 2024.04.15 11:27 
 

Superb Indicator ,specially for RENKO CHART....Great Support too.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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K C
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K C 2024.04.15 11:27 
 

Superb Indicator ,specially for RENKO CHART....Great Support too.

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