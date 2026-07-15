Kairos Session

KAIROS Session EA

**Overview**
Most EAs try to catch every move on every bar — and bleed spread and false signals doing it. KAIROS Session EA does the opposite: it picks one clean directional trade per session, waits patiently for the market to reveal its hand, then commits. Less noise, less overtrading, more signal.

Primary optimization target: **USDJPY, M30 timeframe**. The session-based logic adapts cleanly to any Forex pair — re-optimize per instrument for best results.

**How It Works**
1. Defines a trading session window (start time + duration, server time)
2. Waits a configurable delay after session open (Decision Offset) before reading the market's directional bias — avoiding the noisy first minutes of a session
3. Optional ATR-based confirmation filter requires a minimum move from the session open before validating the signal, filtering out flat/indecisive sessions
4. Enters exactly one trade per session, in the confirmed direction
5. Emergency safety stop (ATR-based) protects against gap risk or a session running unexpectedly long
6. Spread filter blocks entries when spread exceeds your defined threshold

No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no curve-fitted tick-scalping. One decision, one trade, one clear risk per session.

**Inputs**

**General**
- Magic_Number — unique EA identifier
- EA_Comment — trade comment tag
- Filter_MaxSpreadPoints — max allowed spread to trade

**Session**
- Session_StartHour / Session_StartMinute — session start time (server time)
- Session_DurationHours — total session length in hours
- Session_DecisionOffsetHours — delay after session start before direction is decided (capped at 12h)

**Confirmation Filter**
- Filter_UseConfirmation — require minimum move from session open before entering
- Filter_MinDistanceATR — minimum distance from session open, in ATR multiples
- Filter_ATR_Period — ATR period used for the filter

**Risk**
- Risk_UseAutoLots — enable percentage-based lot sizing
- Risk_LotsFixed — fixed lot size (used if auto lots disabled)
- Risk_PercentPerTrade — % of balance risked per trade
- Risk_UseSafetySL — emergency stop loss (gap/session-overrun protection)
- Risk_SafetySL_ATR_Mult — safety SL distance, in ATR multiples
- Risk_ATR_Period — ATR period for safety SL

**Optimizer Score (advanced)**
- Score_MinProfitFactor, Score_MaxDrawdownPct, Score_MinTrades — disqualification filters
- Score_R2Weight, Score_SlopeWeight, Score_MARWeight, Score_TradeBonusWeight — quality weights
- Score_SplitPenalty, Score_SkewPenalty, Score_UlcerPenalty — stability/risk penalties

**Built-in Optimizer Scoring System**
Forget optimizing on raw net profit alone — that's how traders end up with a curve-fitted EA that dies in three weeks live. KAIROS Session includes a proprietary OnTester() scoring engine that ranks every optimization pass on what actually matters for long-term survival:
- Equity curve smoothness (R²)
- Profit consistency over time (split-half stability — does the edge hold up in the second half of the test, or was it a lucky first half?)
- Drawdown pain (Ulcer Index) and capital efficiency (MAR ratio)
- Profit concentration risk (single-trade skew filter — rejects results propped up by one lucky trade)
- Statistical reliability (minimum trade count, log-scaled bonus)

Passes with negative profit, low profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades are automatically discarded. What survives is a shortlist of genuinely robust, tradeable parameter sets — not a lucky spike on the optimization report.

**Set Optimizer Criterion to "Custom max" to activate this scoring.**

**Recommended Setup**
- Symbol: USDJPY (best-performing pair in testing)
- Timeframe: M30
- Broker: low-spread ECN/Raw account recommended
- VPS: recommended for reliable session timing and 24/5 uptime

**Screenshots**
Attached charts show a live example on USDJPY M30 with a session entry in action, plus a screenshot of the recommended input settings used to produce the equity curve shown.

**Disclaimer**
Past performance, including backtest and optimization results, does not guarantee future results. Trading Forex, metals, and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Always test on a demo account before live deployment, and use appropriate risk settings. The author accepts no liability for trading losses incurred through use of this product.
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Hugo vroumvroum 2026.07.26 14:11 
 

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