KAIROS Session EA





**Overview**

Most EAs try to catch every move on every bar — and bleed spread and false signals doing it. KAIROS Session EA does the opposite: it picks one clean directional trade per session, waits patiently for the market to reveal its hand, then commits. Less noise, less overtrading, more signal.





Primary optimization target: **USDJPY, M30 timeframe**. The session-based logic adapts cleanly to any Forex pair — re-optimize per instrument for best results.





**How It Works**

1. Defines a trading session window (start time + duration, server time)

2. Waits a configurable delay after session open (Decision Offset) before reading the market's directional bias — avoiding the noisy first minutes of a session

3. Optional ATR-based confirmation filter requires a minimum move from the session open before validating the signal, filtering out flat/indecisive sessions

4. Enters exactly one trade per session, in the confirmed direction

5. Emergency safety stop (ATR-based) protects against gap risk or a session running unexpectedly long

6. Spread filter blocks entries when spread exceeds your defined threshold





No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no curve-fitted tick-scalping. One decision, one trade, one clear risk per session.





**Inputs**





**General**

- Magic_Number — unique EA identifier

- EA_Comment — trade comment tag

- Filter_MaxSpreadPoints — max allowed spread to trade





**Session**

- Session_StartHour / Session_StartMinute — session start time (server time)

- Session_DurationHours — total session length in hours

- Session_DecisionOffsetHours — delay after session start before direction is decided (capped at 12h)





**Confirmation Filter**

- Filter_UseConfirmation — require minimum move from session open before entering

- Filter_MinDistanceATR — minimum distance from session open, in ATR multiples

- Filter_ATR_Period — ATR period used for the filter





**Risk**

- Risk_UseAutoLots — enable percentage-based lot sizing

- Risk_LotsFixed — fixed lot size (used if auto lots disabled)

- Risk_PercentPerTrade — % of balance risked per trade

- Risk_UseSafetySL — emergency stop loss (gap/session-overrun protection)

- Risk_SafetySL_ATR_Mult — safety SL distance, in ATR multiples

- Risk_ATR_Period — ATR period for safety SL





**Optimizer Score (advanced)**

- Score_MinProfitFactor, Score_MaxDrawdownPct, Score_MinTrades — disqualification filters

- Score_R2Weight, Score_SlopeWeight, Score_MARWeight, Score_TradeBonusWeight — quality weights

- Score_SplitPenalty, Score_SkewPenalty, Score_UlcerPenalty — stability/risk penalties





**Built-in Optimizer Scoring System**

Forget optimizing on raw net profit alone — that's how traders end up with a curve-fitted EA that dies in three weeks live. KAIROS Session includes a proprietary OnTester() scoring engine that ranks every optimization pass on what actually matters for long-term survival:

- Equity curve smoothness (R²)

- Profit consistency over time (split-half stability — does the edge hold up in the second half of the test, or was it a lucky first half?)

- Drawdown pain (Ulcer Index) and capital efficiency (MAR ratio)

- Profit concentration risk (single-trade skew filter — rejects results propped up by one lucky trade)

- Statistical reliability (minimum trade count, log-scaled bonus)





Passes with negative profit, low profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades are automatically discarded. What survives is a shortlist of genuinely robust, tradeable parameter sets — not a lucky spike on the optimization report.





**Set Optimizer Criterion to "Custom max" to activate this scoring.**





**Recommended Setup**

- Symbol: USDJPY (best-performing pair in testing)

- Timeframe: M30

- Broker: low-spread ECN/Raw account recommended

- VPS: recommended for reliable session timing and 24/5 uptime





**Screenshots**

Attached charts show a live example on USDJPY M30 with a session entry in action, plus a screenshot of the recommended input settings used to produce the equity curve shown.





**Disclaimer**

Past performance, including backtest and optimization results, does not guarantee future results. Trading Forex, metals, and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Always test on a demo account before live deployment, and use appropriate risk settings. The author accepts no liability for trading losses incurred through use of this product.