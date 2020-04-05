Trade retracements with statistical precision — enter only when price pulls back exactly where trend continuation odds favor you.

Overview ZigZag MA Retracement is a trend-continuation Expert Advisor built for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. It identifies the last confirmed ZigZag swing, waits for price to retrace 60% into that swing, and confirms direction with a moving average filter before entering. Exits are event-driven: the position closes automatically the moment price closes back on the wrong side of the moving average, instead of relying on a static target.

How It Works

The EA computes ZigZag pivots natively (no external indicator dependency) using Depth and Deviation parameters. When the last swing retraces to 60% of its range (within a configurable tolerance band), a signal zone is armed. A moving average filter confirms the prevailing trend direction before any entry is allowed. On confirmation, the EA enters with an ATR-based stop loss and take profit, sized to a fixed percentage of account risk. Once in a trade, the position is monitored on every bar close: if price closes back across the moving average, the trade is exited immediately as a trend-reversal signal. Every order passes broker compliance checks (margin, volume limits, freeze/stop level, spread buffer) before being sent.

Inputs

Magic_Number — unique identifier for this EA's trades

Risk_Percent — percent of equity risked per trade

ATR_SL_Mult — stop loss distance as a multiple of ATR

ATR_TP_Mult — take profit distance as a multiple of ATR

ATR_Period — ATR calculation period

ZigZag_Depth — minimum bars between ZigZag pivots

ZigZag_Deviation — minimum price deviation to confirm a pivot

ZigZag_Backstep — minimum bars between reversal pivots

Retracement_Pct — retracement level of the last swing that triggers a signal

Retracement_Tol — tolerance band around the retracement level

MA_Period — moving average period

MA_Method — moving average calculation method

MA_Price — price source used for the moving average

Enable_MA_Exit — close the position on a moving average cross-back

Score_MinProfitFactor — disqualifies optimization runs below this profit factor

Score_MaxDrawdownPct — disqualifies optimization runs above this drawdown percentage

Score_MinTrades — disqualifies optimization runs below this trade count

Score_R2Weight — weight of equity curve smoothness in the score

Score_SlopeWeight — weight of profit speed in the score

Score_SplitPenalty — penalty for instability between the first and second half of the test

Score_SkewPenalty — penalty for profit concentrated in a single trade

Score_UlcerPenalty — penalty for depth and duration of drawdowns

Score_MARWeight — weight of capital efficiency (return over max drawdown) in the score

Score_TradeBonusWeight — weight of trade count reliability in the score

Optimizer Scoring System This EA includes a custom OnTester() scoring function designed to fight curve-fitting. Instead of ranking by raw net profit, it disqualifies any optimization run with insufficient profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades — then ranks survivors by equity curve smoothness (R²), profit speed, and capital efficiency (MAR ratio), while penalizing instability between the first and second half of the test, single-trade profit concentration, and drawdown pain (Ulcer Index). The result favors robust, repeatable parameter sets over lucky spikes. Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max before running an optimization.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Broker type: ECN/Raw spread account recommended for tighter fills on retracement entries

VPS: recommended for uninterrupted bar-close monitoring

Screenshots Live chart example showing a confirmed ZigZag swing with the 60% retracement zone and moving average filter; recommended input settings panel.

Disclaimer Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before live deployment. Trading involves risk of loss.