MarketX Dashboard

MarketX Dashboard

Stop guessing. Start reading the market.

MarketX Dashboard is a powerful all-in-one market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to understand the structure, regime, and statistical behavior of any instrument before placing a single trade — all in one clean, tabbed interface directly on your chart.

No clutter. No noise. Just the market.

What is it?

Most traders use indicators to find entries. MarketX Dashboard does something different — it answers the questions that matter before you trade:

Is this market trending, ranging, or breaking out right now?
What is the statistically most probable retracement level on this symbol?
Is the market structure bullish or bearish?
Which session produces the most movement on this instrument?

Four modules. Four tabs. One window. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Four modules

REGIME
Scores four trading strategies — Trend Following, Mean Reversion, Breakout, and Scalping — each rated from 0 to 100 across three time horizons (short, mid, long). Based on Hurst Exponent, ADX, directional candle ratio, Kurtosis, and ATR analysis.

Know which strategy fits the current market — not your preference, the market's reality.

What you see: strategy scores /100 with visual bars across 3 windows, current dominant regime label (color-coded), Hurst Exponent across all windows, ADX average, ATR relative, Skewness, Kurtosis, breakout continuation %, mean reversion speed, average ATR by trading session (Asia / London / NY).

RETRACE
Statistical analysis of how deeply the current bar retraces the previous one — built from your entire available history. Aligned on Fibonacci levels (38.2%, 61.8%) and round levels up to 127%.

Know the probability that price will reach your entry level on the next bar.

What you see: probability that retracement exceeds each level (Range H/L and Body O/C separately), distribution stats (Average, Median, Q1, Q3), retracement depth by candle size (small / normal / large), timing (Bar+1, Bar+2, or later), continuation vs reversal % after a deep retracement.

STRUCTURE
Automatic detection of swing highs and lows, with classification of Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, Lower Lows. Identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) events.

Always know whether you are trading with or against the macro structure.

What you see: structural bias (Bullish / Bearish / Ranging), last detected event (BOS or CHoCH with direction), full list of recent swings with price and timestamp, BOS and CHoCH counters.

SESSION
Historical statistical breakdown of Asia, London, and New York sessions — average ATR, average range, and breakout behavior across thousands of sessions.

Know when the market moves, how much it typically moves, and whether London tends to break the Asia range.

What you see: active session with real-time ATR, current session High / Low, historical average range per session, % of sessions where London breaks Asia range, average ATR per session with normalized visual bars.

Key features

Universal: works on any symbol - Forex, Gold, indices, crypto, commodities
Any timeframe: fully adaptive from M1 to Monthly
Full history: uses all available bars by default (configurable)
Tabbed interface: clean 4-tab navigation, no screen clutter
Minimize button: collapse to header bar with one click
Click to switch tabs: fully interactive directly on the chart
Color-coded: green / orange / red for instant reading
Zero repainting: pure statistical analysis, no signal arrows

How to use

Attach to any chart. Set AnalysisBars = 0 to use full history (recommended). Adjust SwingLookback if the Structure tab shows too few or too many swings. Navigate between tabs by clicking REGIME / RETRACE / STRUCTURE / SESSION. Use the minus button to minimize when trading, plus to restore.

Recommended workflow

  1. Open REGIME tab to identify the dominant strategy for this symbol/timeframe.
  2. Open RETRACE tab to find your statistical entry zone (median or Q1 level).
  3. Open STRUCTURE tab to confirm you are trading in the direction of the macro structure.
  4. Open SESSION tab to verify you are trading during the most active session for this symbol.

Input parameters

AnalysisBars (default 0): number of bars to analyze (0 = all available)
BreakoutATRMult (default 1.5): ATR multiplier to define a breakout candle
SwingLookback (default 10): lookback bars for swing high/low detection
SessionBars (default 500): bars used for session statistics
WinX / WinY (default 20 / 20): dashboard position on screen
Colors: fully customizable color scheme

Important notes

No signals, no arrows, no alerts — this is a pure analytical tool. Calculations run on bar close to avoid repainting. First load may take a few seconds on large histories (Hurst calculation). Recommended timeframes: H1 or H4 for regime and structure analysis. For scalping stats: use M5 or M15.

About

MarketX Dashboard was built with one principle: give traders the statistical reality of their instrument, not another colored line that tells them what they want to hear.

Read the market. Adapt your strategy. Trade with an edge.

Disclaimer

This indicator is a statistical analysis tool and does not generate buy/sell signals or trading recommendations. Past market behavior does not guarantee future results. Forex, CFD, and other leveraged instruments carry a substantial risk of loss. Use in conjunction with your own analysis and risk management. Test thoroughly on a demo account before relying on it for live trading decisions.


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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Overview SAR Scaler EA trades the Parabolic SAR: price above the SAR dot triggers a sell, price below triggers a buy. Instead of firing on every flip, it filters signals by how far the SAR point sits from the signal candle's high or low, normalized by ATR, then builds and unwinds positions gradually through pyramided entries and staged partial exits. How it works On every new bar, the EA reads the Parabolic SAR value and compares it to price to determine direction. It measures the gap between th
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Overview Phoenix Recovery is a trend-pullback Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, M30 . It evaluates conditions once per closed bar, combining EMA trend direction, an RSI pullback zone, and the color of the last candle to time entries. Instead of a grid or martingale ladder, it uses a single-position, bar-confirmed recovery mechanism: after a loss, the next trade's size is boosted within a hard risk ceiling, then resets on the next win. How It Works On each new bar close, check EMA(8) vs EMA(21) fo
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Chunkun Yang
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Chunkun Yang 2026.04.22 19:56 
 

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Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Reply from developer Alexandre Vincent Traber 2026.07.16 13:47
Thanks for the review !
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