MarketX Dashboard

Stop guessing. Start reading the market.

MarketX Dashboard is a powerful all-in-one market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to understand the structure, regime, and statistical behavior of any instrument before placing a single trade — all in one clean, tabbed interface directly on your chart.

No clutter. No noise. Just the market.

What is it?

Most traders use indicators to find entries. MarketX Dashboard does something different — it answers the questions that matter before you trade:

Is this market trending, ranging, or breaking out right now?

What is the statistically most probable retracement level on this symbol?

Is the market structure bullish or bearish?

Which session produces the most movement on this instrument?

Four modules. Four tabs. One window. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Four modules

REGIME

Scores four trading strategies — Trend Following, Mean Reversion, Breakout, and Scalping — each rated from 0 to 100 across three time horizons (short, mid, long). Based on Hurst Exponent, ADX, directional candle ratio, Kurtosis, and ATR analysis.

Know which strategy fits the current market — not your preference, the market's reality.

What you see: strategy scores /100 with visual bars across 3 windows, current dominant regime label (color-coded), Hurst Exponent across all windows, ADX average, ATR relative, Skewness, Kurtosis, breakout continuation %, mean reversion speed, average ATR by trading session (Asia / London / NY).

RETRACE

Statistical analysis of how deeply the current bar retraces the previous one — built from your entire available history. Aligned on Fibonacci levels (38.2%, 61.8%) and round levels up to 127%.

Know the probability that price will reach your entry level on the next bar.

What you see: probability that retracement exceeds each level (Range H/L and Body O/C separately), distribution stats (Average, Median, Q1, Q3), retracement depth by candle size (small / normal / large), timing (Bar+1, Bar+2, or later), continuation vs reversal % after a deep retracement.

STRUCTURE

Automatic detection of swing highs and lows, with classification of Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, Lower Lows. Identifies BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) events.

Always know whether you are trading with or against the macro structure.

What you see: structural bias (Bullish / Bearish / Ranging), last detected event (BOS or CHoCH with direction), full list of recent swings with price and timestamp, BOS and CHoCH counters.

SESSION

Historical statistical breakdown of Asia, London, and New York sessions — average ATR, average range, and breakout behavior across thousands of sessions.

Know when the market moves, how much it typically moves, and whether London tends to break the Asia range.

What you see: active session with real-time ATR, current session High / Low, historical average range per session, % of sessions where London breaks Asia range, average ATR per session with normalized visual bars.

Key features

Universal: works on any symbol - Forex, Gold, indices, crypto, commodities

Any timeframe: fully adaptive from M1 to Monthly

Full history: uses all available bars by default (configurable)

Tabbed interface: clean 4-tab navigation, no screen clutter

Minimize button: collapse to header bar with one click

Click to switch tabs: fully interactive directly on the chart

Color-coded: green / orange / red for instant reading

Zero repainting: pure statistical analysis, no signal arrows

How to use

Attach to any chart. Set AnalysisBars = 0 to use full history (recommended). Adjust SwingLookback if the Structure tab shows too few or too many swings. Navigate between tabs by clicking REGIME / RETRACE / STRUCTURE / SESSION. Use the minus button to minimize when trading, plus to restore.

Recommended workflow

Open REGIME tab to identify the dominant strategy for this symbol/timeframe. Open RETRACE tab to find your statistical entry zone (median or Q1 level). Open STRUCTURE tab to confirm you are trading in the direction of the macro structure. Open SESSION tab to verify you are trading during the most active session for this symbol.

Input parameters

AnalysisBars (default 0): number of bars to analyze (0 = all available)

BreakoutATRMult (default 1.5): ATR multiplier to define a breakout candle

SwingLookback (default 10): lookback bars for swing high/low detection

SessionBars (default 500): bars used for session statistics

WinX / WinY (default 20 / 20): dashboard position on screen

Colors: fully customizable color scheme

Important notes

No signals, no arrows, no alerts — this is a pure analytical tool. Calculations run on bar close to avoid repainting. First load may take a few seconds on large histories (Hurst calculation). Recommended timeframes: H1 or H4 for regime and structure analysis. For scalping stats: use M5 or M15.

About

MarketX Dashboard was built with one principle: give traders the statistical reality of their instrument, not another colored line that tells them what they want to hear.

Read the market. Adapt your strategy. Trade with an edge.

Disclaimer

This indicator is a statistical analysis tool and does not generate buy/sell signals or trading recommendations. Past market behavior does not guarantee future results. Forex, CFD, and other leveraged instruments carry a substantial risk of loss. Use in conjunction with your own analysis and risk management. Test thoroughly on a demo account before relying on it for live trading decisions.