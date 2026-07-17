SessionRangeBox

Session Range Box — Session High/Low Visualizer

Overview

Session Range Box draws live, color-coded rectangles on your chart marking the high and low reached during the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. As each session unfolds, its box grows in real time to reflect the range built so far, then locks in place once the session closes. A simple on-chart control panel lets you show or hide any session instantly, so you can study one session's range in isolation or view all three overlaid at once.

How It Works

For each active session, the indicator scans the bars between the session's start and end hour (server time) and finds the highest high and lowest low reached. A colored rectangle is drawn spanning that time window at that price range, updating every 30 seconds while the session is still open. Once the session's end hour passes, the box stops updating and remains as a permanent visual record of that session's range for the day. History is kept for a configurable number of past days, so you can scroll back and compare how each session's range played out on previous days. Four buttons in the bottom corner of the chart, Asia, London, NY, and All, let you toggle each session's boxes on or off with a single click. The active button stays colored, the inactive ones turn gray.

Key Features

Three independently configurable sessions with custom start/end hours and colors

Live-updating range boxes while a session is in progress

One-click show/hide per session, plus an All button to toggle everything at once

Multi-day history so you can visually compare session ranges across recent days

No trading operations: this is a pure visualization tool, it never opens, closes, or modifies any position

Minimal footprint: just colored boxes and four small buttons, no bulky panel cluttering the chart

Inputs

Asia

Show_Asia — enables the Asia session box on load

Asia_StartHour — session start hour, server time (0-23)

Asia_EndHour — session end hour, server time (0-23)

Asia_Color — box color for the Asia session

London

Show_London — enables the London session box on load

London_StartHour — session start hour, server time (0-23)

London_EndHour — session end hour, server time (0-23)

London_Color — box color for the London session

New York

Show_NewYork — enables the New York session box on load

NY_StartHour — session start hour, server time (0-23)

NY_EndHour — session end hour, server time (0-23)

NY_Color — box color for the New York session

General

Max_Days_History — number of past days to keep session boxes for

Control Panel

Panel_Corner — chart corner the toggle buttons are anchored to

Panel_X — horizontal offset of the buttons from the anchor corner

Panel_Y — vertical offset of the buttons from the anchor corner

Recommended Setup

Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Session hours are set in your broker's server time, so check your broker's UTC offset once and adjust the start/end hour inputs to match the real Asia/London/New York windows. Note that this simple version does not support sessions that wrap past midnight server time.

Disclaimer

This tool performs visualization only and does not execute, modify, or close trades. Always confirm your broker's server time offset before relying on the session boundaries shown. Trading involves risk of loss.