SessionRangeBox

Session Range Box — Session High/Low Visualizer

Overview

Session Range Box draws live, color-coded rectangles on your chart marking the high and low reached during the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. As each session unfolds, its box grows in real time to reflect the range built so far, then locks in place once the session closes. A simple on-chart control panel lets you show or hide any session instantly, so you can study one session's range in isolation or view all three overlaid at once.

How It Works

  1. For each active session, the indicator scans the bars between the session's start and end hour (server time) and finds the highest high and lowest low reached.
  2. A colored rectangle is drawn spanning that time window at that price range, updating every 30 seconds while the session is still open.
  3. Once the session's end hour passes, the box stops updating and remains as a permanent visual record of that session's range for the day.
  4. History is kept for a configurable number of past days, so you can scroll back and compare how each session's range played out on previous days.
  5. Four buttons in the bottom corner of the chart, Asia, London, NY, and All, let you toggle each session's boxes on or off with a single click. The active button stays colored, the inactive ones turn gray.

Key Features

  • Three independently configurable sessions with custom start/end hours and colors
  • Live-updating range boxes while a session is in progress
  • One-click show/hide per session, plus an All button to toggle everything at once
  • Multi-day history so you can visually compare session ranges across recent days
  • No trading operations: this is a pure visualization tool, it never opens, closes, or modifies any position
  • Minimal footprint: just colored boxes and four small buttons, no bulky panel cluttering the chart

Inputs

Asia

  • Show_Asia — enables the Asia session box on load
  • Asia_StartHour — session start hour, server time (0-23)
  • Asia_EndHour — session end hour, server time (0-23)
  • Asia_Color — box color for the Asia session

London

  • Show_London — enables the London session box on load
  • London_StartHour — session start hour, server time (0-23)
  • London_EndHour — session end hour, server time (0-23)
  • London_Color — box color for the London session

New York

  • Show_NewYork — enables the New York session box on load
  • NY_StartHour — session start hour, server time (0-23)
  • NY_EndHour — session end hour, server time (0-23)
  • NY_Color — box color for the New York session

General

  • Max_Days_History — number of past days to keep session boxes for

Control Panel

  • Panel_Corner — chart corner the toggle buttons are anchored to
  • Panel_X — horizontal offset of the buttons from the anchor corner
  • Panel_Y — vertical offset of the buttons from the anchor corner

Recommended Setup

Works on any symbol and any timeframe. Session hours are set in your broker's server time, so check your broker's UTC offset once and adjust the start/end hour inputs to match the real Asia/London/New York windows. Note that this simple version does not support sessions that wrap past midnight server time.

Disclaimer

This tool performs visualization only and does not execute, modify, or close trades. Always confirm your broker's server time offset before relying on the session boundaries shown. Trading involves risk of loss.


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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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ZigZag MA Retracement
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Trade retracements with statistical precision — enter only when price pulls back exactly where trend continuation odds favor you. Overview ZigZag MA Retracement is a trend-continuation Expert Advisor built for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. It identifies the last confirmed ZigZag swing, waits for price to retrace 60% into that swing, and confirms direction with a moving average filter before entering. Exits are event-driven: the position closes automatically the moment price closes back on the wron
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Momentum Confluence
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview Momentum Confluence EA is a multi-indicator trading robot that opens trades only when several independent indicators align in the same direction, and closes trades when those same indicators show momentum exhaustion — no fixed take-profit target. Works on any symbol and timeframe: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices. How It Works On every new bar, RSI, MACD histogram, ADX/DI, Stochastic and CCI are each checked for a rising or falling slope. A confluence score (0-5) is calculated separately fo
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Yperion EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
YPERION EA — Ichimoku Trend Confluence with Adaptive Risk Trade Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trend signals filtered by RSI confluence, with ATR-adaptive stops, built-in pyramiding, breakeven, and a streak-based dynamic risk engine. Designed for traders who want a rules-based trend follower that scales risk with performance, not guesswork. OVERVIEW YPERION EA combines the full Ichimoku cloud (Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou A/B, Chikou) with RSI confluence to filter out weak signals and only trade confirmed trend
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Sar Scaler EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview SAR Scaler EA trades the Parabolic SAR: price above the SAR dot triggers a sell, price below triggers a buy. Instead of firing on every flip, it filters signals by how far the SAR point sits from the signal candle's high or low, normalized by ATR, then builds and unwinds positions gradually through pyramided entries and staged partial exits. How it works On every new bar, the EA reads the Parabolic SAR value and compares it to price to determine direction. It measures the gap between th
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Breakout Adaptive
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Breakout Adaptive is a Donchian channel breakout EA with ATR-based risk, tiered profit-taking, breakeven and trailing exit management, profit-giveback protection, and a loss-streak adaptive position sizing engine designed to smooth the equity curve and reduce drawdown depth after losing streaks. How it works Detects breakouts of the highest high / lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback. Enters on confirmed close beyond the channel, with ATR-based stop loss. Closes partial volume at Tie
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Delphi Regression EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
5 (1)
Experts
Delphi Regression EA — Multi-Strategy Adaptive Linear Regression System Overview Delphi Regression EA builds a rolling linear regression channel on closed bars and trades price deviation from that channel using three independently selectable strategies: mean reversion, trend continuation, and slope reversal. Position sizing is percent-risk based, stops are ATR-derived, and every optimization pass is ranked by a custom equity-curve-quality score instead of raw net profit, so the optimizer favors
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Asterion EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Asterion EA — Multi-Indicator Confluence for Gold A 7-indicator weighted confluence engine built specifically for Gold. Every trade requires agreement across momentum, trend, and volatility signals before entry, cutting out noise and low-conviction setups. Built for traders who want mechanical discipline on XAUUSD. Overview Asterion EA scores bullish and bearish conditions across seven independent indicators (RSI, MACD, ADX, ROC, Bollinger %B, Williams %R, MFI) and only trades when the weighted
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Pivot Monster EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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PIVOT MONSTER EA Overview PIVOT MONSTER trades daily pivot levels (Classic, Camarilla, or Woodie) combined with previous day High/Low breakouts. It runs three interchangeable strategies — Bounce, Breakout, or Combo confluence — with pending orders placed once per day and unified SL/TP sizing in either ATR multiples or percent of price. Built for traders who want a rules-based, fully optimizable pivot system rather than a fixed indicator overlay. How it works At the start of each trading day, th
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Vantage Breakout
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Turn volatility expansions into structured, tiered profit-taking — Vantage Breakout trades adaptive ATR/SMA breakouts and manages every position with a disciplined 3-stage exit system, validated across Forex majors and Gold. Overview Vantage Breakout is an adaptive volatility breakout EA. It enters when price closes outside a dynamic band built from a Simple Moving Average offset by a multiple of the Average True Range, capturing genuine momentum expansions while filtering out noise. Every posi
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Alligator Joe
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview Alligator Joe is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around the classic Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). It waits for a fresh alignment of the three lines — not an alignment that has already been running for a while — then enters in the direction of that trend. Positions are closed gradually in three stages as price falls back through each line, instead of a single fixed exit. How it works The EA checks the last closed candle: are Lips, Teeth and Jaw fully aligned (bullish or
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Kairos Session
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
KAIROS Session EA **Overview** Most EAs try to catch every move on every bar — and bleed spread and false signals doing it. KAIROS Session EA does the opposite: it picks one clean directional trade per session, waits patiently for the market to reveal its hand, then commits. Less noise, less overtrading, more signal. Primary optimization target: **USDJPY, M30 timeframe**. The session-based logic adapts cleanly to any Forex pair — re-optimize per instrument for best results. **How It Works**
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Rci Ribbon EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview RCI Ribbon EA is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around three Rank Correlation Index (RCI) lines of different lengths (fast, mid, slow). It enters a trade only when all three RCI lines align beyond a configurable threshold, confirming trend agreement across multiple timeframes of momentum before taking a position. How it works On each new closed bar, the EA calculates RCI for three separate periods (fast, mid, slow). A bullish signal requires all three RCI values above the alignm
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Volume Spike Reversal EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Volume Spike Reversal EA Overview Volume Spike Reversal EA is a pure price-action and volume-based reversal system. It detects abnormal volume spikes (climax candles) followed by a matching confirmation candle in the opposite direction, entering on statistically validated reversal points instead of lagging indicators. Primary optimization target: **Gold (XAUUSD), H2 timeframe**. Fully multi-symbol and multi-timeframe capable — works on Forex majors, indices and metals with proper re-optimizat
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LiquidX Hunter
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview LiquidX Hunter is a breakout Expert Advisor built around Donchian Channel liquidity levels, combining ATR-based volatility filtering with a percentage-based take profit and a post-loss recovery filter. Designed and tested on XAUUSD, H1 , it targets clean directional breakouts while avoiding re-entry into a market that has not yet moved away from a recent losing trade. How it works The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback period. A trade opens w
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VolumaxProfile
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview VolumaxP rofile builds a real Volume Profile histogram directly on your chart, showing exactly where volume concentrated across price levels over your chosen lookback period. It automatically highlights the Point of Control (POC) and Value Area (VAH/VAL), giving you objective, data-driven support/resistance zones instead of subjective drawing. How it works Scans the last N bars (Lookback_Bars) and splits the price range into rows (bins) Distributes each bar's volume (tick or real) acr
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PivotForge
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview PivotForge calculates and plots Daily or Weekly Pivot Points directly on your chart, using either the Classic or Fibonacci method. Levels update automatically at the start of each new period, giving you clean, objective support/resistance zones without manual recalculation. How it works Selects the previous completed Daily or Weekly candle as the reference period Computes Pivot (PP), Resistance (R1-R3), and Support (S1-S3) using Classic or Fibonacci formulas Draws horizontal lines span
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SMC AllInOne
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview SMC AllInOne draws Smart Money Concepts structure directly on your chart: swing highs/lows (HH/HL/LH/LL), Break of Structure and Change of Character, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Liquidity zones. Non-repainting, built on confirmed candles only. How it works The indicator detects swing points, classifies market structure, marks BOS/CHOCH on structural breaks, plots the last opposite candle before each break as an Order Block, highlights price gaps as FVG, and draws liquidity lines
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Heiken Ashi Smoothwave
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview Heiken Ashi Smoothwave transforms your chart into smoothed Heiken Ashi candles directly on the main chart window, replacing standard candles for a cleaner trend view. No separate window, no clutter. How it works Calculates Heiken Ashi OHLC values from real price data each bar. Plots colored Heiken Ashi candles directly over the main chart. Automatically hides the native chart candles so only the Heiken Ashi candles are visible. Restores standard candles automatically when the indicator
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RiskCalc Panel
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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RiskCalc Panel — Position Size & Risk Calculator Overview RiskCalc Panel is a lightweight on-chart calculator that removes the guesswork from position sizing. Set an entry, stop loss, and take profit either from the live market price or a manual price you choose, and the panel instantly shows the exact lot size needed to risk a fixed percentage of your equity or a fixed amount in your account currency. No trading operations: this tool does not open, close, or manage any position. It is a decisio
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MarketX Dashboard
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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MarketX Dashboard Stop guessing. Start reading the market. MarketX Dashboard is a powerful all-in-one market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to understand the structure, regime, and statistical behavior of any instrument before placing a single trade — all in one clean, tabbed interface directly on your chart. No clutter. No noise. Just the market. What is it? Most traders use indicators to find entries. MarketX Dashboard does something different — it answers t
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Renko subwindow
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview Renko SubWindow plots a Renko brick chart as colored candles inside a separate indicator window, without affecting the main chart. Brick size can be fixed in points or calculated dynamically from ATR for adaptive volatility-based bricks. How it works Reconstructs Renko bricks from closing prices of the current symbol/timeframe history. Each brick forms once price moves beyond the defined brick size from the last brick's close. Bricks are rendered as colored candles: bullish (up) and bea
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TrendCatcher MA Pro
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
TrendCatcher MA Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor built on a Moving Average crossover engine, with fully adaptive stop loss, take profit, and profit-taking logic — designed to ride trends while locking in gains progressively. Overview TrendCatcher MA Pro opens trades on a Fast/Slow Moving Average crossover and manages exits with three selectable modes: fixed percentage, MA+ATR adaptive distance, or a two-tier partial close system that scales out of winning trades at two MA-based milestones
Kinetix Momentum Adapt
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Kinetix Momentum Adapt is a self-adjusting trend EA for Gold. It measures market momentum on every closed bar and reshapes its own moving average around it in real time, staying fast in strong trends and calm in quiet ones. Overview Kinetix Momentum Adapt trades XAUUSD on M30 . All entries and exits are decided strictly on bar close, no intrabar triggers, no pending orders. The system compares recent momentum against a longer reference momentum to continuously resize its adaptive moving average,
Phoenix Recovery
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview Phoenix Recovery is a trend-pullback Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, M30 . It evaluates conditions once per closed bar, combining EMA trend direction, an RSI pullback zone, and the color of the last candle to time entries. Instead of a grid or martingale ladder, it uses a single-position, bar-confirmed recovery mechanism: after a loss, the next trade's size is boosted within a hard risk ceiling, then resets on the next win. How It Works On each new bar close, check EMA(8) vs EMA(21) fo
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