Momentum Confluence

Overview Momentum Confluence EA is a multi-indicator trading robot that opens trades only when several independent indicators align in the same direction, and closes trades when those same indicators show momentum exhaustion — no fixed take-profit target. Works on any symbol and timeframe: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices.

How It Works

  1. On every new bar, RSI, MACD histogram, ADX/DI, Stochastic and CCI are each checked for a rising or falling slope.
  2. A confluence score (0-5) is calculated separately for the buy and sell direction.
  3. A trade opens only when the score reaches the minimum confluence threshold.
  4. While in a trade, the same five indicators are checked for exhaustion signs.
  5. The trade closes when the exhaustion score reaches its threshold, independent of any price target.
  6. A wide ATR-based stop loss stays attached as a catastrophic safety net only.

Inputs

  • Magic_Number: unique identifier for this EA's trades
  • Risk_PercentPerTrade: percent of account balance risked per trade
  • ATR_SL_Mult: ATR multiplier for the catastrophic safety stop loss
  • ATR_Period: period of the ATR used for stop loss sizing
  • RSI_Period: period of the RSI indicator
  • Stoch_K: %K period of the Stochastic oscillator
  • Stoch_D: %D period of the Stochastic oscillator
  • Stoch_Slow: slowing period of the Stochastic oscillator
  • CCI_Period: period of the CCI indicator
  • ADX_Period: period of the ADX/DI indicator
  • MinConfluenceScore: minimum number of aligned indicators required to open a trade
  • MinExhaustionScore: minimum number of exhaustion signals required to close a trade
  • Score_MinProfitFactor: minimum profit factor required to keep an optimization run
  • Score_MaxDrawdownPct: maximum drawdown percent allowed to keep an optimization run
  • Score_MinTrades: minimum trade count required to keep an optimization run
  • Score_R2Weight: weight of equity curve smoothness (R²) in the score
  • Score_SlopeWeight: weight of profit speed (equity curve slope) in the score
  • Score_SplitPenalty: penalty for instability between the first and second half of the test
  • Score_SkewPenalty: penalty for profit concentrated in a single trade
  • Score_UlcerPenalty: penalty for depth and duration of drawdowns
  • Score_MARWeight: weight of the MAR ratio (return over max drawdown) in the score
  • Score_TradeBonusWeight: weight of the trade count bonus in the score

Optimizer Scoring System This EA includes a custom OnTester() scoring function designed to fight curve-fitting. It disqualifies any optimization run with negative profit, low profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades. Remaining runs are ranked by equity curve smoothness, profit speed, capital efficiency and trade count, minus penalties for instability over time, profit concentration and drawdown pain. Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

Recommended Setup Any symbol and timeframe supported by your broker's data. Test and optimize per symbol and per timeframe before live use. VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Screenshots .set files are provided in the comments section below.

Disclaimer Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading. Trading involves risk of loss.


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XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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