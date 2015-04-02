Overview Momentum Confluence EA is a multi-indicator trading robot that opens trades only when several independent indicators align in the same direction, and closes trades when those same indicators show momentum exhaustion — no fixed take-profit target. Works on any symbol and timeframe: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices.

How It Works

On every new bar, RSI, MACD histogram, ADX/DI, Stochastic and CCI are each checked for a rising or falling slope. A confluence score (0-5) is calculated separately for the buy and sell direction. A trade opens only when the score reaches the minimum confluence threshold. While in a trade, the same five indicators are checked for exhaustion signs. The trade closes when the exhaustion score reaches its threshold, independent of any price target. A wide ATR-based stop loss stays attached as a catastrophic safety net only.

Inputs

Magic_Number: unique identifier for this EA's trades

Risk_PercentPerTrade: percent of account balance risked per trade

ATR_SL_Mult: ATR multiplier for the catastrophic safety stop loss

ATR_Period: period of the ATR used for stop loss sizing

RSI_Period: period of the RSI indicator

Stoch_K: %K period of the Stochastic oscillator

Stoch_D: %D period of the Stochastic oscillator

Stoch_Slow: slowing period of the Stochastic oscillator

CCI_Period: period of the CCI indicator

ADX_Period: period of the ADX/DI indicator

MinConfluenceScore: minimum number of aligned indicators required to open a trade

MinExhaustionScore: minimum number of exhaustion signals required to close a trade

Score_MinProfitFactor: minimum profit factor required to keep an optimization run

Score_MaxDrawdownPct: maximum drawdown percent allowed to keep an optimization run

Score_MinTrades: minimum trade count required to keep an optimization run

Score_R2Weight: weight of equity curve smoothness (R²) in the score

Score_SlopeWeight: weight of profit speed (equity curve slope) in the score

Score_SplitPenalty: penalty for instability between the first and second half of the test

Score_SkewPenalty: penalty for profit concentrated in a single trade

Score_UlcerPenalty: penalty for depth and duration of drawdowns

Score_MARWeight: weight of the MAR ratio (return over max drawdown) in the score

Score_TradeBonusWeight: weight of the trade count bonus in the score

Optimizer Scoring System This EA includes a custom OnTester() scoring function designed to fight curve-fitting. It disqualifies any optimization run with negative profit, low profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades. Remaining runs are ranked by equity curve smoothness, profit speed, capital efficiency and trade count, minus penalties for instability over time, profit concentration and drawdown pain. Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max in the MT5 Strategy Tester.

Recommended Setup Any symbol and timeframe supported by your broker's data. Test and optimize per symbol and per timeframe before live use. VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Screenshots .set files are provided in the comments section below.

Disclaimer Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live trading. Trading involves risk of loss.