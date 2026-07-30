Asterion EA
- Experts
-
Alexandre Vincent TraberAlgorithmic trading developer building Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 30 July 2026
Asterion EA — Multi-Indicator Confluence for Gold
A 7-indicator weighted confluence engine built specifically for Gold. Every trade requires agreement across momentum, trend, and volatility signals before entry, cutting out noise and low-conviction setups. Built for traders who want mechanical discipline on XAUUSD.
Overview
Asterion EA scores bullish and bearish conditions across seven independent indicators (RSI, MACD, ADX, ROC, Bollinger %B, Williams %R, MFI) and only trades when the weighted score strongly favors one direction. Stop loss and take profit are ATR-adaptive, sizing automatically to Gold's volatility instead of fixed pip values. Includes a hard drawdown kill switch and a spread filter to avoid entries during illiquid or gapped conditions.
How it works
- On each new bar, all seven indicators are read from the closed candle.
- Each indicator casts a weighted vote (bull or bear) based on its threshold.
- A trade only fires when the combined bull or bear score clears the confluence threshold while the opposing score stays low - single-indicator noise is filtered out.
- Stop loss is set as an ATR multiple from entry; take profit follows the configured reward:risk ratio.
- A max-drawdown kill switch disables new entries once account drawdown exceeds the configured limit, and a spread filter blocks entries during abnormal spread widening.
- Position size is risk-based (% of balance), capped by a hard maximum lot size.
Inputs
General
- Magic Number
- Slippage
- Show Panel
- Trading Timeframe
Risk Management
- Risk %
- Reward:Risk Ratio
- Max Drawdown %
- Max Lot Size
Signal
- RSI Period
- RSI Bull Threshold
- MACD Fast Period
- MACD Slow Period
- MACD Signal Period
- ROC Period
- ROC Bull Threshold
- Stochastic %K Period
- Stochastic %D Period
- Stochastic Slowing
- Stochastic Pivot
- ADX Period
- Bollinger Bands Period
- Bollinger Bands Deviation
- Bollinger %B Bull Threshold
- Williams %R Threshold
- MFI Period
- MFI Bull Threshold
Volatility Filter
- Max Spread Filter (on/off)
- Max Spread (points)
Optimizer Score
- Min Profit Factor
- Max Drawdown %
- Min Trades
- R2 Weight
- Slope Weight
- Split-Half Penalty
- Skew Penalty
- Ulcer Index Penalty
- MAR Weight
- Trade Count Bonus Weight
Optimizer scoring system
Asterion EA includes a custom OnTester() scoring function built to fight curve-fitting. Instead of ranking optimization passes by raw net profit, it scores equity curve smoothness (R2), profit speed (slope), stability across the first vs. second half of the test (temporal divergence), profit concentration in single trades (skew), drawdown depth and duration (Ulcer Index), and capital efficiency (MAR ratio), with a diminishing bonus for trade count reliability. Runs that fail minimum profit factor, drawdown, or trade count thresholds are disqualified outright. Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max to activate this scoring during optimization.
Recommended setup
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Modeling: 1-minute OHLC (as shown in the screenshots)
Broker: low-spread ECN/RAW account recommended
VPS: recommended for 24/5 uptime
Screenshots
Live chart and backtest results on XAUUSD H1, tested in 1-minute OHLC modeling mode: signal panel with live bull/bear confluence score, indicator readout, and recommended input configuration.
Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss. Test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment. No profit is guaranteed.