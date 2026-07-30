Asterion EA — Multi-Indicator Confluence for Gold

A 7-indicator weighted confluence engine built specifically for Gold. Every trade requires agreement across momentum, trend, and volatility signals before entry, cutting out noise and low-conviction setups. Built for traders who want mechanical discipline on XAUUSD.

Overview

Asterion EA scores bullish and bearish conditions across seven independent indicators (RSI, MACD, ADX, ROC, Bollinger %B, Williams %R, MFI) and only trades when the weighted score strongly favors one direction. Stop loss and take profit are ATR-adaptive, sizing automatically to Gold's volatility instead of fixed pip values. Includes a hard drawdown kill switch and a spread filter to avoid entries during illiquid or gapped conditions.

How it works

On each new bar, all seven indicators are read from the closed candle. Each indicator casts a weighted vote (bull or bear) based on its threshold. A trade only fires when the combined bull or bear score clears the confluence threshold while the opposing score stays low - single-indicator noise is filtered out. Stop loss is set as an ATR multiple from entry; take profit follows the configured reward:risk ratio. A max-drawdown kill switch disables new entries once account drawdown exceeds the configured limit, and a spread filter blocks entries during abnormal spread widening. Position size is risk-based (% of balance), capped by a hard maximum lot size.

Inputs

General

Magic Number

Slippage

Show Panel

Trading Timeframe

Risk Management

Risk %

Reward:Risk Ratio

Max Drawdown %

Max Lot Size

Signal

RSI Period

RSI Bull Threshold

MACD Fast Period

MACD Slow Period

MACD Signal Period

ROC Period

ROC Bull Threshold

Stochastic %K Period

Stochastic %D Period

Stochastic Slowing

Stochastic Pivot

ADX Period

Bollinger Bands Period

Bollinger Bands Deviation

Bollinger %B Bull Threshold

Williams %R Threshold

MFI Period

MFI Bull Threshold

Volatility Filter

Max Spread Filter (on/off)

Max Spread (points)

Optimizer Score

Min Profit Factor

Max Drawdown %

Min Trades

R2 Weight

Slope Weight

Split-Half Penalty

Skew Penalty

Ulcer Index Penalty

MAR Weight

Trade Count Bonus Weight

Optimizer scoring system

Asterion EA includes a custom OnTester() scoring function built to fight curve-fitting. Instead of ranking optimization passes by raw net profit, it scores equity curve smoothness (R2), profit speed (slope), stability across the first vs. second half of the test (temporal divergence), profit concentration in single trades (skew), drawdown depth and duration (Ulcer Index), and capital efficiency (MAR ratio), with a diminishing bonus for trade count reliability. Runs that fail minimum profit factor, drawdown, or trade count thresholds are disqualified outright. Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max to activate this scoring during optimization.

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Modeling: 1-minute OHLC (as shown in the screenshots)

Broker: low-spread ECN/RAW account recommended

VPS: recommended for 24/5 uptime

Screenshots

Live chart and backtest results on XAUUSD H1, tested in 1-minute OHLC modeling mode: signal panel with live bull/bear confluence score, indicator readout, and recommended input configuration.

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss. Test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment. No profit is guaranteed.