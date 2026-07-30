Volume Spike Reversal EA





Overview

Volume Spike Reversal EA is a pure price-action and volume-based reversal system. It detects abnormal volume spikes (climax candles) followed by a matching confirmation candle in the opposite direction, entering on statistically validated reversal points instead of lagging indicators.





Primary optimization target: **Gold (XAUUSD), H2 timeframe**. Fully multi-symbol and multi-timeframe capable — works on Forex majors, indices and metals with proper re-optimization.





How It Works

1. Detects a volume spike (volume > average x multiplier, highest of last N bars)

2. Arms a pending reversal bias (buy after red spike, sell after green spike)

3. Waits for a confirmation candle with matching volume in the opposite color/range

4. Enters with ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit

5. Optional ATR trailing stop

6. Built-in equity drawdown kill switch





No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage. One position at a time. Full risk control via percentage-based position sizing.





Inputs





**Signal**

- AvgLen — volume average lookback

- SpikeMult — spike threshold multiplier

- HighestLen — spike must be highest volume over N bars

- DivLow / DivHigh — confirmation candle volume matching range

- MaxWaitBars — max bars to wait for confirmation (0 = unlimited)





**Risk Management**

- Risk_PctPerTrade — % of balance risked per trade

- Risk_MaxDrawdownPct — equity protection kill switch

- ATR_Period, SL_ATR_Mult, TP_ATR_Mult — volatility-based SL/TP

- Trail_ATR_Mult — ATR trailing stop (0 = off)





**Execution**

- MagicNumber, Slippage, ShowPanel (on-chart dashboard)





**Optimizer Score (advanced)**

- Score_MinProfitFactor, Score_MaxDrawdownPct, Score_MinTrades — disqualification filters

- Score_R2Weight, Score_SlopeWeight, Score_MARWeight, Score_TradeBonusWeight — quality weights

- Score_SplitPenalty, Score_SkewPenalty, Score_UlcerPenalty — stability/risk penalties





Built-in Optimizer Scoring System

This EA includes a proprietary OnTester() scoring engine that goes far beyond raw net profit. It ranks optimization passes by:

- Equity curve smoothness (R²)

- Profit consistency over time (split-half stability)

- Drawdown pain (Ulcer Index) and capital efficiency (MAR ratio)

- Profit concentration risk (single-trade skew filter)

- Statistical reliability (minimum trade count, log-scaled bonus)





Passes with negative profit, low profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades are automatically discarded — so only robust, tradeable parameter sets survive optimization.





**Set Optimizer Criterion to "Custom max" to activate this scoring.**





Recommended Setup

- Symbol: XAUUSD (also tested on major Forex pairs and indices)

- Timeframe: H2

- Broker: low-spread ECN/Raw account recommended

- VPS: recommended for 24/5 uptime



Screenshots

Attached charts show a live example on XAUUSD H2 with the reversal signal in action, plus a screenshot of the recommended input settings used to produce the equity curve shown. Attached charts show a live example on XAUUSD H2 with the reversal signal in action, plus a screenshot of the recommended input settings used to produce the equity curve shown.



Disclaimer

Past performance, including backtest and optimization results, does not guarantee future results. Trading Forex, metals, and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Always test on a demo account before live deployment, and use appropriate risk settings. The author accepts no liability for trading losses incurred through use of this product.