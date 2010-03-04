Kinetix Momentum Adapt is a self-adjusting trend EA for Gold. It measures market momentum on every closed bar and reshapes its own moving average around it in real time, staying fast in strong trends and calm in quiet ones.

Overview Kinetix Momentum Adapt trades XAUUSD on M30. All entries and exits are decided strictly on bar close, no intrabar triggers, no pending orders. The system compares recent momentum against a longer reference momentum to continuously resize its adaptive moving average, then trades the price/MA cross.

How it works

On each new bar, momentum is measured as the price change over N bars, averaged across a short lookback and a longer reference lookback. The ratio between short-term and reference momentum rescales the moving average period around a base value (faster in high momentum, slower in low momentum). A bullish cross of price above the adaptive MA, confirmed by positive momentum, triggers a buy. A bearish cross confirmed by negative momentum triggers a sell. Stop loss and take profit are set from current ATR at trade open. Positions also close early on an opposite price/MA cross at bar close. Risk per trade is calculated as a percentage of account equity, converted to lot size from ATR-based stop distance.

Inputs

Magic Number

Risk Percent Per Trade

ATR SL Multiplier

ATR TP Multiplier

ATR Period

Momentum Period

Momentum Average Lookback

Momentum Reference Lookback

MA Base Period

MA Min Period

MA Max Period

Score Min Profit Factor

Score Max Drawdown Percent

Score Min Trades

Score R2 Weight

Score Slope Weight

Score Split Penalty

Score Skew Penalty

Score Ulcer Penalty

Score MAR Weight

Score Trade Bonus Weight

Optimizer scoring system Kinetix Momentum Adapt includes a built-in custom optimization score designed against curve-fitting. It disqualifies any run with negative profit, low profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades, then ranks the rest by equity curve smoothness (R²), profit speed, capital efficiency (MAR ratio), and trade count reliability, penalized for instability between the first and second half of the test, profit concentration in a single trade, and drawdown depth/duration (Ulcer Index). Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max.

Recommended setup XAUUSD, M30, ECN-style broker with low spread, VPS recommended for stable execution on bar close.

Screenshots Live account example and recommended input settings attached below.

Disclaimer Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before live use. Trading involves risk of loss.