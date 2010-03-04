Kinetix Momentum Adapt

Kinetix Momentum Adapt is a self-adjusting trend EA for Gold. It measures market momentum on every closed bar and reshapes its own moving average around it in real time, staying fast in strong trends and calm in quiet ones.

Overview Kinetix Momentum Adapt trades XAUUSD on M30. All entries and exits are decided strictly on bar close, no intrabar triggers, no pending orders. The system compares recent momentum against a longer reference momentum to continuously resize its adaptive moving average, then trades the price/MA cross.

How it works

  1. On each new bar, momentum is measured as the price change over N bars, averaged across a short lookback and a longer reference lookback.
  2. The ratio between short-term and reference momentum rescales the moving average period around a base value (faster in high momentum, slower in low momentum).
  3. A bullish cross of price above the adaptive MA, confirmed by positive momentum, triggers a buy. A bearish cross confirmed by negative momentum triggers a sell.
  4. Stop loss and take profit are set from current ATR at trade open.
  5. Positions also close early on an opposite price/MA cross at bar close.
  6. Risk per trade is calculated as a percentage of account equity, converted to lot size from ATR-based stop distance.

Inputs

  • Magic Number
  • Risk Percent Per Trade
  • ATR SL Multiplier
  • ATR TP Multiplier
  • ATR Period
  • Momentum Period
  • Momentum Average Lookback
  • Momentum Reference Lookback
  • MA Base Period
  • MA Min Period
  • MA Max Period
  • Score Min Profit Factor
  • Score Max Drawdown Percent
  • Score Min Trades
  • Score R2 Weight
  • Score Slope Weight
  • Score Split Penalty
  • Score Skew Penalty
  • Score Ulcer Penalty
  • Score MAR Weight
  • Score Trade Bonus Weight

Optimizer scoring system Kinetix Momentum Adapt includes a built-in custom optimization score designed against curve-fitting. It disqualifies any run with negative profit, low profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades, then ranks the rest by equity curve smoothness (R²), profit speed, capital efficiency (MAR ratio), and trade count reliability, penalized for instability between the first and second half of the test, profit concentration in a single trade, and drawdown depth/duration (Ulcer Index). Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max.

Recommended setup XAUUSD, M30, ECN-style broker with low spread, VPS recommended for stable execution on bar close.

Screenshots Live account example and recommended input settings attached below.

Disclaimer Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before live use. Trading involves risk of loss.


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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Momentum Confluence
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview Momentum Confluence EA is a multi-indicator trading robot that opens trades only when several independent indicators align in the same direction, and closes trades when those same indicators show momentum exhaustion — no fixed take-profit target. Works on any symbol and timeframe: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices. How It Works On every new bar, RSI, MACD histogram, ADX/DI, Stochastic and CCI are each checked for a rising or falling slope. A confluence score (0-5) is calculated separately fo
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Yperion EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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YPERION EA — Ichimoku Trend Confluence with Adaptive Risk Trade Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trend signals filtered by RSI confluence, with ATR-adaptive stops, built-in pyramiding, breakeven, and a streak-based dynamic risk engine. Designed for traders who want a rules-based trend follower that scales risk with performance, not guesswork. OVERVIEW YPERION EA combines the full Ichimoku cloud (Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou A/B, Chikou) with RSI confluence to filter out weak signals and only trade confirmed trend
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Sar Scaler EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview SAR Scaler EA trades the Parabolic SAR: price above the SAR dot triggers a sell, price below triggers a buy. Instead of firing on every flip, it filters signals by how far the SAR point sits from the signal candle's high or low, normalized by ATR, then builds and unwinds positions gradually through pyramided entries and staged partial exits. How it works On every new bar, the EA reads the Parabolic SAR value and compares it to price to determine direction. It measures the gap between th
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Breakout Adaptive
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Breakout Adaptive is a Donchian channel breakout EA with ATR-based risk, tiered profit-taking, breakeven and trailing exit management, profit-giveback protection, and a loss-streak adaptive position sizing engine designed to smooth the equity curve and reduce drawdown depth after losing streaks. How it works Detects breakouts of the highest high / lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback. Enters on confirmed close beyond the channel, with ATR-based stop loss. Closes partial volume at Tie
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Delphi Regression EA — Multi-Strategy Adaptive Linear Regression System Overview Delphi Regression EA builds a rolling linear regression channel on closed bars and trades price deviation from that channel using three independently selectable strategies: mean reversion, trend continuation, and slope reversal. Position sizing is percent-risk based, stops are ATR-derived, and every optimization pass is ranked by a custom equity-curve-quality score instead of raw net profit, so the optimizer favors
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Asterion EA
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Asterion EA — Multi-Indicator Confluence for Gold A 7-indicator weighted confluence engine built specifically for Gold. Every trade requires agreement across momentum, trend, and volatility signals before entry, cutting out noise and low-conviction setups. Built for traders who want mechanical discipline on XAUUSD. Overview Asterion EA scores bullish and bearish conditions across seven independent indicators (RSI, MACD, ADX, ROC, Bollinger %B, Williams %R, MFI) and only trades when the weighted
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Pivot Monster EA
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PIVOT MONSTER EA Overview PIVOT MONSTER trades daily pivot levels (Classic, Camarilla, or Woodie) combined with previous day High/Low breakouts. It runs three interchangeable strategies — Bounce, Breakout, or Combo confluence — with pending orders placed once per day and unified SL/TP sizing in either ATR multiples or percent of price. Built for traders who want a rules-based, fully optimizable pivot system rather than a fixed indicator overlay. How it works At the start of each trading day, th
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Vantage Breakout
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Turn volatility expansions into structured, tiered profit-taking — Vantage Breakout trades adaptive ATR/SMA breakouts and manages every position with a disciplined 3-stage exit system, validated across Forex majors and Gold. Overview Vantage Breakout is an adaptive volatility breakout EA. It enters when price closes outside a dynamic band built from a Simple Moving Average offset by a multiple of the Average True Range, capturing genuine momentum expansions while filtering out noise. Every posi
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Alligator Joe
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview Alligator Joe is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around the classic Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). It waits for a fresh alignment of the three lines — not an alignment that has already been running for a while — then enters in the direction of that trend. Positions are closed gradually in three stages as price falls back through each line, instead of a single fixed exit. How it works The EA checks the last closed candle: are Lips, Teeth and Jaw fully aligned (bullish or
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Kairos Session
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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KAIROS Session EA **Overview** Most EAs try to catch every move on every bar — and bleed spread and false signals doing it. KAIROS Session EA does the opposite: it picks one clean directional trade per session, waits patiently for the market to reveal its hand, then commits. Less noise, less overtrading, more signal. Primary optimization target: **USDJPY, M30 timeframe**. The session-based logic adapts cleanly to any Forex pair — re-optimize per instrument for best results. **How It Works**
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Overview RCI Ribbon EA is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around three Rank Correlation Index (RCI) lines of different lengths (fast, mid, slow). It enters a trade only when all three RCI lines align beyond a configurable threshold, confirming trend agreement across multiple timeframes of momentum before taking a position. How it works On each new closed bar, the EA calculates RCI for three separate periods (fast, mid, slow). A bullish signal requires all three RCI values above the alignm
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Volume Spike Reversal EA
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Volume Spike Reversal EA Overview Volume Spike Reversal EA is a pure price-action and volume-based reversal system. It detects abnormal volume spikes (climax candles) followed by a matching confirmation candle in the opposite direction, entering on statistically validated reversal points instead of lagging indicators. Primary optimization target: **Gold (XAUUSD), H2 timeframe**. Fully multi-symbol and multi-timeframe capable — works on Forex majors, indices and metals with proper re-optimizat
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Overview VolumaxP rofile builds a real Volume Profile histogram directly on your chart, showing exactly where volume concentrated across price levels over your chosen lookback period. It automatically highlights the Point of Control (POC) and Value Area (VAH/VAL), giving you objective, data-driven support/resistance zones instead of subjective drawing. How it works Scans the last N bars (Lookback_Bars) and splits the price range into rows (bins) Distributes each bar's volume (tick or real) acr
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Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview SMC AllInOne draws Smart Money Concepts structure directly on your chart: swing highs/lows (HH/HL/LH/LL), Break of Structure and Change of Character, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Liquidity zones. Non-repainting, built on confirmed candles only. How it works The indicator detects swing points, classifies market structure, marks BOS/CHOCH on structural breaks, plots the last opposite candle before each break as an Order Block, highlights price gaps as FVG, and draws liquidity lines
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Overview Heiken Ashi Smoothwave transforms your chart into smoothed Heiken Ashi candles directly on the main chart window, replacing standard candles for a cleaner trend view. No separate window, no clutter. How it works Calculates Heiken Ashi OHLC values from real price data each bar. Plots colored Heiken Ashi candles directly over the main chart. Automatically hides the native chart candles so only the Heiken Ashi candles are visible. Restores standard candles automatically when the indicator
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Session Range Box — Session High/Low Visualizer Overview Session Range Box draws live, color-coded rectangles on your chart marking the high and low reached during the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. As each session unfolds, its box grows in real time to reflect the range built so far, then locks in place once the session closes. A simple on-chart control panel lets you show or hide any session instantly, so you can study one session's range in isolation or view all three overlaid a
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Alexandre Vincent Traber
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TrendCatcher MA Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor built on a Moving Average crossover engine, with fully adaptive stop loss, take profit, and profit-taking logic — designed to ride trends while locking in gains progressively. Overview TrendCatcher MA Pro opens trades on a Fast/Slow Moving Average crossover and manages exits with three selectable modes: fixed percentage, MA+ATR adaptive distance, or a two-tier partial close system that scales out of winning trades at two MA-based milestones
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Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview Phoenix Recovery is a trend-pullback Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, M30 . It evaluates conditions once per closed bar, combining EMA trend direction, an RSI pullback zone, and the color of the last candle to time entries. Instead of a grid or martingale ladder, it uses a single-position, bar-confirmed recovery mechanism: after a loss, the next trade's size is boosted within a hard risk ceiling, then resets on the next win. How It Works On each new bar close, check EMA(8) vs EMA(21) fo
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