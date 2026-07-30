TrendCatcher MA Pro
- Experts
-
Alexandre Vincent TraberAlgorithmic trading developer building Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 30 July 2026
- Activations: 10
TrendCatcher MA Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor built on a Moving Average crossover engine, with fully adaptive stop loss, take profit, and profit-taking logic — designed to ride trends while locking in gains progressively.
Overview
TrendCatcher MA Pro opens trades on a Fast/Slow Moving Average crossover and manages exits with three selectable modes: fixed percentage, MA+ATR adaptive distance, or a two-tier partial close system that scales out of winning trades at two MA-based milestones. All signal and exit logic executes on bar close for consistent behavior across Every Tick and OHLC optimization modes. Built-in anti-overfitting optimizer scoring (v2) ranks parameter sets by curve smoothness, stability, and drawdown quality — not just raw profit.
How it works
- A Fast MA crossing above/below a Slow MA triggers a Buy/Sell entry.
- Stop Loss is set as a fixed percentage of entry price, or as an ATR distance from the Slow MA.
- Take Profit uses one of three modes: fixed percentage, ATR distance from the Slow MA, or two-tier partial close (close a configurable % of the position when price reaches Fast MA + ATR, close the remainder when price reaches Slow MA + ATR).
- An optional ATR-based trailing stop tightens the stop as the trade moves in profit.
- Position sizing is percentage-risk based, automatically normalized to the broker's lot step, min/max, and aggregate volume limit.
- Entries are skipped when spread exceeds a configurable maximum.
- A live dashboard displays trade status, net profit, live drawdown, and all-time max drawdown.
Inputs
Strategy Moving Averages:
- Fast MA Period
- Slow MA Period
- MA Method
- MA Applied Price
Money Management:
- Risk per trade (% of capital)
- Compounding (account balance vs fixed initial balance)
Stop Loss Configuration:
- SL Mode (Fixed % or MA+ATR)
- SL % (Fixed mode)
- SL ATR Multiplier (MA+ATR mode)
Take Profit Configuration:
- TP Mode (Fixed %, MA+ATR, or Partial 2-Tier)
- TP % (Fixed mode)
- TP ATR Multiplier (MA+ATR mode)
Partial TP (2-Tier MA):
- Tier1 ATR Multiplier from Fast MA
- Tier1 close percentage
- Tier2 ATR Multiplier from Slow MA (closes remainder)
Trailing Stop:
- Enable ATR Trailing Stop
- Trailing ATR Multiplier
ATR Settings:
- ATR Period
Filters:
- Max allowed spread (points)
Identification:
- Magic Number
- Order Comment
Optimizer scoring system
TrendCatcher MA Pro includes a custom OnTester() scoring function (v2) that goes beyond net profit. It disqualifies parameter sets with insufficient profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades, then ranks the rest on a weighted blend of equity curve smoothness (R²), profit speed, MAR ratio, and trade count reliability — minus penalties for temporal instability (split-half R² divergence), single-trade profit concentration (skew), and drawdown pain (Ulcer Index). This favors robust, stable parameter sets over lucky curve-fitted ones. Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max before running any optimization.
Recommended setup
Works on Forex majors, Gold, Silver, and trending indices. Recommended timeframes: M15 to H1. Use a two-stage optimization workflow: coarse pass on 1 Minute OHLC to locate robust parameter zones, then confirm the top candidates on Every Tick based on real ticks before going live. A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted execution.
Screenshots
Screenshots show the live dashboard panel (trade status, net profit, live/max drawdown), a sample optimization report using the Custom max criterion, and example trade entries/exits on chart.
Disclaimer
Past performance shown in screenshots and backtests does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live deployment. Trading involves risk of loss; use appropriate position sizing for your risk tolerance.