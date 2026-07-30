TrendCatcher MA Pro

TrendCatcher MA Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor built on a Moving Average crossover engine, with fully adaptive stop loss, take profit, and profit-taking logic — designed to ride trends while locking in gains progressively.

Overview

TrendCatcher MA Pro opens trades on a Fast/Slow Moving Average crossover and manages exits with three selectable modes: fixed percentage, MA+ATR adaptive distance, or a two-tier partial close system that scales out of winning trades at two MA-based milestones. All signal and exit logic executes on bar close for consistent behavior across Every Tick and OHLC optimization modes. Built-in anti-overfitting optimizer scoring (v2) ranks parameter sets by curve smoothness, stability, and drawdown quality — not just raw profit.

How it works

  1. A Fast MA crossing above/below a Slow MA triggers a Buy/Sell entry.
  2. Stop Loss is set as a fixed percentage of entry price, or as an ATR distance from the Slow MA.
  3. Take Profit uses one of three modes: fixed percentage, ATR distance from the Slow MA, or two-tier partial close (close a configurable % of the position when price reaches Fast MA + ATR, close the remainder when price reaches Slow MA + ATR).
  4. An optional ATR-based trailing stop tightens the stop as the trade moves in profit.
  5. Position sizing is percentage-risk based, automatically normalized to the broker's lot step, min/max, and aggregate volume limit.
  6. Entries are skipped when spread exceeds a configurable maximum.
  7. A live dashboard displays trade status, net profit, live drawdown, and all-time max drawdown.

Inputs

Strategy Moving Averages:

  • Fast MA Period
  • Slow MA Period
  • MA Method
  • MA Applied Price

Money Management:

  • Risk per trade (% of capital)
  • Compounding (account balance vs fixed initial balance)

Stop Loss Configuration:

  • SL Mode (Fixed % or MA+ATR)
  • SL % (Fixed mode)
  • SL ATR Multiplier (MA+ATR mode)

Take Profit Configuration:

  • TP Mode (Fixed %, MA+ATR, or Partial 2-Tier)
  • TP % (Fixed mode)
  • TP ATR Multiplier (MA+ATR mode)

Partial TP (2-Tier MA):

  • Tier1 ATR Multiplier from Fast MA
  • Tier1 close percentage
  • Tier2 ATR Multiplier from Slow MA (closes remainder)

Trailing Stop:

  • Enable ATR Trailing Stop
  • Trailing ATR Multiplier

ATR Settings:

  • ATR Period

Filters:

  • Max allowed spread (points)

Identification:

  • Magic Number
  • Order Comment

Optimizer scoring system

TrendCatcher MA Pro includes a custom OnTester() scoring function (v2) that goes beyond net profit. It disqualifies parameter sets with insufficient profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades, then ranks the rest on a weighted blend of equity curve smoothness (R²), profit speed, MAR ratio, and trade count reliability — minus penalties for temporal instability (split-half R² divergence), single-trade profit concentration (skew), and drawdown pain (Ulcer Index). This favors robust, stable parameter sets over lucky curve-fitted ones. Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max before running any optimization.

Recommended setup

Works on Forex majors, Gold, Silver, and trending indices. Recommended timeframes: M15 to H1. Use a two-stage optimization workflow: coarse pass on 1 Minute OHLC to locate robust parameter zones, then confirm the top candidates on Every Tick based on real ticks before going live. A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted execution.

Screenshots

Screenshots show the live dashboard panel (trade status, net profit, live/max drawdown), a sample optimization report using the Custom max criterion, and example trade entries/exits on chart.

Disclaimer

Past performance shown in screenshots and backtests does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live deployment. Trading involves risk of loss; use appropriate position sizing for your risk tolerance.


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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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