TrendCatcher MA Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor built on a Moving Average crossover engine, with fully adaptive stop loss, take profit, and profit-taking logic — designed to ride trends while locking in gains progressively.

Overview

TrendCatcher MA Pro opens trades on a Fast/Slow Moving Average crossover and manages exits with three selectable modes: fixed percentage, MA+ATR adaptive distance, or a two-tier partial close system that scales out of winning trades at two MA-based milestones. All signal and exit logic executes on bar close for consistent behavior across Every Tick and OHLC optimization modes. Built-in anti-overfitting optimizer scoring (v2) ranks parameter sets by curve smoothness, stability, and drawdown quality — not just raw profit.

How it works

A Fast MA crossing above/below a Slow MA triggers a Buy/Sell entry. Stop Loss is set as a fixed percentage of entry price, or as an ATR distance from the Slow MA. Take Profit uses one of three modes: fixed percentage, ATR distance from the Slow MA, or two-tier partial close (close a configurable % of the position when price reaches Fast MA + ATR, close the remainder when price reaches Slow MA + ATR). An optional ATR-based trailing stop tightens the stop as the trade moves in profit. Position sizing is percentage-risk based, automatically normalized to the broker's lot step, min/max, and aggregate volume limit. Entries are skipped when spread exceeds a configurable maximum. A live dashboard displays trade status, net profit, live drawdown, and all-time max drawdown.

Inputs

Strategy Moving Averages:

Fast MA Period

Slow MA Period

MA Method

MA Applied Price

Money Management:

Risk per trade (% of capital)

Compounding (account balance vs fixed initial balance)

Stop Loss Configuration:

SL Mode (Fixed % or MA+ATR)

SL % (Fixed mode)

SL ATR Multiplier (MA+ATR mode)

Take Profit Configuration:

TP Mode (Fixed %, MA+ATR, or Partial 2-Tier)

TP % (Fixed mode)

TP ATR Multiplier (MA+ATR mode)

Partial TP (2-Tier MA):

Tier1 ATR Multiplier from Fast MA

Tier1 close percentage

Tier2 ATR Multiplier from Slow MA (closes remainder)

Trailing Stop:

Enable ATR Trailing Stop

Trailing ATR Multiplier

ATR Settings:

ATR Period

Filters:

Max allowed spread (points)

Identification:

Magic Number

Order Comment

Optimizer scoring system

TrendCatcher MA Pro includes a custom OnTester() scoring function (v2) that goes beyond net profit. It disqualifies parameter sets with insufficient profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades, then ranks the rest on a weighted blend of equity curve smoothness (R²), profit speed, MAR ratio, and trade count reliability — minus penalties for temporal instability (split-half R² divergence), single-trade profit concentration (skew), and drawdown pain (Ulcer Index). This favors robust, stable parameter sets over lucky curve-fitted ones. Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max before running any optimization.

Recommended setup

Works on Forex majors, Gold, Silver, and trending indices. Recommended timeframes: M15 to H1. Use a two-stage optimization workflow: coarse pass on 1 Minute OHLC to locate robust parameter zones, then confirm the top candidates on Every Tick based on real ticks before going live. A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted execution.

Screenshots

Screenshots show the live dashboard panel (trade status, net profit, live/max drawdown), a sample optimization report using the Custom max criterion, and example trade entries/exits on chart.

Disclaimer

Past performance shown in screenshots and backtests does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live deployment. Trading involves risk of loss; use appropriate position sizing for your risk tolerance.