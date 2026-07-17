RiskCalc Panel

RiskCalc Panel — Position Size & Risk Calculator

Overview

RiskCalc Panel is a lightweight on-chart calculator that removes the guesswork from position sizing. Set an entry, stop loss, and take profit either from the live market price or a manual price you choose, and the panel instantly shows the exact lot size needed to risk a fixed percentage of your equity or a fixed amount in your account currency. No trading operations: this tool does not open, close, or manage any position. It is a decision-support panel to standardize your money management and eliminate sizing errors before you place a trade manually.

How It Works

  1. Choose your entry mode: Current Price follows the live bid/ask automatically, or Manual lets you type any price you want to plan around.
  2. Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit either by exact price or by distance from entry, switchable between pips and percent.
  3. Adjust the Risk:Reward ratio directly and the Take Profit recalculates automatically to match.
  4. The panel reads your account equity and the current symbol's tick value and tick size to compute the precise lot size for two risk targets at once: a percentage of your equity and a fixed money amount.
  5. A LONG or SHORT tag confirms your setup direction at a glance based on where your Stop Loss sits relative to entry.
  6. An optional Show Lines on Chart button draws draggable Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the price chart, fully synced with the panel in both directions.
  7. The panel can be collapsed to a single title bar with one click, keeping your chart clean when not in use.

Key Features

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe, recalculating automatically for the instrument's tick value, tick size, and volume constraints
  • Dual risk targets shown side by side, no need to switch modes to compare
  • Distance entry in pips or percent of price, switchable at any time
  • Draggable on-chart lines are optional, not forced, keeping the chart uncluttered by default
  • Minimizable panel that stays out of the way until needed
  • Zero impact on your account: pure calculation, no order sending

Inputs

Panel

  • Panel_Corner — chart corner the panel is anchored to
  • Panel_X — horizontal offset of the panel from the anchor corner
  • Panel_Y — vertical offset of the panel from the anchor corner
  • Panel_BgColor — background color of the panel
  • Panel_TextColor — text color used for labels

Defaults

  • Risk_DefaultPercent — default percent-of-equity risk target shown on load
  • Risk_DefaultMoney — default fixed money risk target, in account currency, shown on load
  • Default_SL_Points — initial Stop Loss distance from entry when the panel first loads
  • Default_TP_Points — initial Take Profit distance from entry when the panel first loads

Recommended Setup

Works on any symbol and any timeframe since all calculations are pulled live from the current chart's symbol specification. Attach it once per chart; the panel position and size are fully adjustable through the inputs above to fit your existing layout of indicators and EAs.

Disclaimer

This tool performs calculations only and does not execute, modify, or close trades. Always verify the calculated lot size against your broker's symbol specifications before placing a trade. Trading involves risk of loss.


Recommended products
Gold Candle Direction Signal
Lorenz Haemmerli
Indicators
Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal for MT5 Know the direction of every hourly opening candle. The Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal automatically analyzes the candle that starts exactly at xx:00 on your selected timeframe (M1–H1) and instantly tells you whether it closed LONG , SHORT , or DOJI . Designed for traders who want a simple and reliable hourly bias, the indicator displays clear chart signals and can send real-time notifications to your desktop or mobile device. Features Detects
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Support and Ressistance
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
Indicators
Last Day Support & Resistance Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Custom Indicator Display: Chart Window (Overlay) Functions: Calculates Support and Resistance zones based on high/low patterns of the previous day. Uses a sliding sampling window ( SampleWindowSize ) to detect recent price ranges. Detects potential support if current price range is significantly below previous highs. Detects potential resistance if price range is significantly above previous lows. Updates four output buffers: LDResistanc
FREE
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5
SIGNALATOR LIMITED
Utilities
Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 is a free local MetaTrader 5 utility that gives traders a clear account and open-trade overview directly on the chart. It is part of the Signalator Trading and Analysis Ecosystem — a growing set of practical MetaTrader tools for account monitoring, market analysis, symbol scanning, alerts and trader workflow improvement. This panel focuses on the account and position side of the workflow. It helps you quickly understand floating profit or loss, account status,
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
ThreePointsChannelFree
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a free version of the indicator, the period between the vertical lines is always 30 bars. In the paid version the period can be set by user, so a configuration with many ThreePointsChannel indicators with different periods is possible. The principle of construction - on top of any number of bars set by the user, a channel is constructed with maximum and minimum lines so that the bars touch the maximum and minimum of the channel at exactly three points. The name of the indicator follows
FREE
Super Spread Spreed MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays the size of the spread for the current instrument on the chart. Very flexible in settings. It is possible to set the maximum value of the spread, upon exceeding which, the color of the spread label will change, and a signal will sound (if enabled in the settings). The indicator will be very convenient for people who trade on the news. You will never enter a trade with a large spread, as the indicator will notify you of this both visually and soundly. Input parameters: Aler
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
Super Trend Strategy
Minh Khoa Nguyen
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The SuperTrend Strategy is a widely-used technical indicator based on the Average True Range (ATR), primarily employed as a trailing stop tool to identify prevailing market trends. The indicator is designed for ease of use while providing reliable insights into the current market trend. It operates based on two key parameters: the period and the multiplier . By default, it uses a period of 15  for the ATR calculation and a multiplier of 3 . The Average True Range (ATR) plays a crucial role in th
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (44)
Indicators
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
SMC Price Action Patterns Indicator
Bo Wang
Indicators
SMC Price Action Patterns - MT5 Indicator Product Description MetaTrader 5 custom indicator SMC Price Action Patterns A chart overlay indicator for traders who want a structured view of Smart Money Concepts, market structure shifts, order block patterns, fair value gaps, equal highs and lows, and key multi-timeframe price levels directly inside MetaTrader 5. BOS and CHoCH Internal and Swing Structure Order Block Finder Input-Controlled FVG Colors EQH and EQL Premium and Discount Zones Product Ov
FREE
Custom Candle Highlight
Roland Oehen Kanzow
Indicators
Highlights a specific candle after a designated time interval. This feature is particularly useful for evaluating the potential profitability of breakout strategies that are triggered at specific candle intervals. It allows traders to visually assess whether a breakout strategy, set to activate at a certain candle, would have been successful in past market conditions.
FREE
Time Candle with Sound Alert
Iwan Santoso
Indicators
Time Candle with Sound Alert This indicator will be display the time left candle Features : 1. Multi Time Frames, Multi Pairs 2. Time Left 2. Position dynamic with Bid Price or Edge of Chart Screen 3. Font Size and Color 4. Display Current Spread, Maximum Spread and Minimum Spread Note: Maximum and Minimum Spread will be reset when you change TF Tested On MT5 Version 5 Build 5200 If you want the source code, just PM me
FREE
Market Sessionsync
Darko Licardo
Indicators
Market Sessionsync** is a cutting-edge trading session indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by visually breaking down the market's daily rhythm. With a compact window overlaid on your chart, this indicator provides a split-second understanding of the current trading session through: Basic setup: Set Difference between your local time and your broker time , set DST(Daylight Saving Time) ON or OFF , set timescale sync you want to use (Local, Broker, CET) - A vertical time marker
FREE
Magic SMA MT5
Imre Heli
Indicators
The Magic SMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilities
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicators
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Apex Signal Indicator
Marco Scherer
5 (4)
Indicators
ApexSignal — Supertrend Signals, Trend Cloud & TP/SL Levels ApexSignal is an all-in-one signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that turns the proven Supertrend logic into clear, actionable chart information. It plots Buy and Sell signals, a colored trend cloud, and automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, so you can read the market at a glance and make your own trading decisions with more confidence. Works on any symbol and any timeframe — Forex, Gold, indices, crypto and more. Key features Clear
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Aureon StrataCore SMC
Thi Truc Linh Tran
Indicators
Aureon StrataCore SMC Overview Aureon StrataCore SMC is a MetaTrader 5 chart-context indicator designed to organize Smart Money Concepts into a clean visual framework. It displays swing structure, BOS/CHOCH events, liquidity zones, order block zones, premium/discount range context and optional closed-bar entry arrows. The indicator is a decision-support tool and does not trade automatically. Key Features - Closed-bar swing high and swing low detection using configurable pivot depth. - Bullish
FREE
Vertical horizontal lines
Lorenz Haemmerli
Indicators
Daily Time Lines Indicator for MT5 Daily Time Lines is a simple and powerful chart tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically draws vertical and horizontal lines at a specific time each day. Perfect for marking session opens, key levels, or important trading moments directly on your chart. Main Features Automatic daily vertical line at a selected time Optional horizontal line starting from the same point Horizontal line can end: At the end of the day Or extend for a customizable number of future d
FREE
MA Cross Signals
Quang Vinh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
MA Cross Marker helps traders visualize market direction with two customizable moving averages and clear crossover signals. It can display MA lines from one selected timeframe on the current chart and mark bullish or bearish crosses automatically. Designed for traders who want a lightweight, easy-to-read MA crossover tool. Key Features Display two customizable Moving Averages Automatic Buy/Sell signals on MA crossover Single timeframe MA selection (including higher timeframe display) Clean and
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.68 (50)
Indicators
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Shadow Flare MT5
Kestutis Balciunas
Indicators
Shadow Flare Indicator is a non-repainting trend & liquidity tool for MetaTrader 5. It runs a configurable moving-average baseline (HMA, EMA, SMA, or RMA) wrapped in an Average True Range envelope and produces a sticky trend state that only flips when price closes through the upper or lower band. The same trend engine drives an automatic supply/demand zone module that detects pivot highs and pivot lows, draws coloured boxes around them, and mitigates each zone the moment price closes through it.
FREE
Master SmoothedHMA Color
Som Prakash Gehlot
5 (5)
Indicators
HMA Color – Master Smoothed Overview HMA Color – Master Smoothed is a MetaTrader 5 indicator based on a Hull Moving Average calculation with an additional smoothing layer. The indicator displays market direction using a color-changing HMA line and optional visual candle representation. The objective is to provide a simplified visual view of trend direction while reducing short-term fluctuations in the displayed curve. Features • Hull Moving Average calculation • Additional smoothing layer • Aut
FREE
Fractalsalligatorfilter
Roman Ogorodnikov
Indicators
Fractals Alligator Filter is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that detects fractals and filters them according to their position relative to the Alligator lines. There is also the HotkeyFractalsEA utility designed to simplify trading. The indicator automatically separates fractals   into valid and invalid fractals: valid fractals are displayed with colored arrows; invalid fractals can be displayed separately or hidden in the settings. Two filtering modes are available: filtering relative to the Tee
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Indicators
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
Session Box Hours
Aleksandr Bernes
Indicators
Session Box Hours draws rectangular session windows on the chart for Asia, London, and New York. Each box uses the high and low of bars that fall inside the configured time range. It is a visual context tool only — it does not send orders or generate entry signals. What it does - Three sessions: Asia, London, New York (each on/off + hours/minutes + color) - Time base: broker/server clock or GMT hours with Broker GMT offset - Overnight sessions (end ≤ start) span into the next day - History depth
FREE
Spread Times Histogram And Stats
Nik Andersen
Indicators
Spread Times Histogram and Stats is a spread monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It plots a real-time color-coded histogram of broker spread, tracks a rolling 24-hour average, and fires smart alerts when spread exceeds a configurable dynamic threshold. Key Features - Color-coded histogram: green when spread tightens, red when it widens - Rolling 24-hour average line for ongoing context - Session statistics: minimum, maximum, and average spread for the current session - Smart alert system: f
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
ZigZag MA Retracement
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Trade retracements with statistical precision — enter only when price pulls back exactly where trend continuation odds favor you. Overview ZigZag MA Retracement is a trend-continuation Expert Advisor built for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. It identifies the last confirmed ZigZag swing, waits for price to retrace 60% into that swing, and confirms direction with a moving average filter before entering. Exits are event-driven: the position closes automatically the moment price closes back on the wron
FREE
Momentum Confluence
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview Momentum Confluence EA is a multi-indicator trading robot that opens trades only when several independent indicators align in the same direction, and closes trades when those same indicators show momentum exhaustion — no fixed take-profit target. Works on any symbol and timeframe: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices. How It Works On every new bar, RSI, MACD histogram, ADX/DI, Stochastic and CCI are each checked for a rising or falling slope. A confluence score (0-5) is calculated separately fo
FREE
Yperion EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
YPERION EA — Ichimoku Trend Confluence with Adaptive Risk Trade Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trend signals filtered by RSI confluence, with ATR-adaptive stops, built-in pyramiding, breakeven, and a streak-based dynamic risk engine. Designed for traders who want a rules-based trend follower that scales risk with performance, not guesswork. OVERVIEW YPERION EA combines the full Ichimoku cloud (Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou A/B, Chikou) with RSI confluence to filter out weak signals and only trade confirmed trend
FREE
Sar Scaler EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview SAR Scaler EA trades the Parabolic SAR: price above the SAR dot triggers a sell, price below triggers a buy. Instead of firing on every flip, it filters signals by how far the SAR point sits from the signal candle's high or low, normalized by ATR, then builds and unwinds positions gradually through pyramided entries and staged partial exits. How it works On every new bar, the EA reads the Parabolic SAR value and compares it to price to determine direction. It measures the gap between th
FREE
Breakout Adaptive
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Breakout Adaptive is a Donchian channel breakout EA with ATR-based risk, tiered profit-taking, breakeven and trailing exit management, profit-giveback protection, and a loss-streak adaptive position sizing engine designed to smooth the equity curve and reduce drawdown depth after losing streaks. How it works Detects breakouts of the highest high / lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback. Enters on confirmed close beyond the channel, with ATR-based stop loss. Closes partial volume at Tie
FREE
Delphi Regression EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
5 (1)
Experts
Delphi Regression EA — Multi-Strategy Adaptive Linear Regression System Overview Delphi Regression EA builds a rolling linear regression channel on closed bars and trades price deviation from that channel using three independently selectable strategies: mean reversion, trend continuation, and slope reversal. Position sizing is percent-risk based, stops are ATR-derived, and every optimization pass is ranked by a custom equity-curve-quality score instead of raw net profit, so the optimizer favors
FREE
Asterion EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Asterion EA — Multi-Indicator Confluence for Gold A 7-indicator weighted confluence engine built specifically for Gold. Every trade requires agreement across momentum, trend, and volatility signals before entry, cutting out noise and low-conviction setups. Built for traders who want mechanical discipline on XAUUSD. Overview Asterion EA scores bullish and bearish conditions across seven independent indicators (RSI, MACD, ADX, ROC, Bollinger %B, Williams %R, MFI) and only trades when the weighted
FREE
Pivot Monster EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
PIVOT MONSTER EA Overview PIVOT MONSTER trades daily pivot levels (Classic, Camarilla, or Woodie) combined with previous day High/Low breakouts. It runs three interchangeable strategies — Bounce, Breakout, or Combo confluence — with pending orders placed once per day and unified SL/TP sizing in either ATR multiples or percent of price. Built for traders who want a rules-based, fully optimizable pivot system rather than a fixed indicator overlay. How it works At the start of each trading day, th
FREE
Vantage Breakout
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Turn volatility expansions into structured, tiered profit-taking — Vantage Breakout trades adaptive ATR/SMA breakouts and manages every position with a disciplined 3-stage exit system, validated across Forex majors and Gold. Overview Vantage Breakout is an adaptive volatility breakout EA. It enters when price closes outside a dynamic band built from a Simple Moving Average offset by a multiple of the Average True Range, capturing genuine momentum expansions while filtering out noise. Every posi
FREE
Alligator Joe
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview Alligator Joe is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around the classic Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). It waits for a fresh alignment of the three lines — not an alignment that has already been running for a while — then enters in the direction of that trend. Positions are closed gradually in three stages as price falls back through each line, instead of a single fixed exit. How it works The EA checks the last closed candle: are Lips, Teeth and Jaw fully aligned (bullish or
FREE
Kairos Session
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
KAIROS Session EA **Overview** Most EAs try to catch every move on every bar — and bleed spread and false signals doing it. KAIROS Session EA does the opposite: it picks one clean directional trade per session, waits patiently for the market to reveal its hand, then commits. Less noise, less overtrading, more signal. Primary optimization target: **USDJPY, M30 timeframe**. The session-based logic adapts cleanly to any Forex pair — re-optimize per instrument for best results. **How It Works**
FREE
Rci Ribbon EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview RCI Ribbon EA is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around three Rank Correlation Index (RCI) lines of different lengths (fast, mid, slow). It enters a trade only when all three RCI lines align beyond a configurable threshold, confirming trend agreement across multiple timeframes of momentum before taking a position. How it works On each new closed bar, the EA calculates RCI for three separate periods (fast, mid, slow). A bullish signal requires all three RCI values above the alignm
FREE
Volume Spike Reversal EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Volume Spike Reversal EA Overview Volume Spike Reversal EA is a pure price-action and volume-based reversal system. It detects abnormal volume spikes (climax candles) followed by a matching confirmation candle in the opposite direction, entering on statistically validated reversal points instead of lagging indicators. Primary optimization target: **Gold (XAUUSD), H2 timeframe**. Fully multi-symbol and multi-timeframe capable — works on Forex majors, indices and metals with proper re-optimizat
FREE
LiquidX Hunter
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview LiquidX Hunter is a breakout Expert Advisor built around Donchian Channel liquidity levels, combining ATR-based volatility filtering with a percentage-based take profit and a post-loss recovery filter. Designed and tested on XAUUSD, H1 , it targets clean directional breakouts while avoiding re-entry into a market that has not yet moved away from a recent losing trade. How it works The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback period. A trade opens w
FREE
VolumaxProfile
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview VolumaxP rofile builds a real Volume Profile histogram directly on your chart, showing exactly where volume concentrated across price levels over your chosen lookback period. It automatically highlights the Point of Control (POC) and Value Area (VAH/VAL), giving you objective, data-driven support/resistance zones instead of subjective drawing. How it works Scans the last N bars (Lookback_Bars) and splits the price range into rows (bins) Distributes each bar's volume (tick or real) acr
FREE
PivotForge
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview PivotForge calculates and plots Daily or Weekly Pivot Points directly on your chart, using either the Classic or Fibonacci method. Levels update automatically at the start of each new period, giving you clean, objective support/resistance zones without manual recalculation. How it works Selects the previous completed Daily or Weekly candle as the reference period Computes Pivot (PP), Resistance (R1-R3), and Support (S1-S3) using Classic or Fibonacci formulas Draws horizontal lines span
FREE
SMC AllInOne
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview SMC AllInOne draws Smart Money Concepts structure directly on your chart: swing highs/lows (HH/HL/LH/LL), Break of Structure and Change of Character, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Liquidity zones. Non-repainting, built on confirmed candles only. How it works The indicator detects swing points, classifies market structure, marks BOS/CHOCH on structural breaks, plots the last opposite candle before each break as an Order Block, highlights price gaps as FVG, and draws liquidity lines
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothwave
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview Heiken Ashi Smoothwave transforms your chart into smoothed Heiken Ashi candles directly on the main chart window, replacing standard candles for a cleaner trend view. No separate window, no clutter. How it works Calculates Heiken Ashi OHLC values from real price data each bar. Plots colored Heiken Ashi candles directly over the main chart. Automatically hides the native chart candles so only the Heiken Ashi candles are visible. Restores standard candles automatically when the indicator
FREE
MarketX Dashboard
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
MarketX Dashboard Stop guessing. Start reading the market. MarketX Dashboard is a powerful all-in-one market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to understand the structure, regime, and statistical behavior of any instrument before placing a single trade — all in one clean, tabbed interface directly on your chart. No clutter. No noise. Just the market. What is it? Most traders use indicators to find entries. MarketX Dashboard does something different — it answers t
FREE
SessionRangeBox
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Session Range Box — Session High/Low Visualizer Overview Session Range Box draws live, color-coded rectangles on your chart marking the high and low reached during the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. As each session unfolds, its box grows in real time to reflect the range built so far, then locks in place once the session closes. A simple on-chart control panel lets you show or hide any session instantly, so you can study one session's range in isolation or view all three overlaid a
FREE
Renko subwindow
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview Renko SubWindow plots a Renko brick chart as colored candles inside a separate indicator window, without affecting the main chart. Brick size can be fixed in points or calculated dynamically from ATR for adaptive volatility-based bricks. How it works Reconstructs Renko bricks from closing prices of the current symbol/timeframe history. Each brick forms once price moves beyond the defined brick size from the last brick's close. Bricks are rendered as colored candles: bullish (up) and bea
FREE
TrendCatcher MA Pro
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
TrendCatcher MA Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor built on a Moving Average crossover engine, with fully adaptive stop loss, take profit, and profit-taking logic — designed to ride trends while locking in gains progressively. Overview TrendCatcher MA Pro opens trades on a Fast/Slow Moving Average crossover and manages exits with three selectable modes: fixed percentage, MA+ATR adaptive distance, or a two-tier partial close system that scales out of winning trades at two MA-based milestones
Kinetix Momentum Adapt
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Kinetix Momentum Adapt is a self-adjusting trend EA for Gold. It measures market momentum on every closed bar and reshapes its own moving average around it in real time, staying fast in strong trends and calm in quiet ones. Overview Kinetix Momentum Adapt trades XAUUSD on M30 . All entries and exits are decided strictly on bar close, no intrabar triggers, no pending orders. The system compares recent momentum against a longer reference momentum to continuously resize its adaptive moving average,
Phoenix Recovery
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview Phoenix Recovery is a trend-pullback Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, M30 . It evaluates conditions once per closed bar, combining EMA trend direction, an RSI pullback zone, and the color of the last candle to time entries. Instead of a grid or martingale ladder, it uses a single-position, bar-confirmed recovery mechanism: after a loss, the next trade's size is boosted within a hard risk ceiling, then resets on the next win. How It Works On each new bar close, check EMA(8) vs EMA(21) fo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review