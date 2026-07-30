Rci Ribbon EA

Overview

RCI Ribbon EA is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around three Rank Correlation Index (RCI) lines of different lengths (fast, mid, slow). It enters a trade only when all three RCI lines align beyond a configurable threshold, confirming trend agreement across multiple timeframes of momentum before taking a position.

How it works

  1. On each new closed bar, the EA calculates RCI for three separate periods (fast, mid, slow).
  2. A bullish signal requires all three RCI values above the alignment threshold; a bearish signal requires all three below the negative threshold.
  3. Entry uses a market order once the ribbon is confirmed aligned.
  4. Exit is selectable: fixed ATR-based Take Profit/Stop Loss, an ATR trailing stop, or a signal-based exit that closes the position when the ribbon flips or loses alignment.
  5. A built-in dashboard shows live alignment status of the three RCI lines, live drawdown, max drawdown, and net profit of the EA's own trades.

Inputs

General

  • Magic Number
  • Risk % of equity per trade
  • Max spread in points, 0=off

RCI Signal

  • RCI Period 1 (fast)
  • RCI Period 2 (mid)
  • RCI Period 3 (slow)
  • Ribbon alignment threshold +/-

Exit

  • Exit Mode
  • ATR Period
  • Exit ATR SL Multiplier
  • Exit ATR TP Multiplier
  • Exit Trailing ATR Multiplier
  • Min move (in ATR) to update trail

Dashboard

  • Show Dashboard
  • Dashboard X position
  • Dashboard Y position
  • Dashboard font size

Optimizer Score

  • Minimum profit factor
  • Maximum drawdown percent
  • Minimum trades
  • R2 weight
  • Slope weight
  • Split-half penalty
  • Skew penalty
  • Ulcer penalty
  • MAR weight
  • Trade count bonus weight

Optimizer scoring system

RCI Ribbon EA includes a custom scoring formula that ranks optimization runs by equity curve quality rather than raw profit alone. It rewards a smooth, steadily rising equity curve (R2 and slope), efficient use of drawdown (MAR ratio) and a reasonable number of trades, while penalizing runs that depend on a single outsized trade, runs whose performance shifts between the first and second half of the test, and runs with deep or long-lasting drawdowns. Set the Optimizer Criterion to Custom max to activate this scoring.

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD. Timeframe: H1. Modeling mode: Every tick based on real ticks.

Screenshots

Strategy Tester results and parameter settings on XAUUSD H1, tested in Every tick (real ticks) mode.

Disclaimer

Past backtest results do not guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on a demo account before live use. Trading leveraged instruments carries a risk of loss.


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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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