Overview

RCI Ribbon EA is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around three Rank Correlation Index (RCI) lines of different lengths (fast, mid, slow). It enters a trade only when all three RCI lines align beyond a configurable threshold, confirming trend agreement across multiple timeframes of momentum before taking a position.

How it works

On each new closed bar, the EA calculates RCI for three separate periods (fast, mid, slow). A bullish signal requires all three RCI values above the alignment threshold; a bearish signal requires all three below the negative threshold. Entry uses a market order once the ribbon is confirmed aligned. Exit is selectable: fixed ATR-based Take Profit/Stop Loss, an ATR trailing stop, or a signal-based exit that closes the position when the ribbon flips or loses alignment. A built-in dashboard shows live alignment status of the three RCI lines, live drawdown, max drawdown, and net profit of the EA's own trades.

Inputs

General

Magic Number

Risk % of equity per trade

Max spread in points, 0=off

RCI Signal

RCI Period 1 (fast)

RCI Period 2 (mid)

RCI Period 3 (slow)

Ribbon alignment threshold +/-

Exit

Exit Mode

ATR Period

Exit ATR SL Multiplier

Exit ATR TP Multiplier

Exit Trailing ATR Multiplier

Min move (in ATR) to update trail

Dashboard

Show Dashboard

Dashboard X position

Dashboard Y position

Dashboard font size

Optimizer Score

Minimum profit factor

Maximum drawdown percent

Minimum trades

R2 weight

Slope weight

Split-half penalty

Skew penalty

Ulcer penalty

MAR weight

Trade count bonus weight

Optimizer scoring system

RCI Ribbon EA includes a custom scoring formula that ranks optimization runs by equity curve quality rather than raw profit alone. It rewards a smooth, steadily rising equity curve (R2 and slope), efficient use of drawdown (MAR ratio) and a reasonable number of trades, while penalizing runs that depend on a single outsized trade, runs whose performance shifts between the first and second half of the test, and runs with deep or long-lasting drawdowns. Set the Optimizer Criterion to Custom max to activate this scoring.

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD. Timeframe: H1. Modeling mode: Every tick based on real ticks.

Screenshots

Strategy Tester results and parameter settings on XAUUSD H1, tested in Every tick (real ticks) mode.

Disclaimer

Past backtest results do not guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on a demo account before live use. Trading leveraged instruments carries a risk of loss.