Strategy Matrix Builder

Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 is a highly customizable Expert Advisor created for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own trading strategies without programming.

Instead of forcing traders to use one fixed strategy, this EA provides a flexible modular system where users can combine multiple indicators, timeframes, entry conditions, filters, risk-management methods, and trade-management tools.

The EA includes popular indicators such as Moving Averages, RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, CCI, Momentum, and ATR. Each indicator can be enabled or disabled, assigned to a different timeframe, and used as a confirmation, trigger, filter, or exit condition.

Traders can select different logic methods, including:

  • All conditions must agree

  • Any condition can trigger a trade

  • A minimum number of confirmations

  • Weighted signal scoring

  • Separate buy and sell rules

  • Reverse strategy mode

Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 also includes multiple trade-management options such as fixed or risk-based lot sizing, customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit, ATR-based exits, breakeven, profit locking, trailing stop, partial closing, basket management, grid trading, hedge protection, and recovery options.

For better account protection, the EA provides controls for maximum spread, daily loss, daily profit, floating drawdown, margin level, maximum trades, total lot exposure, trading sessions, weekdays, and cooldown periods.

The professional black dashboard displays important information clearly, including current market direction, active signals, buy and sell confirmation scores, open positions, account drawdown, grid level, hedge status, and the reason a trade is accepted or blocked.

Whether you prefer trend trading, reversal strategies, scalping, multi-timeframe confirmation, grid systems, or advanced trade management, Strategy Matrix Builder MT5 gives you the tools to create thousands of unique strategy configurations from a single Expert Advisor.

It is designed for traders who want flexibility, control, professional risk management, and the freedom to optimize and share their own strategy settings.

Build your strategy. Customize every rule. Control your risk.


Recommended products
TrendShield Gold MT5
Jinglong Liu
Experts
65.98% win rate. Max drawdown 5.79% . 6.3 years of verified real-tick M4 XAUUSD — the tightest risk profile in a long-track-record gold system on the platform. TrendShield Gold MT5 ran 97 trades across 76 months on $2,932 minimum capital: patient ATR breakout execution, trend-shield filter, per-trade Sharpe of 15.08 , and a max balance drawdown of 5.79% across the entire 6.3-year test — spanning COVID, the 2022 rate-hike crash, and the 2024–2025 gold bull market. Zero martingale. Zero grid. Test
Phantom Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Phantom GOLD MT5 v1.0 Phantom GOLD MT5: The algorithmic spectrum that hunts gold moves with surgical precision Phantom GOLD is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (gold), combining modern artificial intelligence with the most powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies, institutional price action, and advanced trend filters. It's not just a robot: it's an invisible hunter operating in the shadows of the market, detecting high-probability zones where large instit
Dow theory Snowball Martingale
Rachyut Senakool
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA) that utilizes the basic Dow Theory strategy along with RSI for take profit, and employs support and resistance levels from the Zigzag indicator as stop-loss and take-profit points, you can follow these guidelines: Dow Theory Strategy : This involves analyzing trends using the Dow Theory principles, mainly focusing on identifying primary trends (bullish or bearish) and secondary trends (corrections). You'll need to implement rules for identifying these trends based on price ac
FREE
Kronos Gold Momentum Shield EA
Arnau Pradas Soriano
Experts
Gold Momentum Shield EA The Smart Way to Trade XAUUSD: Trend Following with Volatility Protection Stop gambling with dangerous Martingale or Grid systems. Gold Momentum Shield is a professional algorithmic trading solution designed for Gold . This EA doesn’t try to predict the future and it follows the real institutional money flow by combining momentum confirmation with advanced volatility-based protection. Unlike basic EAs that enter trades blindly, Gold Momentum Shield uses a triple-filter
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Morgen und Uhr open
Grigorii Isaakian
3 (1)
Experts
Э ксперт создан для  скальпирования на  открытии торгов ММВБ ( начинает работу через несколько секунд после 10=00) и продолжает скальпировать на открытии каждого бара.. Является продолжением продукта  Morgen Open   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/47596 Эксперту желательно работать на часовом  или M30 таймфрейме.  Эксперт работает на указанное пользователем целое количество лотов, проверка минимальна, мартингейл не предусмотрен!!!.  Эксперт при начале работы выставляет 2 отложенных ордера
FREE
Vantage Breakout
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Turn volatility expansions into structured, tiered profit-taking — Vantage Breakout trades adaptive ATR/SMA breakouts and manages every position with a disciplined 3-stage exit system, validated across Forex majors and Gold. Overview Vantage Breakout is an adaptive volatility breakout EA. It enters when price closes outside a dynamic band built from a Simple Moving Average offset by a multiple of the Average True Range, capturing genuine momentum expansions while filtering out noise. Every posi
FREE
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5
Nathan James Gilks
Experts
Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 The wait is over — Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA is now available for MetaTrader 5. Artemis Gold HFT Throttle EA MT5 is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD traders who want fast short-term automation with controlled execution, intelligent guard protection and clear dashboard visibility. Most fast trading robots focus only on speed. In real broker conditions, speed without control can become a problem. Gold spreads can widen quickly, liquidity can change fast,
FREE
MADayLevelAssistant
Azamat Mullayanov
Experts
Данный эксперт является помощник для торговли по индикатору MADayLevel  ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41130) Использовать можно как сеточник и для торговли внутри дня. Так как эксперт больше рассчитан на торговлю вручную, в автоматической торговле задействованы только 4 уровня: когда предыдущий бар полностью закрывается между 6 и 5, -6 и -5, выше 6 и ниже -6. Еще раз повторюсь, основной упор идет на работу в ручном режиме вместе с индикатором. Рекомендуемый период H1, символ EURUSD, т
FREE
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.67 (9)
Experts
Gridingale is a new complex  Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements .  A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets
FREE
Breakout Trend Rider EA
Gio Rendel Masagca Rivadillo
Experts
Breakout Trend Rider EA (v3.53) Product Manual & Input Guide Optimized for MT5 • Updated: June 2026 • Lifetime Purchase & Flexible Rental Options Available Crucial Market Note: This EA is built exclusively for strong trending markets . It is highly selective and designed to remain patient or completely out of the market during sideways, choppy, or low-volatility conditions. 1. System Architecture & Core Features The Three-Tier System The EA utilizes a proprietary, multi-layered hierarchical con
MNG Mt5
TDINVEST LLP
4.3 (10)
Experts
IMPORTANT : When testing the EA or running it live, make sure to set "Activate MNG Martingale" to "True" Hello & Welcome To MNG MNG is a martingale EA that allows you to configure a lot of features that I'll detail below. But first, I'd like to insist on the fact that a martingale EA is never safe, no matter if it has a good track record for 5+ years, if it shows incredible backtest results, if it's marketed as the best EA or whatever its price is ($30,000 or $50). A martingale EA might blow
FREE
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
TradeVectorFX Starter
Jerome Alan Wood
Experts
TradeVectorFX Starter — MQL5 Product Description TradeVectorFX Starter Grid Recovery EA — NFA/FIFO Compliant — US Brokers — Free TradeVectorFX Starter is the free entry point to the TradeVectorFX engine — the same core logic as the full paid version, with lot sizing capped at $999 equity behavior so you can run it live, verify the strategy on your broker, and decide whether to scale before spending a dollar. It is engineered specifically for U.S. NFA/FIFO-regulated accounts: positions open and c
FREE
LiquidX Hunter
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
Overview LiquidX Hunter is a breakout Expert Advisor built around Donchian Channel liquidity levels, combining ATR-based volatility filtering with a percentage-based take profit and a post-loss recovery filter. Designed and tested on XAUUSD, H1 , it targets clean directional breakouts while avoiding re-entry into a market that has not yet moved away from a recent losing trade. How it works The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback period. A trade opens w
FREE
AI Gold Neuron
Jestoni Santiago
Experts
AI Gold Neuron | Autonomous Gold Trading Intelligence | XAUUSD AI Gold Neuron is a fully autonomous trading system built exclusively for gold. It analyzes the market, decides when to trade, manages every position from open to close, and protects your account during difficult conditions — all without you needing to do a thing. No complicated settings. No constant monitoring. No emotional decisions.  Setting Value Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M10 Lot Size 0.02 (adjust to your account) Minimum Balance
Grid Assistent
Vadym Slobodeniuk
Utilities
Grid Assistant Vadyxa v3 (MQL5) Специализированный торговый помощник, разработанный для автоматизации ручной торговли сеточными стратегиями (Grid) на платформе MetaTrader 5 (работает исключительно на хеджинговых счетах).   Основные возможности и логика работы 1. Интерактивная кнопка экстренного закрытия («ЗАКРЫТЬ ВСЁ») На графике отображается крупная информативная кнопка темно-красного цвета. При нажатии на неё советник мгновенно закрывает все открытые рыночные позиции и удаляет все отложенные о
FREE
Kairos Session
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
KAIROS Session EA **Overview** Most EAs try to catch every move on every bar — and bleed spread and false signals doing it. KAIROS Session EA does the opposite: it picks one clean directional trade per session, waits patiently for the market to reveal its hand, then commits. Less noise, less overtrading, more signal. Primary optimization target: **USDJPY, M30 timeframe**. The session-based logic adapts cleanly to any Forex pair — re-optimize per instrument for best results. **How It Works**
FREE
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Experts
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
Zephyr Index EA
Volodymyr Bobal
Experts
Zephyr — NAS100 Breakout (FREE) A disciplined H1 volatility-breakout EA built for   US Tech / NAS100 (USTEC) . Arms an OCO stop-order straddle around the recent price structure and fires only when five filters agree: structure break, ATR expansion, ADX trend strength, volume expansion, and the trading session. Every trade has a hard Fib/ATR stop and an RR 2.0 take-profit —   no grid, no martingale, no averaging . Risk-% sizing, spread filter, daily-loss guard. Backtest USTEC H1: PF 1.12, Sharpe
FREE
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Proto3 Smart DCA Target control
Carl Kenneth Pagmanoja Zita
Experts
Proto3 – Smart DCA Grid with Monthly Target Control Introductory Price: $99 Price increases by $10 every 5 sales. Early adopters secure the lowest price. What is Proto3? Proto3 is a structured Dual-Side DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) Expert Advisor built for disciplined grid management with integrated capital control logic. It is designed for traders who understand exposure, margin behavior, and position scaling — not for random or emotional trading. Core Features Dual-side trading (Buy and Sell
Nikkei225 Gap ContinuationEA
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA Automated opening-gap continuation strategy for the Nikkei 225 Nikkei 225 Gap Continuation EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the Japanese stock index. It searches for significant opening gaps and enters only when price action confirms a possible continuation in the same direction. The strategy combines the opening gap, a configurable opening range and session VWAP confirmation. It also includes risk-based position sizing,
FREE
BlackHole Breakout EA
Manh Toan Do
3 (1)
Experts
BlackHole Breakout EA: Unleash Precision Trading with Breakout Mastery Discover the Power of Intelligent Breakouts The BlackHole Breakout EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, empowering traders to capitalize on market momentum with pinpoint accuracy. Built by Ngoa Long Tien Sinh (@blackholequantumpro on Telegram), this EA detects high-potential breakout (upward) and breakdown (downward) patterns, transforming volatility into profitable opportunities. Whether you're a
FREE
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
TradePilot Advanced Trade Manager MT5
Vincent Sarabia Sim
Experts
TradePilot — Advanced Trade Manager & Risk Control for MT5 TradePilot is a professional trade management tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to improve execution speed, enforce consistent risk management, and simplify position handling — all from a single on-chart panel. This tool does not generate signals or trade automatically. It gives you full control over how you execute and manage your trades. Core Features Risk-Based Auto Lot Calculation Automatically calculates lot size based on your s
CustomBreakout
Vincent Jose Proenca
Experts
Range Breakout EA – Simple Description Concept An automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that exploits range breakouts with two key periods: Features Automatic market hours management Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Trailing Stop Built-in testing mode for simulation Detailed logs for monitoring How It Works Records extreme prices at the start of the day Waits for a breakout of the secondary range Opens a position in the breakout direction Automatically manages the trade (SL/TP/Tr
FREE
VertexAlgo
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (2)
Experts
VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1 Precision. Speed. Strategy. VertexAlgo is a sophisticated trading engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system focuses on market alignment rather than resistance, identifying high-probability entries based on institutional price action. Launch Information Current Price: $249 (Standard Price: $1099). Secure your license during the introductory phase. After purchasing, please contact me via MQL5 Private Message to receive the
Pullback EA xau
Katja Nordhausen
Experts
EA description (short, clear, market-ready) EA_XAU_Fibo_M15_FINAL_TTP_MODERN_v2_00 is a rule-based XAUUSD (gold) pullback EA for the M15 chart that specifically targets pullbacks to a defined Fibonacci zone (0.500–0.667, optionally close to 0.618) – but only if the parent trend filter on H1 confirms a clear direction. The EA combines structure (swing range + Fib retracement) with trend bias (EMA20/50, RSI and optional MACD) and uses modern, broker-safe execution and risk management: stop/freez
FREE
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Reversal Radar Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Reversal Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Detect when a reversal is forming—and when confirmation is becoming stronger. PRODUCT OVERVIEW ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 is a multi-factor reversal analysis dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It searches for a combination of technical conditions that may accompany bullish or bearish market reversals. Instead of declaring a reversal because one oscillator reaches an extreme, ReversalRadar Navigator MT5 uses a weighted confirmation model bas
FREE
RSI Pro Pulse
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Professional Momentum Analysis Made Simple RSI Pro Pulse MT5 is a modern, professional, and beginner-friendly Relative Strength Index indicator designed to help traders understand market momentum, identify potential reversal zones, and spot high-quality trading opportunities with greater clarity. Unlike a basic RSI indicator, RSI Pro Pulse combines intelligent color changes, customizable signal logic, visual trading zones, alerts, signal arrows, and a compact information dashboard—all inside one
FREE
Gold Pressure Matrix
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
OVERVIEW -------- Gold Pressure Matrix MTF is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to estimate bullish and bearish pressure in the gold market. Instead of relying on one signal, the indicator combines five analytical modules across five configurable timeframes. It then displays Buy Pressure, Sell Pressure, timeframe alignment, signal quality, market condition, and a final directional signal inside a clear black dashboard. The indicator is primarily designed for XAUUSD and can be used a
FREE
Smart Trend Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
5 (1)
Indicators
SmartTrend Navigator MT5 is a clean, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe trend dashboard designed to help traders understand market direction quickly and clearly. Instead of switching between several indicators and timeframes manually, SmartTrend Navigator MT5 combines multiple popular technical tools into one simple dashboard. It analyzes the market using EMA, ADX, MACD, and RSI , then displays an easy-to-read final result: BUY , SELL , or WAIT . The indicator is built for traders who want a sim
FREE
VolumePressure Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
VOLUMEPRESSURE NAVIGATOR MT5 Buying and Selling Pressure Dashboard TAGLINE Measure who is in control—buyers or sellers. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolumePressure Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe pressure-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It estimates whether buyers or sellers are dominating current market behavior by analyzing the relationship between tick volume and candle direction. The indicator is designed to simplify market-participation analysis for traders who want more information than
FREE
StructureMap Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
STRUCTUREMAP NAVIGATOR MT5 Multi-Timeframe Market Structure Dashboard TAGLINE Read the market like a structure trader. PRODUCT OVERVIEW StructureMap Navigator MT5 is a multi-timeframe market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders understand how price is behaving through swing points and structure events rather than relying only on traditional buy/sell arrows. The indicator analyzes recent swing highs and swing lows, classifies them as HH, HL, LH, or LL, and th
FREE
CurrencyPower Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
CURRENCYPOWER NAVIGATOR MT5 Currency Strength Ranking Dashboard TAGLINE See the strongest and weakest currencies before choosing the pair. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CurrencyPower Navigator MT5 is a currency-strength indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of focusing on one chart only, it evaluates a basket of major Forex pairs and estimates the relative strength of individual currencies. The indicator then ranks the main currencies and helps identify stronger-versus-weaker combinations that may offer
FREE
SessionEdge Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Trading Session Activity Dashboard TAGLINE Trade the session, not just the candle. PRODUCT OVERVIEW SessionEdge Navigator MT5 is a session-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It tracks the major trading sessions and provides a practical dashboard showing whether a session is active, how much range it has produced, how that range compares with its recent average, and whether current session behavior is bullish, bearish, or range-like. Covered sessions: - Sydney - Tokyo / Asian - London - N
FREE
Breakout Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Breakout Pressure and Confirmation Dashboard TAGLINE Track compression, stored pressure, breakout direction, and confirmation in one dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW BreakoutPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe breakout dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to detect two different stages of a breakout: 1. Pressure building before the breakout 2. Directional confirmation after price leaves the channel The indicator combines: - Bollinger Band squeeze - ATR
FREE
Volatility Guard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Market Activity and Risk Dashboard TAGLINE Know when the market is calm, active, or dangerously volatile. PRODUCT OVERVIEW VolatilityGuard Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe market-activity dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It measures current volatility relative to the instrument's own recent baseline and classifies conditions as: - VERY LOW - LOW - NORMAL - HIGH - EXTREME The indicator is not designed to predict whether price will rise or fall. Its purpose is to s
FREE
Trade Commander Ultimate
Christopher Calmerin
Utilities
TRADE COMMANDER ULTIMATE MT5 Professional Trading, Risk Management and Account Protection Panel Trade Commander Ultimate MT5 is an all-in-one utility designed to help manual traders and Expert Advisor users execute, manage and protect trades from one professional black dashboard. It does not provide trading signals. It focuses on disciplined execution, position management and account-level risk control. IMPORTANT BEFORE USING ACCOUNT PROTECTION The Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit must
FREE
Oscillator Fusion Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Overbought and Oversold Confluence Dashboard TAGLINE Five oscillators. One clear market-extreme dashboard. PRODUCT OVERVIEW OscillatorFusion Navigator MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe oscillator dashboard created to identify overbought, oversold, neutral, and extreme market zones. It combines five popular oscillators and measures how many of them agree at the same time. The indicator analyzes: - Relative Strength Index - Stochastic Oscillator - Williams Percent Range
FREE
CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Symbol Correlation and Exposure Dashboard TAGLINE Avoid stacking the same risk without realizing it. PRODUCT OVERVIEW CorrelationGuard Navigator MT5 is a correlation and exposure-awareness indicator for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders monitor how closely the current chart symbol is moving relative to a custom watchlist of other symbols. Instead of using the indicator to find an entry directly, the trader uses it to manage risk concentration and avoid duplicate exposure.
FREE
Lines of Resistence and Support Pro
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Professional Support & Resistance PRO Trade with Confidence. Let the Market Structure Guide You. Professional Support & Resistance PRO is an advanced MT5 indicator that automatically detects and plots high-probability Support and Resistance levels using intelligent price action analysis. Instead of cluttering your chart with unnecessary lines, it identifies the most significant levels where the market is most likely to react. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader
FREE
Momentum Pulse Navigator MT5
Christopher Calmerin
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Momentum Strength Dashboard TAGLINE See the force behind the move—not only its direction. PRODUCT OVERVIEW MomentumPulse Navigator MT5 is a professional, beginner-friendly multi-timeframe momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines five respected momentum measurements into one clear visual assessment, helping traders identify whether bullish or bearish pressure is strong, weak, mixed, or neutral. Instead of requiring the trader to open several indicator windows and com
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review