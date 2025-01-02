Volatility Doctor Professional Edition

Introducing the Volatility Doctor Professional Edition

Built on Trust, Refined for Excellence

When we launched our original Expert Advisor in September 2023, we set out with one goal: to provide a reliable, easy-to-use trading tool that delivered real value. Since then, thanks to the feedback of hundreds of traders from all over the world, our free version has achieved over 500 downloads and earned a 4.5-star community rating.

We’ve listened. We’ve refined. And now, we’re proud to introduce the Professional Edition—a more powerful and feature-rich version, designed to take your trading to the next level.

What's New in the Professional Edition?

  • Enhanced Features: Based on feedback from our global community, the Professional Edition includes all the top-requested features to make your trading experience more efficient and flexible.
  • Improved Performance: The new edition leverages advanced functionality and optimizations to improve trade execution, strategy adaptability, and reliability.
  • Cleaner, More Cohesive Code: While this may not matter to most traders, we've worked hard behind the scenes to create a better, more maintainable code structure—ensuring a smooth and stable experience for you. This means fewer bugs, easier updates, and more consistent performance.
  • Customer-Focused Development: With a solid track record of success across over 40 countries and positive feedback, we continue to refine this EA with the sole focus of helping our users succeed in real-world market conditions.

Why Trust the Professional Edition?

  • Built for the Long Haul: Our EA has proven its worth, continuously evolving to meet the demands of traders from diverse regions and strategies. Whether you're in the United States, Brazil, Japan, or Kenya, the Professional Edition is crafted to serve you.
  • Community-Driven Innovation: Our loyal user base played an essential role in shaping the new features you’ll find in this professional version. Every update is a direct result of their feedback and real-world experience.
  • A History of Success: With more than 500 downloads, a 4.5-star rating, and positive reviews pouring in from traders across the globe, the Professional Edition isn't just another tool—it's a trusted partner for your trading journey.

Global Reach, Local Impact

From Kenya to Germany, Argentina to Japan, the original version has made its mark with users from all over the world. We’re proud to continue growing and serving an ever-expanding community of traders, providing tools that support both novice and experienced traders in navigating the financial markets.

Join the Next Chapter in Our Journey

The Professional Edition is now available, and it’s the next step in a trading tool that has stood the test of time and feedback. Whether you’re looking to improve your trading strategy, optimize your results, or just want a reliable tool that grows with you—this version is for you.

Get the Professional Edition Today

Ready to unlock the full potential of your trading? Download the Professional Edition now and join thousands of successful traders who have already placed their trust in us.

Stay Connected

We’re committed to listening and continuously improving. If you have feedback, feature requests, or questions, don’t hesitate to reach out. Your success is our mission.


Warning


Do Not Exceed The Recommended Max Input Values as That Could Have Negative Unforeseen Consequences.


  1. Angle Of Averages Bars: It determines how many candles the algorithm should use when computing the angle formed by price movements in the market. MAX: 100.

  2. Angle Of Averages Period: It determines the period to use for smoothing and other averaging techniques when calculating the angle formed by price movements. MAX:1000.

  3. Force Period: It determines the period used for smoothing and other averaging techniques when measuring the force of the price movements in the market. MAX: 100.

  4. Volatility Period: It determines the period used for smoothing and other averaging techniques when measuring the force of the market volatility. MAX: 100.

  5. Volatility ATR Filter: It determines what percentage of the ATR signal should be mixed into the volatility reading. MAX: 10.

  6. Profit Target: When this profit level is reached per trade, all profitable trades will be closed. The Algorithm will check if market conditions permit it to enter again on the same side, if it can it will. However if market conditions are no longer favourable it will not re-enter the trade. MAX: Unlimited. 

  7. Max Loss: This is the maximum amount you are willing to risk per trade, once this amount is reached the algorithm will automatically close the unprofitable positions preventing the losses from growing. MAX: Unlimited.

  8. MA Period: It determines the period used for smoothing and other averaging techniques when measuring the trend of price movements. MAX: 10 000.

  9. Lot Multiplier: It tells the algorithm how many times greater than the minimum lot size you want each position.When set to 1, each trade will be opened at the minimum lot size. In mathematical notation each trade will be of size:
    Minimum lot size * Lot multiplier.

  10.  Position Size: It tells the algorithm how many trades to open whenever it finds a position. Max: 100.


