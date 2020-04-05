Ares Quantum EA

⚠️ Limited Free Access ! ⚠️

Ares Quantum EA is currently available for free as part of an early‑tester release. This phase is designed to gather real user feedback, performance reports, and honest reviews from traders who try the EA on their own accounts. After the first 100 downloads, the EA will switch to a lifetime price of $229.99, increasing automatically by $50 every 5 copies sold until reaching the final retail value of $1,029.99. Anyone who downloads now keeps permanent access to the current version as an early adopter. The $30 monthly rental option is available only for this calendar month and will be removed afterward. If you want to support the project, the most valuable thing you can do is leave a review after testing the EA. Early‑tester reviews will be highlighted and prioritized for future updates.


Ares Quantum EA is an Expert Advisor designed to operate on the gold market (XAUUSD) using a dynamic grid logic and fully automated position management. The system analyzes market volatility, identifies operational zones, and builds a calibrated grid of orders that aims to close baskets in profit during phases of expansion and retracement. The goal is to generate frequent trades and capture micro‑movements in the market through a simple and fully automated structure.

The EA works by opening progressive positions when price moves against the initial direction and closing the entire basket once a global profit target is reached. Grid distance, maximum number of positions, and risk parameters are fully customizable, allowing traders to adapt the system to their own style and risk tolerance. The strategy is straightforward, direct, and designed to offer an immediate automated trading experience on gold.

Transparency is essential. Ares Quantum Grid EA does not guarantee profits, does not eliminate risk, and cannot avoid drawdowns. Grid and martingale‑based strategies can be effective in the short term, but they are not sustainable over long periods without active management. If left running for months without supervision, this type of strategy naturally tends to generate losses. The EA must be used carefully, with appropriate capital and leverage that matches the trader’s risk profile.

The system includes equity protection, exposure limits, and volatility filters, but none of these features can completely remove market risk. Trading is inherently risky, and no EA can guarantee future results. Ares Quantum Grid EA is a useful and powerful tool, but it must be used responsibly, with monitoring and good judgment.

The philosophy behind Ares Quantum Grid EA is full transparency. This is not a “miracle EA,” but a clear, honest system designed for traders who want to exploit automated grid trading on Gold. Its value lies in its mathematical precision, clarity, and ability to capture frequent trades in the short term, always within the natural limits of the grid strategy.

To guarantee total flexibility and allow you to test the algorithm without a major upfront investment, the EA is available for rent at just €30 for 1 month. This is the perfect, risk-controlled opportunity to test the strategy on your own broker, understand how it manages the market, and evaluate its performance before deciding to upgrade to the lifetime license.

Ares Quantum Grid EA is designed for traders who want a direct, honest approach without unrealistic promises or misleading marketing. It does exactly what it declares: it automates a grid strategy on gold, allows full parameter customization, and provides an immediate automated trading experience. The rest depends on the market, risk, and the trader’s management.




📊 OPERATIVE STATISTICS – Ares Quantum EA

Strategy type: Dynamic grid with progressive position management and controlled martingale logic.

Recommended instrument: XAUUSD (Gold).

Operating timeframe:  M5.

Trade frequency: High (scalping + micro‑movements).

Risk management: Progressive, with lot size increase based on martingale behavior.

Expected drawdown: Medium/high, depending on grid settings and martingale intensity.

Behavior in strong trends: Increased exposure, higher risk, possible basket expansion.

Behavior in sideways markets: Maximum efficiency, frequent closures, fast profit cycles.

Minimum recommended capital: 100 – 300 USD (depending on grid and martingale settings).

Recommended leverage: 1:100 – 1:500.

Built‑in protection: Equity Stop, exposure limit, volatility filters.

System objective: Short‑term profit by exploiting rapid gold price oscillations.

Overall risk: High. Grid + martingale strategies are not sustainable long‑term without active management.



⭐ FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS – Ares Quantum EA

Community support: Users are encouraged to share their experience to help improve the project.

Useful reviews: Feedback based on real testing, chosen settings, and market conditions.

Future updates: User feedback directly influences the development of the upcoming paid advanced version.

Transparency: Every opinion, positive or negative, is valuable for making the system more stable and reliable.

Purpose of reviews: To help new users understand the EA’s real behavior and support continuous improvement.

User benefit: Those who provide feedback actively contribute to the development of the future premium version, which will include advanced features.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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