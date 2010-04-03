Overview

SMC AllInOne draws Smart Money Concepts structure directly on your chart: swing highs/lows (HH/HL/LH/LL), Break of Structure and Change of Character, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Liquidity zones. Non-repainting, built on confirmed candles only.

How it works

The indicator detects swing points, classifies market structure, marks BOS/CHOCH on structural breaks, plots the last opposite candle before each break as an Order Block, highlights price gaps as FVG, and draws liquidity lines on equal highs/lows.

Disclaimer

If you are not familiar with Smart Money Concepts (order blocks, liquidity, BOS/CHOCH, FVG), please study the concept before using this indicator. It is a visualization tool, not a signal generator — interpretation requires SMC knowledge.