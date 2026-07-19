VolumaxProfile

Overview
VolumaxProfile builds a real Volume Profile histogram directly on your chart, showing exactly where volume concentrated across price levels over your chosen lookback period. It automatically highlights the Point of Control (POC) and Value Area (VAH/VAL), giving you objective, data-driven support/resistance zones instead of subjective drawing.

How it works

  1. Scans the last N bars (Lookback_Bars) and splits the price range into rows (bins)
  2. Distributes each bar's volume (tick or real) across the price rows it touched
  3. Draws a horizontal histogram bar for each row, sized by volume concentration
  4. Identifies the POC (highest-volume row) and calculates the Value Area covering the configured percentage of total volume
  5. Rebuilds automatically on every new bar

Inputs

  • Lookback_Bars: Number of bars used to build the profile
  • Row_Count: Number of price rows (bins)
  • Value_Area_Pct: Percentage of volume covered by the Value Area
  • Max_Bar_Width_Px: Maximum width of histogram bars
  • Show_POC: Toggle Point of Control line
  • Show_Value_Area: Toggle VAH/VAL lines
  • Use_Tick_Volume: Use tick volume or real volume
  • Color_Profile: Histogram bar color
  • Color_ValueArea: Value Area bar color
  • Color_POC: POC line color
  • Color_VAH_VAL: VAH/VAL line color

Recommended setup
Works on any symbol and timeframe. Best on liquid instruments (Forex majors, Gold, indices) with real or reliable tick volume. Intraday trading: M15-H1 with 100-300 bar lookback. No VPS required.

Screenshots
Screenshots show VolumaxProfile on a live chart with default settings, and the input panel with recommended values.

Disclaimer
For informational and educational purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before live use.


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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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