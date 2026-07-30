Breakout Adaptive

Breakout Adaptive is a Donchian channel breakout EA with ATR-based risk, tiered profit-taking, breakeven and trailing exit management, profit-giveback protection, and a loss-streak adaptive position sizing engine designed to smooth the equity curve and reduce drawdown depth after losing streaks.

How it works

  1. Detects breakouts of the highest high / lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback.
  2. Enters on confirmed close beyond the channel, with ATR-based stop loss.
  3. Closes partial volume at Tier 1 (R multiple), moves stop to breakeven.
  4. Closes partial volume at Tier 2 (R multiple).
  5. Trails the remaining runner with ATR-based stop after Tier 2.
  6. Closes the position if profit retraces beyond a configurable % of its peak R (giveback protection).
  7. Reduces risk multiplier after consecutive losses, restores it gradually after wins.

Inputs

Trading

  • Magic Number
  • Order Comment
  • Max Spread Points

Signal (Donchian)

  • Donchian Period

Risk & Sizing

  • Risk Percent
  • Use Compounding
  • ATR Period
  • ATR SL Multiplier

Adaptive Risk (Recovery)

  • Adaptive Enable
  • Adaptive Loss Step %
  • Adaptive Win Step %
  • Adaptive Min Risk Multiplier
  • Adaptive Max Risk Multiplier

Exit Management (Tiers)

  • Tier1 RR
  • Tier1 Close %
  • Tier2 RR
  • Tier2 Close %
  • Breakeven Buffer Points
  • Trail ATR Multiplier

Profit Giveback Protection

  • Giveback Enable
  • Giveback Min Profit R
  • Giveback %

Optimizer Score

  • Score Min Profit Factor
  • Score Max Drawdown %
  • Score Min Trades
  • Score R2 Weight
  • Score Slope Weight
  • Score Split Penalty
  • Score Skew Penalty
  • Score Ulcer Penalty
  • Score MAR Weight
  • Score Trade Bonus Weight

Optimizer scoring system

Breakout Adaptive includes a custom OnTester scoring function built to reject curve-fitted optimization runs. It disqualifies any result with negative profit, low profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades, then ranks the rest by equity curve smoothness (R²), profit speed (slope), and capital efficiency (MAR ratio), penalized by temporal instability (split-half R² divergence), single-trade profit concentration (skew), and drawdown pain (Ulcer Index). Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max before running any optimization.

Recommended setup

Recommended symbols, timeframes and modeling mode are shown in the screenshots, with the corresponding .set file listed in each screenshot's comment.

Screenshots

See attached screenshots for recommended symbol/timeframe combinations and their .set files.

Disclaimer

Past performance shown in backtests and screenshots does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before live use. Trading involves risk of loss.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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ZigZag MA Retracement
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Trade retracements with statistical precision — enter only when price pulls back exactly where trend continuation odds favor you. Overview ZigZag MA Retracement is a trend-continuation Expert Advisor built for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. It identifies the last confirmed ZigZag swing, waits for price to retrace 60% into that swing, and confirms direction with a moving average filter before entering. Exits are event-driven: the position closes automatically the moment price closes back on the wron
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Momentum Confluence
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview Momentum Confluence EA is a multi-indicator trading robot that opens trades only when several independent indicators align in the same direction, and closes trades when those same indicators show momentum exhaustion — no fixed take-profit target. Works on any symbol and timeframe: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices. How It Works On every new bar, RSI, MACD histogram, ADX/DI, Stochastic and CCI are each checked for a rising or falling slope. A confluence score (0-5) is calculated separately fo
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Yperion EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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YPERION EA — Ichimoku Trend Confluence with Adaptive Risk Trade Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trend signals filtered by RSI confluence, with ATR-adaptive stops, built-in pyramiding, breakeven, and a streak-based dynamic risk engine. Designed for traders who want a rules-based trend follower that scales risk with performance, not guesswork. OVERVIEW YPERION EA combines the full Ichimoku cloud (Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou A/B, Chikou) with RSI confluence to filter out weak signals and only trade confirmed trend
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Sar Scaler EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview SAR Scaler EA trades the Parabolic SAR: price above the SAR dot triggers a sell, price below triggers a buy. Instead of firing on every flip, it filters signals by how far the SAR point sits from the signal candle's high or low, normalized by ATR, then builds and unwinds positions gradually through pyramided entries and staged partial exits. How it works On every new bar, the EA reads the Parabolic SAR value and compares it to price to determine direction. It measures the gap between th
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Delphi Regression EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
5 (1)
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Delphi Regression EA — Multi-Strategy Adaptive Linear Regression System Overview Delphi Regression EA builds a rolling linear regression channel on closed bars and trades price deviation from that channel using three independently selectable strategies: mean reversion, trend continuation, and slope reversal. Position sizing is percent-risk based, stops are ATR-derived, and every optimization pass is ranked by a custom equity-curve-quality score instead of raw net profit, so the optimizer favors
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Asterion EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Asterion EA — Multi-Indicator Confluence for Gold A 7-indicator weighted confluence engine built specifically for Gold. Every trade requires agreement across momentum, trend, and volatility signals before entry, cutting out noise and low-conviction setups. Built for traders who want mechanical discipline on XAUUSD. Overview Asterion EA scores bullish and bearish conditions across seven independent indicators (RSI, MACD, ADX, ROC, Bollinger %B, Williams %R, MFI) and only trades when the weighted
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Pivot Monster EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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PIVOT MONSTER EA Overview PIVOT MONSTER trades daily pivot levels (Classic, Camarilla, or Woodie) combined with previous day High/Low breakouts. It runs three interchangeable strategies — Bounce, Breakout, or Combo confluence — with pending orders placed once per day and unified SL/TP sizing in either ATR multiples or percent of price. Built for traders who want a rules-based, fully optimizable pivot system rather than a fixed indicator overlay. How it works At the start of each trading day, th
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Vantage Breakout
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Turn volatility expansions into structured, tiered profit-taking — Vantage Breakout trades adaptive ATR/SMA breakouts and manages every position with a disciplined 3-stage exit system, validated across Forex majors and Gold. Overview Vantage Breakout is an adaptive volatility breakout EA. It enters when price closes outside a dynamic band built from a Simple Moving Average offset by a multiple of the Average True Range, capturing genuine momentum expansions while filtering out noise. Every posi
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Alligator Joe
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview Alligator Joe is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around the classic Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). It waits for a fresh alignment of the three lines — not an alignment that has already been running for a while — then enters in the direction of that trend. Positions are closed gradually in three stages as price falls back through each line, instead of a single fixed exit. How it works The EA checks the last closed candle: are Lips, Teeth and Jaw fully aligned (bullish or
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Kairos Session
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
KAIROS Session EA **Overview** Most EAs try to catch every move on every bar — and bleed spread and false signals doing it. KAIROS Session EA does the opposite: it picks one clean directional trade per session, waits patiently for the market to reveal its hand, then commits. Less noise, less overtrading, more signal. Primary optimization target: **USDJPY, M30 timeframe**. The session-based logic adapts cleanly to any Forex pair — re-optimize per instrument for best results. **How It Works**
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Rci Ribbon EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview RCI Ribbon EA is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around three Rank Correlation Index (RCI) lines of different lengths (fast, mid, slow). It enters a trade only when all three RCI lines align beyond a configurable threshold, confirming trend agreement across multiple timeframes of momentum before taking a position. How it works On each new closed bar, the EA calculates RCI for three separate periods (fast, mid, slow). A bullish signal requires all three RCI values above the alignm
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Volume Spike Reversal EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Volume Spike Reversal EA Overview Volume Spike Reversal EA is a pure price-action and volume-based reversal system. It detects abnormal volume spikes (climax candles) followed by a matching confirmation candle in the opposite direction, entering on statistically validated reversal points instead of lagging indicators. Primary optimization target: **Gold (XAUUSD), H2 timeframe**. Fully multi-symbol and multi-timeframe capable — works on Forex majors, indices and metals with proper re-optimizat
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LiquidX Hunter
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview LiquidX Hunter is a breakout Expert Advisor built around Donchian Channel liquidity levels, combining ATR-based volatility filtering with a percentage-based take profit and a post-loss recovery filter. Designed and tested on XAUUSD, H1 , it targets clean directional breakouts while avoiding re-entry into a market that has not yet moved away from a recent losing trade. How it works The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback period. A trade opens w
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VolumaxProfile
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Indicators
Overview VolumaxP rofile builds a real Volume Profile histogram directly on your chart, showing exactly where volume concentrated across price levels over your chosen lookback period. It automatically highlights the Point of Control (POC) and Value Area (VAH/VAL), giving you objective, data-driven support/resistance zones instead of subjective drawing. How it works Scans the last N bars (Lookback_Bars) and splits the price range into rows (bins) Distributes each bar's volume (tick or real) acr
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PivotForge
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview PivotForge calculates and plots Daily or Weekly Pivot Points directly on your chart, using either the Classic or Fibonacci method. Levels update automatically at the start of each new period, giving you clean, objective support/resistance zones without manual recalculation. How it works Selects the previous completed Daily or Weekly candle as the reference period Computes Pivot (PP), Resistance (R1-R3), and Support (S1-S3) using Classic or Fibonacci formulas Draws horizontal lines span
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SMC AllInOne
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview SMC AllInOne draws Smart Money Concepts structure directly on your chart: swing highs/lows (HH/HL/LH/LL), Break of Structure and Change of Character, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Liquidity zones. Non-repainting, built on confirmed candles only. How it works The indicator detects swing points, classifies market structure, marks BOS/CHOCH on structural breaks, plots the last opposite candle before each break as an Order Block, highlights price gaps as FVG, and draws liquidity lines
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Heiken Ashi Smoothwave
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview Heiken Ashi Smoothwave transforms your chart into smoothed Heiken Ashi candles directly on the main chart window, replacing standard candles for a cleaner trend view. No separate window, no clutter. How it works Calculates Heiken Ashi OHLC values from real price data each bar. Plots colored Heiken Ashi candles directly over the main chart. Automatically hides the native chart candles so only the Heiken Ashi candles are visible. Restores standard candles automatically when the indicator
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RiskCalc Panel
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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RiskCalc Panel — Position Size & Risk Calculator Overview RiskCalc Panel is a lightweight on-chart calculator that removes the guesswork from position sizing. Set an entry, stop loss, and take profit either from the live market price or a manual price you choose, and the panel instantly shows the exact lot size needed to risk a fixed percentage of your equity or a fixed amount in your account currency. No trading operations: this tool does not open, close, or manage any position. It is a decisio
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MarketX Dashboard
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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MarketX Dashboard Stop guessing. Start reading the market. MarketX Dashboard is a powerful all-in-one market analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to understand the structure, regime, and statistical behavior of any instrument before placing a single trade — all in one clean, tabbed interface directly on your chart. No clutter. No noise. Just the market. What is it? Most traders use indicators to find entries. MarketX Dashboard does something different — it answers t
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SessionRangeBox
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Session Range Box — Session High/Low Visualizer Overview Session Range Box draws live, color-coded rectangles on your chart marking the high and low reached during the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. As each session unfolds, its box grows in real time to reflect the range built so far, then locks in place once the session closes. A simple on-chart control panel lets you show or hide any session instantly, so you can study one session's range in isolation or view all three overlaid a
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Renko subwindow
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview Renko SubWindow plots a Renko brick chart as colored candles inside a separate indicator window, without affecting the main chart. Brick size can be fixed in points or calculated dynamically from ATR for adaptive volatility-based bricks. How it works Reconstructs Renko bricks from closing prices of the current symbol/timeframe history. Each brick forms once price moves beyond the defined brick size from the last brick's close. Bricks are rendered as colored candles: bullish (up) and bea
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TrendCatcher MA Pro
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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TrendCatcher MA Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor built on a Moving Average crossover engine, with fully adaptive stop loss, take profit, and profit-taking logic — designed to ride trends while locking in gains progressively. Overview TrendCatcher MA Pro opens trades on a Fast/Slow Moving Average crossover and manages exits with three selectable modes: fixed percentage, MA+ATR adaptive distance, or a two-tier partial close system that scales out of winning trades at two MA-based milestones
Kinetix Momentum Adapt
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Kinetix Momentum Adapt is a self-adjusting trend EA for Gold. It measures market momentum on every closed bar and reshapes its own moving average around it in real time, staying fast in strong trends and calm in quiet ones. Overview Kinetix Momentum Adapt trades XAUUSD on M30 . All entries and exits are decided strictly on bar close, no intrabar triggers, no pending orders. The system compares recent momentum against a longer reference momentum to continuously resize its adaptive moving average,
Phoenix Recovery
Alexandre Vincent Traber
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Overview Phoenix Recovery is a trend-pullback Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, M30 . It evaluates conditions once per closed bar, combining EMA trend direction, an RSI pullback zone, and the color of the last candle to time entries. Instead of a grid or martingale ladder, it uses a single-position, bar-confirmed recovery mechanism: after a loss, the next trade's size is boosted within a hard risk ceiling, then resets on the next win. How It Works On each new bar close, check EMA(8) vs EMA(21) fo
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