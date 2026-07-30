Breakout Adaptive is a Donchian channel breakout EA with ATR-based risk, tiered profit-taking, breakeven and trailing exit management, profit-giveback protection, and a loss-streak adaptive position sizing engine designed to smooth the equity curve and reduce drawdown depth after losing streaks.

How it works

Detects breakouts of the highest high / lowest low over a configurable Donchian lookback. Enters on confirmed close beyond the channel, with ATR-based stop loss. Closes partial volume at Tier 1 (R multiple), moves stop to breakeven. Closes partial volume at Tier 2 (R multiple). Trails the remaining runner with ATR-based stop after Tier 2. Closes the position if profit retraces beyond a configurable % of its peak R (giveback protection). Reduces risk multiplier after consecutive losses, restores it gradually after wins.

Inputs

Trading

Magic Number

Order Comment

Max Spread Points

Signal (Donchian)

Donchian Period

Risk & Sizing

Risk Percent

Use Compounding

ATR Period

ATR SL Multiplier

Adaptive Risk (Recovery)

Adaptive Enable

Adaptive Loss Step %

Adaptive Win Step %

Adaptive Min Risk Multiplier

Adaptive Max Risk Multiplier

Exit Management (Tiers)

Tier1 RR

Tier1 Close %

Tier2 RR

Tier2 Close %

Breakeven Buffer Points

Trail ATR Multiplier

Profit Giveback Protection

Giveback Enable

Giveback Min Profit R

Giveback %

Optimizer Score

Score Min Profit Factor

Score Max Drawdown %

Score Min Trades

Score R2 Weight

Score Slope Weight

Score Split Penalty

Score Skew Penalty

Score Ulcer Penalty

Score MAR Weight

Score Trade Bonus Weight

Optimizer scoring system

Breakout Adaptive includes a custom OnTester scoring function built to reject curve-fitted optimization runs. It disqualifies any result with negative profit, low profit factor, excessive drawdown, or too few trades, then ranks the rest by equity curve smoothness (R²), profit speed (slope), and capital efficiency (MAR ratio), penalized by temporal instability (split-half R² divergence), single-trade profit concentration (skew), and drawdown pain (Ulcer Index). Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max before running any optimization.

Recommended setup

Recommended symbols, timeframes and modeling mode are shown in the screenshots, with the corresponding .set file listed in each screenshot's comment.

Screenshots

See attached screenshots for recommended symbol/timeframe combinations and their .set files.

Disclaimer

Past performance shown in backtests and screenshots does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before live use. Trading involves risk of loss.