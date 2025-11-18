Rise of the Beasts is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor that unleashes trend-following precision using the legendary SuperTrend indicator. Built for traders who want clean entries, smart exits, and consistent results, this EA dominates markets by identifying trend shifts with accuracy and acting instantly.

Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, or crypto, Rise of the Beasts adapts to any market with strong risk control and volatility-aware logic.

🔥 How Rise of the Beasts Trades

BUY when the SuperTrend flips bullish and price closes above the trend line

SELL when the SuperTrend flips bearish and price closes below the trend line

Automatically closes trades when the opposite signal forms

Optional trailing stop based on ATR for dynamic protection

Advanced risk-management system built directly into the engine

The EA follows only one rule: Ride the trend like a beast—exit only when the trend dies.

🧠 What Is the SuperTrend Indicator?

The SuperTrend is a popular trend-following indicator built using:

ATR (Average True Range) – for volatility measurement

Price action – for directional clarity

It draws a line:

Below price = Uptrend

Above price = Downtrend

When the line flips sides, the trend has changed.

This makes SuperTrend:

Easy to read

Fast enough to capture new trends

Stable enough to avoid random noise

A perfect engine for automated strategies.

⭐ Key Features of Rise of the Beasts

✔ SuperTrend-based entries & exits

✔ 100% automated with no repainting signals

✔ Multi-market, multi-timeframe support

✔ Auto-closing on trend reversal

✔ ATR-based trailing stop

✔ Dynamic lot sizing or fixed lots

✔ Spread & slippage protection

✔ Trading time filters

✔ Clean, intuitive inputs

This EA is designed to follow strong trends, avoid sideways traps, and manage risk with discipline.

🐺 Perfect For Traders Who Want: