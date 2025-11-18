Rise of the Beasts
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 November 2025
Rise of the Beasts is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor that unleashes trend-following precision using the legendary SuperTrend indicator. Built for traders who want clean entries, smart exits, and consistent results, this EA dominates markets by identifying trend shifts with accuracy and acting instantly.
Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, or crypto, Rise of the Beasts adapts to any market with strong risk control and volatility-aware logic.
🔥 How Rise of the Beasts Trades
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BUY when the SuperTrend flips bullish and price closes above the trend line
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SELL when the SuperTrend flips bearish and price closes below the trend line
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Automatically closes trades when the opposite signal forms
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Optional trailing stop based on ATR for dynamic protection
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Advanced risk-management system built directly into the engine
The EA follows only one rule: Ride the trend like a beast—exit only when the trend dies.
🧠 What Is the SuperTrend Indicator?
The SuperTrend is a popular trend-following indicator built using:
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ATR (Average True Range) – for volatility measurement
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Price action – for directional clarity
It draws a line:
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Below price = Uptrend
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Above price = Downtrend
When the line flips sides, the trend has changed.
This makes SuperTrend:
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Easy to read
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Fast enough to capture new trends
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Stable enough to avoid random noise
A perfect engine for automated strategies.
⭐ Key Features of Rise of the Beasts
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✔ SuperTrend-based entries & exits
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✔ 100% automated with no repainting signals
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✔ Multi-market, multi-timeframe support
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✔ Auto-closing on trend reversal
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✔ ATR-based trailing stop
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✔ Dynamic lot sizing or fixed lots
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✔ Spread & slippage protection
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✔ Trading time filters
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✔ Clean, intuitive inputs
This EA is designed to follow strong trends, avoid sideways traps, and manage risk with discipline.
🐺 Perfect For Traders Who Want:
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Automated trend-following
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Clear logic based on a proven indicator
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A simple yet powerful entry/exit mechanism
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Stress-free trading with consistent logic
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A strategy that adapts to volatility automatically