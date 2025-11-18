Rise of the Beasts

🐉 Rise of the Beasts – SuperTrend Auto-Trading EA

Rise of the Beasts is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor that unleashes trend-following precision using the legendary SuperTrend indicator. Built for traders who want clean entries, smart exits, and consistent results, this EA dominates markets by identifying trend shifts with accuracy and acting instantly.

Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, or crypto, Rise of the Beasts adapts to any market with strong risk control and volatility-aware logic.

🔥 How Rise of the Beasts Trades

  • BUY when the SuperTrend flips bullish and price closes above the trend line

  • SELL when the SuperTrend flips bearish and price closes below the trend line

  • Automatically closes trades when the opposite signal forms

  • Optional trailing stop based on ATR for dynamic protection

  • Advanced risk-management system built directly into the engine

The EA follows only one rule: Ride the trend like a beast—exit only when the trend dies.

🧠 What Is the SuperTrend Indicator?

The SuperTrend is a popular trend-following indicator built using:

  • ATR (Average True Range) – for volatility measurement

  • Price action – for directional clarity

It draws a line:

  • Below price = Uptrend

  • Above price = Downtrend

When the line flips sides, the trend has changed.
This makes SuperTrend:

  • Easy to read

  • Fast enough to capture new trends

  • Stable enough to avoid random noise

A perfect engine for automated strategies.

Key Features of Rise of the Beasts

  • ✔ SuperTrend-based entries & exits

  • ✔ 100% automated with no repainting signals

  • ✔ Multi-market, multi-timeframe support

  • ✔ Auto-closing on trend reversal

  • ✔ ATR-based trailing stop

  • ✔ Dynamic lot sizing or fixed lots

  • ✔ Spread & slippage protection

  • ✔ Trading time filters

  • ✔ Clean, intuitive inputs

This EA is designed to follow strong trends, avoid sideways traps, and manage risk with discipline.

🐺 Perfect For Traders Who Want:

  • Automated trend-following

  • Clear logic based on a proven indicator

  • A simple yet powerful entry/exit mechanism

  • Stress-free trading with consistent logic

  • A strategy that adapts to volatility automatically

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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