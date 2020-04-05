Phoenix Recovery
- Experts
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Alexandre Vincent TraberAlgorithmic trading developer building Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 10
Overview
Phoenix Recovery is a trend-pullback Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, M30. It evaluates conditions once per closed bar, combining EMA trend direction, an RSI pullback zone, and the color of the last candle to time entries. Instead of a grid or martingale ladder, it uses a single-position, bar-confirmed recovery mechanism: after a loss, the next trade's size is boosted within a hard risk ceiling, then resets on the next win.
How It Works
- On each new bar close, check EMA(8) vs EMA(21) for trend direction.
- Confirm RSI(14) is in the pullback zone (neutral, not extreme).
- Require the last closed candle's color to match the trade direction.
- Enter with ATR-based stop loss and take profit.
- After a losing trade, the next trade's lot size is increased by a fixed multiplier, capped by both a maximum number of steps and an absolute risk-percent ceiling.
- A drawdown kill-switch blocks new entries, and optionally flattens the open position, once live drawdown exceeds a configurable threshold.
Inputs
- Magic_Number
- RiskPercent
- MinBarsBetweenTrades
- EmaFastPeriod
- EmaSlowPeriod
- RsiPeriod
- RsiLowZone
- RsiHighZone
- AtrPeriod
- AtrSlMult
- AtrTpMult
- MaxSpreadPoints
- RecoveryEnabled
- RecoveryMultiplier
- RecoveryMaxSteps
- RecoveryRequireBarConfirm
- RecoveryMaxRiskPercent
- Global_MaxDrawdownStopPct
- Global_CloseOnKillSwitch
- Score_MinProfitFactor
- Score_MaxDrawdownPct
- Score_MinTrades
- Score_R2Weight
- Score_SlopeWeight
- Score_SplitPenalty
- Score_SkewPenalty
- Score_UlcerPenalty
- Score_MARWeight
- Score_TradeBonusWeight
Optimizer Scoring System
Phoenix Recovery includes a built-in custom scoring function that ranks optimization runs by equity curve smoothness, profit speed, temporal stability, drawdown pain, and capital efficiency, while penalizing profit concentration in a single trade. This filters out curve-fitted results that look good only on paper. Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max when optimizing.
Recommended Setup
Symbol: XAUUSD. Timeframe: M30. Broker: low-spread ECN/Raw account recommended given ATR-based stops. VPS recommended for uninterrupted bar-close execution.
Screenshots
Live account example and recommended input configuration shown above.
Disclaimer
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before live use. Trading involves risk of loss.