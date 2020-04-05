Phoenix Recovery

Overview

Phoenix Recovery is a trend-pullback Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD, M30. It evaluates conditions once per closed bar, combining EMA trend direction, an RSI pullback zone, and the color of the last candle to time entries. Instead of a grid or martingale ladder, it uses a single-position, bar-confirmed recovery mechanism: after a loss, the next trade's size is boosted within a hard risk ceiling, then resets on the next win.

How It Works

  1. On each new bar close, check EMA(8) vs EMA(21) for trend direction.
  2. Confirm RSI(14) is in the pullback zone (neutral, not extreme).
  3. Require the last closed candle's color to match the trade direction.
  4. Enter with ATR-based stop loss and take profit.
  5. After a losing trade, the next trade's lot size is increased by a fixed multiplier, capped by both a maximum number of steps and an absolute risk-percent ceiling.
  6. A drawdown kill-switch blocks new entries, and optionally flattens the open position, once live drawdown exceeds a configurable threshold.

Inputs

  • Magic_Number
  • RiskPercent
  • MinBarsBetweenTrades
  • EmaFastPeriod
  • EmaSlowPeriod
  • RsiPeriod
  • RsiLowZone
  • RsiHighZone
  • AtrPeriod
  • AtrSlMult
  • AtrTpMult
  • MaxSpreadPoints
  • RecoveryEnabled
  • RecoveryMultiplier
  • RecoveryMaxSteps
  • RecoveryRequireBarConfirm
  • RecoveryMaxRiskPercent
  • Global_MaxDrawdownStopPct
  • Global_CloseOnKillSwitch
  • Score_MinProfitFactor
  • Score_MaxDrawdownPct
  • Score_MinTrades
  • Score_R2Weight
  • Score_SlopeWeight
  • Score_SplitPenalty
  • Score_SkewPenalty
  • Score_UlcerPenalty
  • Score_MARWeight
  • Score_TradeBonusWeight

Optimizer Scoring System

Phoenix Recovery includes a built-in custom scoring function that ranks optimization runs by equity curve smoothness, profit speed, temporal stability, drawdown pain, and capital efficiency, while penalizing profit concentration in a single trade. This filters out curve-fitted results that look good only on paper. Set Optimizer Criterion to Custom max when optimizing.

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD. Timeframe: M30. Broker: low-spread ECN/Raw account recommended given ATR-based stops. VPS recommended for uninterrupted bar-close execution.

Screenshots

Live account example and recommended input configuration shown above.

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before live use. Trading involves risk of loss.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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