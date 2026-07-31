DYJ Ode Spectra EA
- Experts
-
Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 31 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Overview
DYJ ODE Spectra EA is built on a sophisticated mathematical modeling framework designed to analyze price acceleration and velocity in real-time. By applying Ordinary Differential Equations to market price data, the system generates continuous trajectory projections, plotting them instantly onto an ultra-responsive visual dashboard. This eliminates technical lag entirely, giving traders a crystal-clear, multi-dimensional view of live market momentum.
Key Features
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Differential Trajectory Calculation: Continuously maps market velocity to forecast dynamic turning points before traditional indicators react.
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Zero-Lag Visual Canvas: Features an advanced visual dashboard directly on the chart, displaying real-time mathematical curves and dynamic grids.
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Multi-Dimensional Market Spectrum: Synchronizes price action, volume, and volatility to identify high-probability trading zones.
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Interactive Visual Controls: Allows seamless on-chart adjustments for a highly personalized and intuitive trading setup.
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Adaptive Safety Protocols: Includes real-time risk evaluation and slippage protection to safeguard your trading capital under all market conditions.
Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
|InpLanguage
|Select the preferred language for display messages and the GUI.
|LANGUAGE_ENGLISH
|Inertia
|Adjusts price trajectory resistance based on dynamic ATR volatility.
|1.0
|Damping
|Controls oscillation decay of ODE curves to stabilize projections.
|0.5
|Spring
|Determines the restoring force of the visual curve toward core price.
|0.1
|Scale
|Multiplier for high-precision numerical mapping of ODE outputs.
|1000000.0
|InpIsDisplayCanvas
|Toggle to hide the Canvas GUI and run the EA in background-only mode.
|false
|InpIsUseNewBars
|Restricts calculations and trading decisions strictly to new bar openings.
|true
|InpMagic
|Unique identifier used by the system to track its own orders.
|987654321
|InpMaxTrades
|Hard limit on the maximum number of active positions allowed.
|1
|InpLotSize
|The initial trade volume assigned to execution orders.
|0.01
|InpIsUseAlert
|Enables visual and sound alerts within the MetaTrader terminal.
|true
|InpIsMobilePush
|Sends real-time transaction updates to your MT5 mobile app.
|false
|InpIsSendEmail
|Delivers instant transaction summaries to your configured mailbox.
|false