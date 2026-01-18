WallGrid EA — Grid-Based Scalping System

WallGrid EA is a grid-based scalping Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured execution, controlled exposure, and disciplined profit management. The system is optimized for short-term range market conditions and focuses on fast trade closures using micro price movements.

Trading Style Scalping Grid Market Condition Range / Sideways Market Execution Logic Grid-based position management without fixed stop loss Supported Instruments Forex Majors: EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD

Forex Minors & Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDUSD

Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD

Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 (broker dependent)

Crypto CFDs: BTCUSD, ETHUSD (broker dependent)

Strategy Overview

WallGrid EA operates using a structured grid logic where positions are opened and managed within a defined price range. Trades are typically closed quickly, often within small price fluctuations, allowing the system to adapt dynamically to short-term market behavior.

The EA does not rely on fixed stop-loss levels. Instead, positions are managed through grid spacing, position aggregation, and session-level profit and loss control.

Timeframe Comparison Overview

Timeframe Recommendation Level Risk Level Notes M15 Very High Medium Best overall balance between stability and activity M5 Moderate High More aggressive behavior, requires experience H1 High Low Calmer execution with fewer trades M1 Not Recommended Very High High sensitivity to spread and execution conditions

Important Information About Backtesting

Due to the nature of scalping grid strategies — including fast trade closures, micro price targets, and sensitivity to spread and execution speed — strategy tester results may appear weaker or inconsistent.

This behavior is expected and does not accurately reflect real market execution, where live liquidity, broker conditions, and real-time tick data play a significant role.

Backtest Behavior May appear unstable or limited Real Market Execution Designed to react to live price behavior and execution conditions

Trading Philosophy

WallGrid EA follows a realistic trading mindset. There is no such thing as risk-free trading. The system is designed for traders who understand exposure, discipline, and controlled execution rather than aggressive speculation.

Risk Approach Controlled exposure, no fixed stop loss Trader Type Risk-aware traders Trading Logic Structured grid with session-based management

Golden Rule — Capital Protection

Once a predefined profit amount is reached, it is strongly recommended to withdraw profits.



Keeping all funds inside the trading account increases exposure to market uncertainty. Regular profit withdrawal is a key part of long-term capital protection when using grid-based systems.

Recommended Usage

Use during clear range market conditions

Optimal range duration: 1–2 hours

Do not force trading during strong directional trends

It is acceptable to stop and restart the EA multiple times within a session

Short trading sessions help reduce exposure to unpredictable market behavior

Recommended Broker Exness Account Type Unlimited Recommended Leverage 1:500-1000 or Unlimited Minimum Balance $50 Symbols All supported symbols (instrument behavior depends on broker conditions)

Final Notes

WallGrid EA is not a fully passive or guaranteed system. It is a professional trading tool intended for users who understand market structure, timing, and capital management. Proper usage and disciplined risk control are essential.