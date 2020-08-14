Grid Machine MT5

4.09

EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened.The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions.

Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller

Advisor Advantages:

  • high profitability due to constant presence in the market;
  • algorithm for finding the maximum volume in a market area, giving grounds for entering in a certain direction;
  • minimum number of settings and flexible distributed volume system;
  • maximum quality optimization and ready-made sets for trading.

Trading recommendations:

  • Minimum deposit: 1000 deposit units per 0.01 volume. Based on testing and optimization of a particular set, the minimum deposit may be lower;
  • Currency pair: any, according to the loaded set;
  • Traded timeframe: H1;
  • Type of account: any.

By default, the adviser has settings for the EURUSD currency pair. TF - H1.

Main parameters:

SetsEA -
 the name of the set
Lot -
 initial volume of orders
mLot -
 multiplication of the previous volume of an open or pending order
MaxLot -
maximum volume of next order
TakeProfit -
 take profit of the entire grid in the direction
Delta -
 minimum delta between orders in each direction
MaxOrders -
 maximum number of orders for each BUY/SELL direction
ModeDD -
selection of the close option by the maximum drawdown, can be disabled
MaxDD -
maximum drawdown in the deposit currency, after reaching which the orders are closed
MagicNumber -
 unique number of opened orders
Comm -
 comments on orders
GridPanel -
 advisor visual panel

All parameters in points are indicated in a 4-digit format, with a 5-character translation is carried out automatically.

Important: when calculating your risks when installing on a real account, be sure to pay attention to the maximum drawdown and initial deposit in these tests.

Reviews 54
Fadi Y.Qawass
18
Fadi Y.Qawass 2026.04.27 06:57 
 

Looks promising, good start for coupe of weeks.

nohado2
42
nohado2 2026.01.28 23:04 
 

Very good EA

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:41 
 

best so far

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Fadi Y.Qawass
18
Fadi Y.Qawass 2026.04.27 06:57 
 

Looks promising, good start for coupe of weeks.

nohado2
42
nohado2 2026.01.28 23:04 
 

Very good EA

WAMINET
16
WAMINET 2025.12.23 12:26 
 

GOKILLLLL

[Deleted] 2025.08.17 02:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.07.18 01:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:41 
 

best so far

karimrmobarak
30
karimrmobarak 2025.05.08 14:44 
 

hello everyone. i have a problem with this EA . i put the lot 1.5 and the delta 200 on xauusd.buy only - its open only the first trade. then never open more. even if the price go down more then 20 dollars on xauusd. how can i fix it ? max lot is 10 and the max order is 7 .anyone can help me '

Grisi Grisi
18
Grisi Grisi 2025.03.28 17:14 
 

please don`t use this EA is most worst in market always losser

[Deleted] 2025.03.07 03:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

patrickdrew
3225
patrickdrew 2025.02.28 11:16 
 

Operates on H1 which means everything moves very slowly. Typically less than 1 trade / day.

Daniil Tikhonov
415
Daniil Tikhonov 2024.10.15 00:15 
 

This expert advisor is quite high-quality, but it is more of a semi-automatic one, as it lacks intelligent tools for closing losing trades. During strong trending movements, a losing trade will remain open until the market reverses, which could take weeks. If many such trades accumulate, trading gets blocked, and you'll have to close these trades manually, which will completely wipe out your profits. Unfortunately, stop-losses are also not included, so you will need to set them yourself or simply close losing trades at the end of the week to free up margin. You can also use ModeDD, which will close your trades (presumably all of them, though I haven't tested this yet), lock in the losses, and restart trading. This option is also questionable.

Tatsiana Saldatsenka
211
Tatsiana Saldatsenka 2024.09.27 15:32 
 

Thank you for your GREAT EA!

Tobia Zanon
29
Tobia Zanon 2024.09.23 19:46 
 

Amazing

fyang838
24
fyang838 2024.07.28 09:00 
 

Just got it for 2 days .

Eduard-mihai Hucai
299
Eduard-mihai Hucai 2024.07.17 02:03 
 

A good quality robot. I'm really amazed at how much potential this EA has.

nisha
156
nisha 2024.06.24 04:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

pattaya112
278
pattaya112 2024.05.11 15:42 
 

I'm still backtesting and it's not doing so well there

Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2024.05.08 15:35 
 

1* for providing this for free, but that's it. No user support, nothing... I wrote the author several weeks ago, never got an answer. Be careful.

Seth Tetteh
2725
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 20:13 
 

great

Collin A Milhuisen
151
Collin A Milhuisen 2024.03.28 03:23 
 

Back tested this EA and it blew the account several times. The strategy needs to be updated and more user inputs should be available to adjust the trading specifics. It would be great if the author could share the source code so others can contribute to improvement. Great Work!

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