Grid Machine MT5

EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened.The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions.

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Advisor Advantages:



high profitability due to constant presence in the market;

algorithm for finding the maximum volume in a market area, giving grounds for entering in a certain direction;

minimum number of settings and flexible distributed volume system;

maximum quality optimization and ready-made sets for trading.