Yield Dynamics

Wolf EA MT5 Satria Adhi Monandar Experts

Wolf-EA is an automated forex robot work using a combination of martingale and hedging. Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI (Return of investment) with relatively good stability. According to the developers, this automated trading system is able to perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But if you play smart, it can be very profitable. Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Al