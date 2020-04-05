Yield Dynamics
- Experts
-
Saiful Izham Bin HassanStop watching the noise. Start seeing the logic.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
YieldDynamics provides a structured, analytical approach to algorithmic market execution. Designed with discipline and risk management as its core principles, this system offers you a precise framework to navigate complex market environments. Experience clear operational stability and discover the confidence that comes with advanced capital protection protocols.
Advantages and Features
- Institutional Edge Framework: Maintains execution quality by strictly monitoring maximum spread and slippage tolerances, ensuring your orders are placed under appropriate market conditions.
- Account-Level Equity Guard: Protects your capital by continuously tracking trailing drawdown. If your defined risk threshold is reached, the system automatically halts trading to preserve your balance.
- Adaptive Position Sizing: Employs intelligent volume calculation, including dynamic Kelly criterion and volatility-adjusted sizing, to align your exposure with current market behavior.
- Stealth Security Protocols: Utilizes Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit management to keep your exit parameters internal. Order randomization logic introduces natural execution delays to maintain an organic trading footprint.
- Integrated News Filter: Seamlessly pauses trading operations during high-impact economic calendar events, shielding your strategy from unpredictable volatility spikes.
- Multi-Strategy Execution: Adapts to different market regimes through specialized modules, including rapid momentum capture, horizon level trading, and structural trend synchronization.
- Unified Consensus Engine: Evaluates a matrix of technical indicators to confirm market direction, ensuring entries are backed by structural confluence.
Input Parameters
Institutional Edge
- InpMaxSpreadPoints: Maximum allowable spread in points for trade execution.
- InpMaxSlippage: Maximum acceptable slippage in points.
- InpCooldownMinutes: Minimum waiting time between consecutive trades.
- InpMaxTradesPerDay: Maximum number of trades permitted within a 24-hour period.
- InpMaxDailyDrawdownPercent: Daily drawdown threshold to trigger the Equity Guard.
- InpUseKellySizing: Enables dynamic position sizing based on historical performance.
Master Matrix Options
- InpPairs: Comma-separated list of symbols to trade.
- InpOpMode: Defines the primary operational strategy mode.
- InpStratSide: Restricts trading to buy-only, sell-only, or both directions.
- InpTradeExec: Sets the execution method for orders.
- InpCloseProfit: Defines the logic for closing profitable positions.
- InpCloseLoss: Defines the logic for closing losing positions.
- InpUseRecovery: Enables the automated recovery logic for managing drawdowns.
- InpUseAlphaNav: Activates the directional navigation and trend bias module.
- InpUseConsensus: Requires agreement among multiple indicators before execution.
Execution Protocols
- InpUseRapidYield: Activates the short-term scalping module.
- InpUseStealthGuard: Activates horizon and channel-based execution.
- InpUseMeridianRange: Activates time-specific range breakout logic.
- InpUseTrendSync: Activates the moving average trend-following module.
Global Security and Risk
- InpUseVirtualSL: Hides Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the broker.
- InpUseOrderRandomization: Randomizes lot sizes and adds execution delays.
- InpUseNewsFilter: Pauses trading during major economic news releases.
- InpMaxDrawdownProtect: Maximum overall drawdown protection level (set to 0 to disable).
- InpMagicNumber: Unique identifier for the Expert Advisor's trades.
- InpCommentEA: Custom comment attached to executed orders.
- InpMaxDD: Maximum allowed drawdown before applying protective measures.
- InpHedgeLevel: Drawdown percentage at which automatic hedging is activated.
- InpHedgeMult: Volume multiplier used for hedging orders.
- InpRiskAmount: Determines the risk amount per trade.
- InpRiskSLPips: Baseline stop loss distance in pips.
- InpConsensusThreshold: Minimum agreement score required among indicators to validate a signal.
- InpUseBreakeven: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price once in profit.
- InpBreakevenTriggerPips: Profit distance in pips required to trigger breakeven.
- InpBreakevenLockPips: Amount of profit in pips to lock in when breakeven is triggered.