Sideway Trade

This EA is used to trade sideway period

You set amount of lot, amount of take profit point ( not pips ), amount of stop loss point, top price, bottom price

When current price raise up to equal or higher top price, EA will place SELL order with Lot and T/P price and S/L price

When current price drop down equal or lower bottom price, EA will place BUY order with Lot and T/P price and S/L price

Therefore, as long as sideway period, your balance will raise up forever

When current price is break sideway period, you ONLY lose ONE order





Gook luck to you!

