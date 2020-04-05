DYJ Ode Spectra EA

Overview

DYJ ODE Spectra EA is built on a sophisticated mathematical modeling framework designed to analyze price acceleration and velocity in real-time. By applying Ordinary Differential Equations to market price data, the system generates continuous trajectory projections, plotting them instantly onto an ultra-responsive visual dashboard. This eliminates technical lag entirely, giving traders a crystal-clear, multi-dimensional view of live market momentum.

Key Features

  • Differential Trajectory Calculation: Continuously maps market velocity to forecast dynamic turning points before traditional indicators react.

  • Zero-Lag Visual Canvas: Features an advanced visual dashboard directly on the chart, displaying real-time mathematical curves and dynamic grids.

  • Multi-Dimensional Market Spectrum: Synchronizes price action, volume, and volatility to identify high-probability trading zones.

  • Interactive Visual Controls: Allows seamless on-chart adjustments for a highly personalized and intuitive trading setup.

  • Adaptive Safety Protocols: Includes real-time risk evaluation and slippage protection to safeguard your trading capital under all market conditions.

Parameters

Parameter Description Default Value
InpLanguage           Select the preferred language for display messages and the GUI.           LANGUAGE_ENGLISH
Inertia           Adjusts price trajectory resistance based on dynamic ATR volatility.           1.0
Damping           Controls oscillation decay of ODE curves to stabilize projections.           0.5
Spring           Determines the restoring force of the visual curve toward core price.           0.1
Scale           Multiplier for high-precision numerical mapping of ODE outputs.           1000000.0
InpIsDisplayCanvas           Toggle to hide the Canvas GUI and run the EA in background-only mode.           false
InpIsUseNewBars           Restricts calculations and trading decisions strictly to new bar openings.           true
InpMagic           Unique identifier used by the system to track its own orders.           987654321
InpMaxTrades           Hard limit on the maximum number of active positions allowed.           1
InpLotSize           The initial trade volume assigned to execution orders.           0.01
InpIsUseAlert           Enables visual and sound alerts within the MetaTrader terminal.           true
InpIsMobilePush           Sends real-time transaction updates to your MT5 mobile app.           false
InpIsSendEmail           Delivers instant transaction summaries to your configured mailbox.           false




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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Daying Cao
Индикаторы
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Утилиты
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Эксперты
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Утилиты
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Индикаторы
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Индикаторы
Контроллер акций DYJ представляет собой общевалютную систему торговли акциями Он может отображать случайные значения для каждой пары валют от M1 до MN Когда значение Stoch одного цикла достигает зоны сверхъестественной продажи и зоны сверхпокупки, имеется подсказка цвета, Вы можете заключить правильную сделку на основе этой информации Составьте и сохраните шаблон инвентарного показателя под названием Инвентарный контролер DYJ. При нажатии мыши на зону суперпользования или зону суперпользования
DYJ SoarTrading
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ SoarTrading основан на индикаторе SoarSignal . Советник подходит для любой валютной пары и таймфрейма. Сигналы на покупку генерируются, когда SoarSignal пересекает уровень перепроданности вниз, достигает уровня перепроданности , а затем снова движется вверх, пересекая уровень перекупленности . Сигналы на продажу генерируются, когда SoarSignal пересекает уровень перекупленности вверх, достигает уровня перекупленности , а затем снова движется вверх, пересекая уровень перекупленности . Закройте
DYJ Sharp
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаруживает как новые тренды, так и продолжения существующих для использования в стратегии входа и выхода. Индикатор отображает тренд при помощи области SHARP. У области SHARP имеется верхняя линия и нижняя линия. Сигнал на продажу формируется, когда цена High падает ниже верхней линии SHARP, а затем цена Close падает ниже нижней линии SHARP. Сигнал на покупку формируется, когда цена Close поднимается выше верхней линии SHARP, а затем цена Low поднимается выше верхней линии SHARP. Сиг
DYJ TrendWave
Daying Cao
Индикаторы
DYJ TRENDWAVE использует для входа продвинутый алгоритм обнаружения нового тренда и продолжения текущего. Волатильность DYJ TRENDWAVE основана на силе покупателей и продавцов. Он получает информацию о размере тел свечей и отображает соотношение покупателей и продавцов в % от общего объема в виде Sellers: (-)100% и Buyers: (+)100%. Эту информацию можно использовать для любой стратегии входа и выхода. Для бычьих/длинных пин-баров они находятся ниже ценовой линии, для медвежьих/коротких пин-баров о
DYJ TrendWave EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJTRENDWAVE использует для входа продвинутый алгоритм обнаружения нового тренда и продолжения текущего. Волатильность DYJTRENDWAVE основана на силе покупателей и продавцов. Он получает информацию о размере тел свечей и отображает соотношение покупателей и продавцов в % от общего объема в виде Sellers: (-)100% и Buyers: (+)100%. Эту информацию можно использовать для любой стратегии входа и выхода. Для бычьих/длинных пин-баров они находятся ниже ценовой линии, для медвежьих/коротких пин-баров они
DYJ Scalping EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
ди - Джей продаётся полностью автоматически как эксперт - консультант. фильтр случайных индикаторов для записи. Консультанты нуждаются в хеджировании и типах счетов ECN. убытки по заказу будут покрываться игрой под залог и приносить прибыль. если заказ неверный. Вы можете отключить игровую стратегию в любое время. Общие рекомендации Рекомендуемые счета ECN, разница между точками XAUSS в диапазоне от 8 до 11 или ниже, разница в евро по отношению к доллару США 1 минимальная сумма взноса составляе
DYJ T3ModeMA
Daying Cao
2 (1)
Индикаторы
DYJ T3ModeMA основан на алгоритме T3. Алгоритм T3 был представлен в области технического анализа в статье «Better Moving Averages», опубликованной в американском журнале TASC. T3 может сгладить ценовые ряды, одновременно уменьшая отставание системы отслеживания тенденций. Размер колонны индикатора определяет сигнал входа, и когда размер колонны приближается к нулю, это поворотная точка тенденции. Индикатор использует технологию моделирования торговли, Предоставляет вам индикаторы, которые оценив
DYJ Long term Strategy EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ Long term Strategy EA - длинная торговая система   Мы начинаем искать самые низкие цены среди свечей, как многоголовые тенденции, и мы начинаем искать самые высокие цены на позиции, которые мы будем держать на складе в течение длительного времени и получать максимальную прибыль. при неправильном направлении заказа стратегия может превратить его в прибыль. EA работает только в одной валюте на любом цикле диаграммы Signal URL INPUT InpMagicNumber = 8257 InpIsDisplayInterface = true InpEAComm
DYJ Bands EA MT4
Daying Cao
Эксперты
The DYJBands opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement. By default, the EA is configured for trading the GBPUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and XAUUSD currency
DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
Daying Cao
Эксперты
The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stoch
DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
Daying Cao
Эксперты
This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
DYJ TrendPending EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
Daying Cao
Эксперты
This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ Scapingburg EA является полностью автоматическим экспертом - консультантом. фильтр алгоритмов Бёрга используется для записи. Консультанты нуждаются в хеджировании и типах счетов ECN. убытки по заказу будут покрываться игрой под залог и приносить прибыль. если заказ неверный. Вы можете отключить игровую стратегию в любое время. Общие рекомендации Рекомендуемые счета ECN, разница между точками XAUSS в диапазоне от 8 до 11 или ниже, разница в евро по отношению к доллару США 1 минимальная сумма
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
DYJ Trend Analyst
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Наша цель — предоставить доступные и качественные услуги, предоставить участникам рынка, трейдерам и аналитикам столь необходимые инструменты для принятия обоснованных и своевременных торговых решений. Самый оптимизированный, очень надежный и простой в использовании аналитический индикатор тренда DYJ. Аналитик DYJ Trend пытается оценить бычьи и медвежьи силы на рынке, используя два отдельных показателя, по одному для каждого типа направленного давления. Индикатор BearsIndex пытается измерить
DYJ Trend Analyser EA
Daying Cao
Эксперты
The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
DYJ Market Challenges
Daying Cao
Эксперты
This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
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