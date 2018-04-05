News Trading Ultimate Robot

Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release.

Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest.

But that's not all - this powerful robot also comes with advanced money management techniques to help reduce your risk and optimize your profits. With the built-in lot size increaser, you can quickly and easily increase your lot sizes as your account balance grows, enabling you to maximize your returns.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this robot is designed with ease-of-use in mind. With its user-friendly interface and customizable settings, you can easily set up the robot to suit your trading style and preferences. Plus, with its reliable and accurate performance, you can trust that your trades will be executed flawlessly every time.

So why wait? Start using this news trading robot today and take your forex trading to the next level! With its powerful features and ease-of-use, you'll wonder how you ever traded without it.





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