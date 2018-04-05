News Trading Ultimate Robot

Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release.

Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest.

But that's not all - this powerful robot also comes with advanced money management techniques to help reduce your risk and optimize your profits. With the built-in lot size increaser, you can quickly and easily increase your lot sizes as your account balance grows, enabling you to maximize your returns.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this robot is designed with ease-of-use in mind. With its user-friendly interface and customizable settings, you can easily set up the robot to suit your trading style and preferences. Plus, with its reliable and accurate performance, you can trust that your trades will be executed flawlessly every time.

So why wait? Start using this news trading robot today and take your forex trading to the next level! With its powerful features and ease-of-use, you'll wonder how you ever traded without it.


Input Values

  • Close trade with profit in money;
  • News Time- Set the news trading hour and min(Minutes)
  • Use Buy stop - enable/disable Buy Stop orders;
  • Use Sell stop - enable/disable Sell Stop orders;
  • Maximum pending orders - the maximum number of orders of each type;
  • StopLoss ("0" -> off);
  • TakeProfit ("0" -> off);
  • Distance from current price - distance from the current price;
  • Lots - the lot size of the first order;
  • Lot Ratio - lot increase ratio; if you do not want to increase lot, set the parameter to 1.0;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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