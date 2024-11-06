Bollinger Bands Moving Average BBMA MT5
- Indicators
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Benny SubarjaHello, I am Dipl.-Ing. Benny Subarja, CTA
I like to work around finance world. Please support my works. Thanks alot
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 November 2024
Please Good Review on this indicator, and i will maybe produce more indicators,
Coming soon, EA base on this indicators
Linear Weighted Moving Average with HLCC applied price, and Bollinger bands with LWMA as applied price.
Interesing Buy and Sell arrow based on this indicator , non Lag indicator as arrow will appear 1 candle after crossed...............
Useful indicator, good to combine with other indicators.