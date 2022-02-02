GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator

General Description

In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels.

The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is based on a statistical math equation so it should function on any underlying that is a tradeable instrument such as crypto, forex, stocks, futures, even binary options could be interesting. 

I believe the optimal time frame is 15min but I have used the 5min as well

How do I trade it?

The idea here is that the levels indicate reversal trading levels (please refer to the attached image of the levels) at which the underlying price might revert. Below I will try to run through a few scenarios on how the system should be traded.

Trading Off The Levels: Entry and Initial Stop Loss

  • +LVL 2 Stop Loss (dashed red line) = set a stop loss at this level for any short trade entered at +LVL 2 line
  • +LVL 2 Short Entry (solid magenta line) = enter a short position when the price has a close above the level and retraces and either touches or passes through, usually by placing a sell stop at the level once a bar close has happened above the level
  • +LVL 1 Stop Loss (dashed red line) = set a stop loss at this level for any short trade entered at +LVL 1 line
  • +LVL 1 Short Entry (solid magenta line) = enter a short position when the price has a close above the level and retraces and either touches or passes through, usually by placing a sell stop at the level once a bar close has happened above the level 
  • Opening Price (fat dashed white line) = this is the first tick of the session and is a good point to aim to take profits on all trades, or at least move stops to once a profit level has been reached
  • -LVL 1 Long Entry (solid cyan line) = enter a long position when the price has a close below this level and retraces and either touches or passes through, usually by placing a buy stop at the level once a bar close has happened below the level 
  • -LVL 2 Long Entry (solid cyan line) = enter a long position when the price has a close below this level and retraces and either touches or passes through, usually by placing a buy stop at the level once a bar close has happened below the level 
  • Long Trade Stop Loss (dashed red line) = all long trades are to have a hard stop loss at this level
Take Profits and Moving Stop Losses

  1. The initial stop loss for each trade can be set at the actual level, but if you are watching the trade actively you could opt to use a candle close crossing the stop loss line instead of a touch the line exit
  2. Move your stop loss, change the stop loss after the price has reached the mid-point, or opening tick line. For example, if you are long on the -LVL 2 and long on the -LVL 1 levels, you are hold 2 lots and the price goes all the way up to mid-point/open price, you should then move the stop loss to the -LVL 1 line and continue to move the stop loss up one level as the price moves in or direction, be ready to flip the trade when the upper levels are breached.
  3. Take profits on a moved stop loss or lock in profits ASAP when price reaches mid-point

General Information

  • You should not be in more than 2 positions at a time
  • Stay mechanical for best results

Settings

Scalping Range Indicator Settings

  • Use With EA (Keep False): keep this false
  • Max Chart Data Pull: this is how far back the EA will calculate the levels, increase this number to widen the levels and have less but possibly more accurate trade set ups
  • Trading Session Lookback: this setting determines the daily session range lookback, larger numbers increase the number of sessions that it pulls to determine the levels
  • Trading Session Open/Close: this is a time setting, telling the system when to start trading, close positions, and when create the daily trading range. This is set for CST/Chicago for trading the index futures translated to CST it is 5:00pm to 4:55pm
  • Session Box: used more for debugging, but is a nice visual to see session and make sure your time settings are correct
  • Session Box Color: changes the color of the box












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Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Indicators
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
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GCA Scalping Ranges EA
James Peyton Jr Page
Experts
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. Join the conversation over at our Discord channel  -  https://discord.gg/ScsdkTnwyA I will do my best to be around to answer any questions and help set up. If you want to add your settings screenshots its more than welcome! The EA looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long an
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