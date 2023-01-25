Real Multi 25Market Speed 3Component Indicator

MULTI MARKET SPEED INDICATOR FOR MARKET FLOW & PERFORMANCE CATEGORIZING

Specially developed for pattern detection and multi market and crossintermarket research, volatility, and performance research.

Measure in real time, speed & performance on multi markets

Detect price and time cycles, squeezes, performance, pattern in structure, pattern in price and structure, patterns over different individual markets and how they move together, time and price action and of course upcoming volatility.

YES, you read right! Upcoming patterns, peak formations, volatility squeezes and sentiment changes. Very effective for INTRADAY observations and specific market behavior... This mql5 indicator shows stuff that you will normally never see, easy and straight forward to use. It shows you so much detail. Give yourself only 1 or 2 days of spectating, you will grow as a trader and don't fall any more into useless trades.

KEEP IT GROWING - STOP POOR QUALITY TRADES. Use professional tools that will give you real EDGE in your full mental and market perspective. With this, you can stop yourself from crap market conditions this tool makes it visual clear? No reading of numbers. You can if you need/want details, but just look at the lines from your favorite markets. When they ready to move you will see it now in front! No guessing, no hoping that markets will move. Learn this program to view, and you are able to develop a better trading plan for yourself.

  • No lagging or delay.  Keep your greed under control - Wait for the moment! 
  • Get a sense for the real market flow and see which market groups separate from each other, how and which time.
  • This is not a signal giver for trading decisions! It will not show you any standard predefined patters.
  • In couple days with this tool you will be able to read the flow of 25 markets(pick whatever market-symbol you have/want to see and match it against the others. BUT you will GAIN A LOT of INSIDE VIEW
  • If you want to hide some markets, make them trasparent
  • If you want to group markets, give them a color what you like
  • Or group them with different styles

You can find with this high quality trading tool many details to develop strong and constant reoccurring trading-strategies.


Solid speed indication for 25 Markets, PLUS setting-changes are all ALLOWED. PLUS Display on/off: market value.


Adjustable settings:

  1. Timeframe
  2. RSI based     variable
  3. ROC based   variable
  4. Speed based variable 
  5. 25 market
  6. color
  7. style
  8. numeric calculated final values for overall performance identification each market.

WELCOME TO HACKED-MARKETS,

ENJOY PROFESSIONAL TRADING SOFTWARE FOR CONSTANT TRADING RESULTS


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