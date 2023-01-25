Real Multi 25Market Speed 3Component Indicator

, squeezes, performance, pattern in structure, pattern in price and structure, patterns over different individual markets and how they move together, time and price action and of course upcoming volatility.

YES, you read right! Upcoming patterns, peak formations, volatility squeezes and sentiment changes. Very effective for INTRADAY observations and specific market behavior... This mql5 indicator shows stuff that you will normally never see, easy and straight forward to use. It shows you so much detail. Give yourself only 1 or 2 days of spectating, you will grow as a trader and don't fall any more into useless trades.

KEEP IT GROWING - STOP POOR QUALITY TRADES. Use professional tools that will give you real EDGE in your full mental and market perspective. With this, you can stop yourself from crap market conditions this tool makes it visual clear? No reading of numbers. You can if you need/want details, but just look at the lines from your favorite markets. When they ready to move you will see it now in front! No guessing, no hoping that markets will move. Learn this program to view, and you are able to develop a better trading plan for yourself.