Dollar Domain

Overview

The Dollar Domain Multi-Pair EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for the AUDCAD, AUDUSD, and USDCAD currency pairs. This Expert Advisor employs a unique pattern-based strategy with precise entry and exit logic. With independent settings for each pair and intelligent trailing exit mechanisms, this EA offers a complete trading solution for Forex traders.


Important note

This Expert Advisor (EA) relies heavily on your broker’s order execution speed, as it requires fast processing of immediate market actions. For optimal performance and minimal slippage, I highly recommend using a Fusion Markets Hedging Account. You may experience reduced profitability with brokers like IC Markets or GreenUp.


Key Features

1. Multi-Pair Trading

  • Supports 3 pairs simultaneously: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD

  • Independent settings for each pair - customize parameters per currency pair

  • Enable/disable each pair individually based on market conditions

  • Isolated state management - each pair maintains its own trading history and positions

2. Smart Entry Logic

  • Limit Order Placement: Enters trades at strategic price levels

  • Price Distance Management: Prevents placing orders too close together

  • Progressive Lot Sizing: Automatically increases lot size with position count

  • Per-Day Trade Limits: Maximum trades per day to control exposure

3. Intelligent Exit Strategy

  • Trailing Exit System: Tracks profit and closes at optimal levels

  • Threshold-Based Closing: Closes positions at a percentage of maximum profit

  • New High/Low Detection: Uses ONLY H1 timeframe to identify exit signals

  • Drawdown Protection: Activates protection during adverse market conditions


Supported Pairs

  • AUDCAD

  • AUDUSD

  • USDCAD


Timeframe

  • Recommended: H1 ONLY


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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Euro Domain
Behzad Babaei
Experts
Overview The Dollar Domain Multi-Pair EA is an automated trading system for EURUSD, EURCHF, and EURCAD. It utilizes a pattern-based strategy with independent settings per pair and trailing exit mechanisms. Important notes: Euro Domain is optimized for the H1 timeframe. It requires an ultra-fast execution broker—like a Fusion Markets Hedging Account —to minimize slippage.  Key Features 1. Multi-Pair Trading 3 Currency Pairs: Supports EURUSD, EURCHF, and EURCAD. Independent Configuration: Custom
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