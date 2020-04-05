Dollar Domain
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
The Dollar Domain Multi-Pair EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for the AUDCAD, AUDUSD, and USDCAD currency pairs. This Expert Advisor employs a unique pattern-based strategy with precise entry and exit logic. With independent settings for each pair and intelligent trailing exit mechanisms, this EA offers a complete trading solution for Forex traders.
Important note
This Expert Advisor (EA) relies heavily on your broker’s order execution speed, as it requires fast processing of immediate market actions. For optimal performance and minimal slippage, I highly recommend using a Fusion Markets Hedging Account. You may experience reduced profitability with brokers like IC Markets or GreenUp.
Key Features
1. Multi-Pair Trading
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Supports 3 pairs simultaneously: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCAD
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Independent settings for each pair - customize parameters per currency pair
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Enable/disable each pair individually based on market conditions
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Isolated state management - each pair maintains its own trading history and positions
2. Smart Entry Logic
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Limit Order Placement: Enters trades at strategic price levels
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Price Distance Management: Prevents placing orders too close together
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Progressive Lot Sizing: Automatically increases lot size with position count
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Per-Day Trade Limits: Maximum trades per day to control exposure
3. Intelligent Exit Strategy
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Trailing Exit System: Tracks profit and closes at optimal levels
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Threshold-Based Closing: Closes positions at a percentage of maximum profit
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New High/Low Detection: Uses ONLY H1 timeframe to identify exit signals
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Drawdown Protection: Activates protection during adverse market conditions
Supported Pairs
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AUDCAD
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AUDUSD
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USDCAD
Timeframe
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Recommended: H1 ONLY