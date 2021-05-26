Session Control session indicator. Depending on from which continent the trading activity takes place in a certain period, the entire daily routine is divided into several trading sessions.





Due to the fact that at each separate time interval exchange and banking platforms from different parts of the world are connected to the trading process, and the Forex market operates around the clock.





There are 4 main trading sessions:





Pacific.

European.

American.

Asian.





This indicator allows you to see the sessions on the price chart. You can also adjust the time for sessions.