EA Dance BTC h1 MT4

Purchase bonus

After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase.

Overview

EA Dance BTC H1 is an automated Expert Advisor for Bitcoin on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is H1. The portfolio contains eight strategy modules.

Trading logic

The main logic uses trend conditions and seasonal time patterns. The portfolio is divided into smaller modules with separate entry conditions. The product does not use grid trading, Martingale, or a grid combined with Martingale. It also avoids the combination of a small Take Profit with a large stop loss.

Money management

The original configuration recommends no more than 1% risk per trade. For prop-firm accounts, the page recommends no more than 0.3% per trade. These figures are risk settings, not performance predictions. Confirm the final lot size and margin requirements with the broker.

Risk and testing

Bitcoin can have large price movements, gaps, and changing execution conditions. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account with the intended symbol specification. Historical testing does not guarantee future results.

Support

Questions about installation and settings are handled through the internal MQL5 messaging system.