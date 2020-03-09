EA Dance BTC h1 MT4

  • Experts
  • Sergey Demin
    Sergey Demin

    Sergey Demin

    4.6 (22)
    I have been studying Forex since 2006.

    I studied on my own, studied with teachers from the CIS countries.

    But communication with American and European traders had the maximum impact.
    Regular study of the latest developments in trading on English-language sites.
    23 products 1 topic 1 comment
  • Version: 1.30
  • Activations: 10

Purchase bonus

After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase.

Overview

EA Dance BTC H1 is an automated Expert Advisor for Bitcoin on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is H1. The portfolio contains eight strategy modules.

Trading logic

The main logic uses trend conditions and seasonal time patterns. The portfolio is divided into smaller modules with separate entry conditions. The product does not use grid trading, Martingale, or a grid combined with Martingale. It also avoids the combination of a small Take Profit with a large stop loss.

Money management

The original configuration recommends no more than 1% risk per trade. For prop-firm accounts, the page recommends no more than 0.3% per trade. These figures are risk settings, not performance predictions. Confirm the final lot size and margin requirements with the broker.

Risk and testing

Bitcoin can have large price movements, gaps, and changing execution conditions. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account with the intended symbol specification. Historical testing does not guarantee future results.

Support

Questions about installation and settings are handled through the internal MQL5 messaging system.

Recommended products
Glod888EA
Dong Liang Zheng
Experts
Our team has been professionally developing gold trading EAs for three years. Every engineer is a real-account forex and gold trader with years of experience. This integrates multiple technologies, including trend following, Martingale, grid, and AI. Currently, we are using it for our own live trading and encourage everyone to download and test it. If wish to observe our trading, please feel free to contact us. Thank you all, and we wish you great success and massive profits
EA Perfect Balance EURJPY h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Perfect Balance EURJPY H1 is an Expert Advisor for EURJPY on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is H1. Each trade uses a stop loss and a Take Profit. Trading logic The strategy uses several signal modules. Signals are grouped by their calculated strength
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
CapTaiNCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor. TimeFrame M1 M5 SET FILES;  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247 Recommendations Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account; Use VPS server with ping less 10ms; ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD  The settings of the EA  Trade Manager  Magic Number  Slippa
TWZ Gold Killer
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The Gold Killer support and resistance strategy with Trilling Stop loss is a trading method that focuses on identifying key levels where the price of gold tends to find support (stop falling) and resistance (stop rising). Here's a breakdown of how to apply this strategy effectively: Best Time Frame: 01 Hour Works only on Gold: Minimum Deposit 10K If someone wants for Currencies DM Me. 1. Understanding Support and Resistance Support Level: A price level where a downtrend can be expected to pause
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Queens Gambit MT4
Arjan Parsa
Experts
Queens Gambit is a next generation EA that has been designed and optimized to trade medium trends of the GBPUSD pair. Once a trend has been established it seeks to activate a favorable entry region and takes multiple positions over a period of time. No risky Grid or Martingale strategies are used at any time. Once the trend changes and there are unprofitable positions they are closed at a set stop loss. The EA continually trades without blackout days or hours and has strict trailing on profitabl
EA Deposit Acceleration MT4
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Deposit Acceleration MT4 is a fully automated grid Expert Advisor for mean-reversion conditions. It can be used on different timeframes. The product page recommends testing it on M5 and M15 and lists AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD as suitable starting instrum
Kintech Gold MT4
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]: 1000 3. If you want to attach to one more Window, please set input [1. Number EA] to any number you want (eg: from 1 to 9)
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD is a fully automated Expert Advisor for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is M15. Trading logic The strategy analyses higher-timeframe GBPUSD price data and reacts to atypical price activity by attempting
MyTraderEA
Khayelihle Tosh
Experts
AutoTraderEA Description As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a
ReactorScalping
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The automatic trading system ReactorScalpig is made in order to completely exclude the trader from routine transactions to make transactions. Advisor independently monitors the market. With each arrival of a new quote, the trading expert analyzes the market situation for compliance with one of the embedded trading systems. If the adviser's algorithm determines the probability of making a profit on a transaction of more than 80%, the adviser opens a position. Each position has a take profit an
Osiris Scalper Gold MT4
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Osiris Gold Scalper EA v2.0 MT4 SMC | Order Blocks | Liquidity Sweeps | FVG | Supply & Demand | RSI Divergence Osiris Gold Scalper is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Combining advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with institutional price action analysis, this EA seeks to capture high-probability moves generated by liquidity manipulation and market structure. Main Features Multi-Layer Institutional Strategy: Order Block Detectio
Neural Average
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neural Average is a fully automated trading advisor. In addition to the scalping algorithm, the system for monitoring the market through the volumes and coefficients of oscillations and filtering the opening of transactions through custom macros - determinants, a neural network emulator is also integrated into the software basis of this advisor. The above structure allows you to effectively filter the flow of potential deals based on the relevance of the context and conjuncture, as well as by t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
EA Golden Dance h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Golden Dance H1 is a fully automated buy-only portfolio for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. The main strategies work on H1. Additional strategy modules work on M30. The Expert Advisor opens Buy positions only. Trading logic The portfolio contains three groups of
Nasdaq 11
Sami Saydam
Experts
New update: 13th of September 2024 It is very simple automated trader working on most instruments in Forex MT4 platform. It is a combination between Sami Saydam invented indicator   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87142  and other known indicators.  This EA copyrighted in 2010 under the number 316009 for the owner Sami Saydam and with any MT4 indicator with special settings. The trading will be on the following instruments and time frames all at one: Note: You need to have this EA on all
ForexBrainAI
Henrique Radins Hoffmann
Experts
We present to you our powerful Forex trading robot with artificial intelligence, which uses state-of-the-art technology to make entries in the financial market and earns every month on each Forex pair." With its integrated artificial intelligence, the robot is able to analyze large amounts of data in real time and make quick and accurate decisions, increasing the chances of success in Forex operations." This robot is specially designed for proprietary desk companies that accept robots, offerin
Gold Impulse Split
Keisuke Kimura
Experts
You can also monitor the real account performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346679 I opened this account on December 2, 2025 . Please follow along and see how it grows from here — I’m excited to share its progress with you. Product Description  This EA is not over-fitted to backtests . It is designed with a strong focus on long-term stability and realistic, practical operation , rather than chasing perfect historical results. I created this EA because I felt that leaving money
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Total P
Viktar Rudabelets
2 (4)
Experts
Total P - полностью автоматическая торговая система. Система использует в торговле основные закономерности рынка Форекс - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Робот полностью оптимизирован и настроен на торговлю. Рекомендуемый Timeframe: M15 Рекомендуемый брокер: любой Рекомендуемая валютная пара: USDCHF Торговая система работает как на VPS так и на персональном компьютере пользователя. Максимально точные бэк-тесты и торговля на реальных счетах показывают высокий процент выпл
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse
Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
Experts
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse v1.2 – The Smart Trend-Reversal Robot for AUDUSD Features:     Compatible with all brokers and account types     Designed specifically for the popular AUDUSD pair     The robot opens positions every day on M15 timeframe     A tested, stable product built by skilled programmers     ️ Quick installation – only one parameter (Lot size) needs to be changed     Built-in MA Filter to confirm trend direction     Private group access for excellent on
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
Trader AI ecn
Tat Dat Nguyen
Experts
TRADER AI ECN Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future . 2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions 3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit. 4) Trader AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slip
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
Experts
PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
Matrix Phantom Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Matrix Phantom Gold is a premium, high-tech Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It's an advanced evolution that combines Artificial Intelligence with powerful trend-following strategies, creating a sophisticated and visually stunning trading system with a Matrix aesthetic. Key Features Advanced Hybrid Prediction Engine: Neural Network (LSTM/MLP): Online training with backpropagation. Predicts the direction and magnitude of price movements. DeepA
Buyers of this product also purchase
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Experts
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Experts
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Experts
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
LeopardAdaptive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
LeopardAdaptive is an advisor that works on the basis of candlestick analysis with simultaneous dissonance of three different embedded algorithms that determine the trend direction. The default settings of the advisor are optimal for working with four recommended trading instruments. The lot size or risk percentage can be selected by the trader. Every trade order has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended:  EURUSD 15m, GBPUSD 15m, USDCAD 15m, USDJPY 15m. Settings: Comment to order - comment t
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Swing Price Action Trader
Minh Nguyen Nam
Experts
Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
EA Ai Gold LAOS VR
Saijohn Sanavong
Experts
EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
More from author
EA Deposit Acceleration MT4
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Deposit Acceleration MT4 is a fully automated grid Expert Advisor for mean-reversion conditions. It can be used on different timeframes. The product page recommends testing it on M5 and M15 and lists AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD as suitable starting instrum
EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Bravissimo EURUSD H1 is an Expert Advisor for EURUSD on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is H1. The strategy combines classic technical indicators with Price Action. It includes trend-following and reversal logic. Trading logic The product contains sev
EA Perfect Balance EURJPY h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Perfect Balance EURJPY H1 is an Expert Advisor for EURJPY on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is H1. Each trade uses a stop loss and a Take Profit. Trading logic The strategy uses several signal modules. Signals are grouped by their calculated strength
EA Golden Dance h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Golden Dance H1 is a fully automated buy-only portfolio for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. The main strategies work on H1. Additional strategy modules work on M30. The Expert Advisor opens Buy positions only. Trading logic The portfolio contains three groups of
EA Dance USDJPY h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Dance USDJPY H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for USDJPY on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is H1. The product contains five strategy modules with separate entry conditions. Trading logic When a signal is generated, the Expert Advisor can open s
EA Corrector for loss
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Corrector for loss is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It can be used on different timeframes and trading instruments. The trader selects the direction and entry zone after performing a personal market analysis. Operating modes The Expert
Fractal Sniper Levels MT4
Sergey Demin
Indicators
Fractal Sniper Levels is a powerful technical indicator that finds a rebound of fractal formations from one price zone.  The main feature of the indicator is that it analyzes fractals not just as extremes, but as full-fledged reversal formations, which significantly increases the reliability of the determined levels. Key advantages Working with fractals as reversal formations, and not just as local extremes Intelligent analysis of each fractal's rebound from the levels of the same price zone A
EA from Claude Sonnet
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA from Claude Sonnet is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is M30. The Expert Advisor opens Buy positions only. Trading logic The strategy is based on level breakouts. The Expert Advisor does not use grid trad
EA Dance gbpjpy h1 Mini
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Dance GBPJPY H1 Mini is a fully automated Expert Advisor for GBPJPY on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is H1. The product contains six independent strategy modules. Each module uses a stop loss. Trading logic The modules have separate entry conditions
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD is a fully automated Expert Advisor for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is M15. Trading logic The strategy analyses higher-timeframe GBPUSD price data and reacts to atypical price activity by attempting
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicators
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
EA Waddah gold d1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Waddah GOLD D1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is D1. The product combines four separate strategy modules. Strategy modules Waddah Gold: Waddah Attar Explosion, RSI, and Laguerre RSI. Three Candles: br
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD is an Expert Advisor for EURUSD on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is H1. The strategy combines classic technical indicators with Price Action and uses trend-following and reversal modules. Trading logic The Expert Advisor contai
EA Perfect Balance EURJPY h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Perfect Balance EURJPY H1 is an Expert Advisor for EURJPY on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is H1. Each trade uses a stop loss and a Take Profit. Trading logic The strategy uses several signal modules. Signals are grouped by their calculated strength
EA Golden Dance h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Golden Dance H1 is a fully automated buy-only portfolio for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The main strategies work on H1. Additional strategy modules work on M30. The Expert Advisor opens Buy positions only. Trading logic The portfolio contains three groups of
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Dance BTC H1 is an automated Expert Advisor for Bitcoin on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is H1. The portfolio contains eight strategy modules. Trading logic The main logic uses trend conditions and seasonal time patterns. The portfolio is divided in
EA Dance USDJPY h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Dance USDJPY H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for USDJPY on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is H1. The product contains five strategy modules with separate entry conditions. Trading logic When a signal is generated, the Expert Advisor can open s
EA Dance EURUSD m30 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Dance EURUSD M30 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for EURUSD on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is M30. The product contains five strategy modules with separate entry conditions. Trading logic When a signal is generated, the Expert Advisor can open
EA Corrector for loss MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Corrector for loss is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It can be used on different timeframes and trading instruments. The trader selects the direction and entry zone after performing a personal market analysis. Operating modes The Expert
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD M15 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is M15. Trading logic The strategy analyses higher-timeframe GBPUSD price data and reacts to atypical price activity by attempt
EA from Claude Sonnet MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA from Claude Sonnet is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is M30. The Expert Advisor opens Buy positions only. Trading logic The strategy is based on level breakouts. The Expert Advisor does not use grid trad
EA Golden Dance Mini MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Golden Dance Mini is a fully automated portfolio for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is H1. This version opens Buy positions only and does not open Sell positions. Trading logic The portfolio contains seven strategy modules. Each module uses
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review