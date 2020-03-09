Dragons Scalper

Dragon Scalper forex trading strategy, carried out on short periods of time and with very small profit / loss targets. The trader concludes a deal from several seconds to several minutes and at the same time tries to take a small profit / loss from several points to tens of points.





The Dragon Scalper bot is designed for trading major currency pairs, has crash protection - when the connection is restored, the EA will continue to work with its orders. The Expert Advisor independently controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work with a deposit of any size (from $ 100). Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading that lead to a sharp loss of the entire deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.). Each trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect your deposit!





It is necessary to test only on all ticks.





Bot properties