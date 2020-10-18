Gold one hour
- Experts
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- Version: 2.169
- Updated: 27 November 2020
- Activations: 8
- Any EA can't guarantee our eternal and stable profit, but it is a manifestation of trading ideas. The quality of the back test data is an intuitive affirmation of the EA. If an EA backtest result fails, we will not believe that it can make money for us on the firm offer. On the contrary, EA, which produced a beautiful asset curve in the process of backtesting, is worthy of our belief that she can meet the challenge of updating.
- GOLD ONE HOUR is specially made for gold varieties to run in one hour cycle, and the single quantity used in the test data is fixed at 0.1 lot.
- Her input parameters are adjustable and easy to use, and she only needs to adjust the Lots parameters according to her own capital. It is recommended to use a small quantity for the first time, such as 0.01 lots.
- No EA can guarantee absolute stable profit, so the choices she provides are only for reference.
- When there is a serious deviation between the market and EA, it is suggested to change the strategy in time. After all, any strategy may have a bad stage.
Rented for 3 months, was doing great for a week and a half. Since Monday (09/11/2020) started draining the account. Not recommended unless you want to gamble full on.
***Update*** I will update my review in a week or two as the developer has updated the product.
I will devote myself to making her an excellent EA to serve you.