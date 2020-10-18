Gold one hour

1
  • Any EA can't guarantee our eternal and stable profit, but it is a manifestation of trading ideas. The quality of the back test data is an intuitive affirmation of the EA. If an EA backtest result fails, we will not believe that it can make money for us on the firm offer. On the contrary, EA, which produced a beautiful asset curve in the process of backtesting, is worthy of our belief that she can meet the challenge of updating.
  •  GOLD ONE HOUR is specially made for gold varieties to run in one hour cycle, and the single quantity used in the test data is fixed at 0.1 lot. 
  • Her input parameters are adjustable and easy to use, and she only needs to adjust the Lots parameters according to her own capital. It is recommended to use a small quantity for the first time, such as 0.01 lots. 
  • No EA can guarantee absolute stable profit, so the choices she provides are only for reference. 
  • When there is a serious deviation between the market and EA, it is suggested to change the strategy in time. After all, any strategy may have a bad stage.


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Quickly helper
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Quickly Helper is a tool to help us deal with multiple orders quickly. It has five function keys. They are: The "清空" button to quickly level out all orders;  Quick flat out the long position "平多单" button;  Quick flat out the short position "平空单" button;  The "买多" button to quickly buy at the current price;  The "买空" button to sell quickly at the current price;  It has seven display information items. They are: bp: the total income of multiple orders; (  profit of  buy/long position ) avgb: avera
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NIJAT MAHMUDOV
3496
NIJAT MAHMUDOV 2020.11.12 01:25 
 

Rented for 3 months, was doing great for a week and a half. Since Monday (09/11/2020) started draining the account. Not recommended unless you want to gamble full on.

***Update*** I will update my review in a week or two as the developer has updated the product.

Shi Xuan Liang
352
Reply from developer Shi Xuan Liang 2020.11.12 03:58
Thanks for your support, I will continue to improve her functions to provide better performance. After a while, her internal parameters need to be calibrated, and I will upgrade these in the new version.
I will devote myself to making her an excellent EA to serve you.
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